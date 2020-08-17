  1. Apple

Apple TV+ bundle offers CBS All Access, Showtime for $10 per month

By

Apple TV+ subscribers will now be able to access a discounted bundle of CBS All Access and Showtime for only $10 per month.

Apple launched the bundle with a seven-day free trial, allowing subscribers to watch content from Apple TV+, CBS All Access, and Showtime online and offline, without advertisements and on demand.

The bundle is a first for Apple TV+, which previously only allowed subscribers to choose content providers on an a la carte basis. Normally, subscribers have to pay $10 per month for CBS All Access and $11 per month for Showtime.

CBS All Access offers exclusive original series such as Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Lower Decks, shows such as Big Brother and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and content from Comedy Central and Nickelodeon. Showtime, meanwhile, offers original series such as Billions, Black Monday, and Homeland.

Digital Trends reached out to Apple on whether there are more such bundles planned for Apple TV+, but a spokesperson only pointed to the company’s announcement of the CBS All Access and Showtime bundle.

Apple One in October?

The launch of the CBS All Access and Showtime bundle comes shortly after a report that Apple is planning a series of subscription plans that are internally called Apple One.

The subscription plans, which may launch as early as October alongside the next generation of iPhones, will reportedly include Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, additional iCloud storage space, and virtual fitness classes in its highest-end offering.

