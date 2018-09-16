Amazon to crack down on employees who sell confidential info to merchants

Share

Retail and tech giant Amazon says it is investigating leaks and internal corruption throughout its marketplace. Since the company’s founding in 1994, Amazon has grown to become one of the world’s largest firms, and that size has led to some problems the company is determined to root out.

Some of Amazon’s employees have reportedly started to make some extra cash by selling confidential information to merchants who are listed on the site. The payments offered for these services range from around $80 to more than $2,000. In exchange, merchants will gain access to sales data and reviewer’s email addresses. For the right amount, merchants can have negative product reviews scrubbed or even restore an account that has been deleted for violating the site’s terms of service.

This problem has occurred all over the world, but Amazon says it is a particular issue in China. The number of Amazon accounts in China has skyrocketed in recent years, which is contributing to rising corruption. Another factor is the simple fact that Amazon’s Chinese employees aren’t paid as much, which can incentivize them to take a bribe in exchange for leaking data or deleting some negative reviews.

Amazon has confirmed that it is investigating both sellers and employees who violate the company’s policies in order to gain an unfair advantage in the marketplace.

“We hold our employees to a high ethical standard and anyone in violation of our code faces discipline, including termination and potential legal and criminal penalties,” an Amazon spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal.

The competition within Amazon’s marketplace has created its own black market economy,y with employees selling services in exchange for cash, and brokers acting as the liaison between the seller and employee. In China, these brokers will often make use of Chinese messaging app Wechat in order to find Amazon employees who might be willing to sell data or services in order to make some extra money.

These brokers do more than simply match employees with merchants. They’ll often serve as a sort of negotiator, setting the prices for various services and imposing a mandatory minimum requirement for the purchase of things such as review removal.

Amazon is taking steps to root out this corruption, but the sheer size of its marketplace means it will have an uphill battle.