Digital Trends
Apple

Amazon drops $300 off of the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 ahead of Prime Day 2019

William Hank
By
microsoft surface pro 6 deal ahead of amazon prime day

Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching on July 15 and 16, bringing with it a deluge of deals on laptops, tablets, smartphones, and lots of other enticing items. Prime Day 2019 may still be a few weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped Amazon from dropping prices on big-name brands in anticipation of the big day(s). Now, Amazon has dropped the price of the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with type cover to just $1,000, for a nearly $300 discount. Begin your Prime Day prep by crossing this deeply discounted Surface Pro 6 off your shopping list early.

These days, 2-in-1 laptops are among the most popular mobile products, and Microsoft makes some of the best in the business, with its Surface Pro 6 being an especially outstanding option.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is our favorite 2-in-1 laptop/tablet hybrid here at Digital Trends due to its compact design, processing power, and high-performance features. One gripe we did have concerned the Surface Pro 6’s ability as a stand-alone tablet, but with the sturdy keyboard of the Surface type cover included in this Amazon deal, you won’t need to worry about that. This tenacious 2-in-1 boasts a sleek design, with a 12.3-inch, 2736 x 1824 PixelSense 10-point toucsscreen, and rear- and front-facing cameras measuring 8.0 and 5.0 megapixels, respectively. Integrated microphones and stereo speakers provide a laptop-like audio experience in a tablet-sized package.

On the inside, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is powered by the venerable 8th Gen Intel Quad Core processors, with Windows 10 as its operating system, offering a higher level of flexibility than its Apple or Android counterparts. With 8GB of RAM and a 128GB solid state drive, you get all the storage and performance users have come to expect from Microsoft’s Surface line of laptops and tablets. The four-cell lithium ion battery enables 13.5 hours per charge, so the perfectly portable Surface Pro 6 is unlikely to power down on you when you’re on the go.

2-in-1 laptops and tablets may still not be for everyone, but products like the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 are increasingly making believers out of many people. Now priced at $1,000 on Amazon, you might just find yourself not wanting to wait for Prime Day, and cashing in on this deal now.

Looking for more great stuff? Find early Prime Day deals, laptop deals, and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best smartphone deals for June 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 in hand
Deals

Best deals before Prime Day: Apple Watch, iPad, and 4K TV discounts

If you've been hoping to pick up some Alexa-enabled devices for cheap, Amazon Prime Day is probably your best bet. But that doesn't mean there aren't some discounts you don't need to wait for.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 back logo
Deals

Best Prime Day Apple deals: What to expect from Amazon in 2019

Although Prime Day hasn’t kicked off yet, there are still some nice Apple deals to be had ahead of the big event. We’ve rounded up a few right here, along with a quick and handy guide detailing what you can expect to see come Prime Day.
Posted By Lucas Coll
smartphones
Mobile

Best Prime Day smartphone deals: What we expect from Amazon in 2019

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is almost here, and it's set to be a big one. The event will include some pretty sweet deals on smartphones. If you're on the market for a smartphone, Prime Day might be the time to buy. Here are the best Prime Day…
Posted By Christian de Looper
smart home trends ring beams
Deals

Best Prime Day smart home deals: Expect Google Home and Amazon Echo sales

Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts July 15 and runs for 48 hours through July 16, so it's time to start working on planning your strategy. If you have electronics on your wish list, holding off till Prime Day could save you a bucket of cash.
Posted By Bruce Brown
everything apple announced at wwdc 2019 ipados
Mobile

Here's how to download iPadOS on your favorite Apple tablet

Interested in getting the latest and greatest software on your iPad? If you want iPadOS, you'll need to be okay with using the public beta, which is likely to have bugs. Here's how to install iPadOS on your iPad.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Best smartphone deals for June 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
iPadOS Hands-on
Mobile

iPadOS paves the way to a better future for Apple’s tablet

Apple’s iPads are the best tablets around, and they’re getting even better with the forthcoming software update that will convert the operating system from iOS to iPadOS. We dive into some of the best features in iPadOS, coming this…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
best travel adapters
Mobile

The best travel power adapters for international jet-setters

We recently tried out several of the best travel adapters on our journeys around the globe, and these are our favorite models so far. If you want to keep your gadgets juiced on the go, then snag one of these.
Posted By Simon Hill
2017 MacBook Pro 13-inch
Deals

Pre-Prime Day Deal: Amazon has the best offer on the 13-inch MacBook Pro

Prime Day is less than three weeks away, but we’ve already seen some sweet Apple discounts popping up lately. If you're hungry for a deal before Prime Day, Amazon has the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro on sale right now for a nice $200 discount.
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple ipad air with wifi walmart deal ipadairwalmartdealjpg
Deals

Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi is on sale now at Walmart

Now that Summer is here, it's the perfect time to catch up on summer reading, play video games, and relax. Walmart is having a great deal on Apple's 10.5-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi that will save you $30.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
watch live 2020 democratic primary debate miami prepares for first debates of the presidential election
Mobile

Apple News wants to tell you all about the Democratic presidential candidates

The Democratic Presidential Debates are just around the corner. You probably are familiar with a few of them, but knowing all of them is tough. Apple News is offering a simple and easy-to-read guide on the field.
Posted By Mark Jansen
iPad Pro (2018) review
Computing

If you can only buy one, should it be the MacBook Pro or the iPad Pro?

If you need a powerful, portable device that can handle any task you throw at it, both the MacBook Pro and iPad Pro fit the bill. But which one is best? We run down the pros and cons of each device to help you decide which one you should…
Posted By Alex Blake
macbook pro oled strip name trademark
Computing

Missing more ports and a better keyboard? Here's where to buy a 2015 MacBook Pro

Buying a second-hand Mac can be a tricky business, fraught with rip-offs and shady sellers. If you want to avoid the pitfalls and grab yourself a bargain, we’ve got all the tips you need.
Posted By Alex Blake
best ipad deals of
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for June 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for June 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll