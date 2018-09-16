Digital Trends
Business

Amazon to crack down on employees who sell confidential info to merchants

Eric Brackett
By

Retail and tech giant Amazon says it is investigating leaks and internal corruption throughout its marketplace. Since the company’s founding in 1994, Amazon has grown to become one of the world’s largest firms, and that size has led to some problems the company is determined to root out.

Some of Amazon’s employees have reportedly started to make some extra cash by selling confidential information to merchants who are listed on the site. The payments offered for these services range from around $80 to more than $2,000. In exchange, merchants will gain access to sales data and reviewer’s email addresses. For the right amount, merchants can have negative product reviews scrubbed or even restore an account that has been deleted for violating the site’s terms of service.

This problem has occurred all over the world, but Amazon says it is a particular issue in China. The number of Amazon accounts in China has skyrocketed in recent years, which is contributing to rising corruption. Another factor is the simple fact that Amazon’s Chinese employees aren’t paid as much, which can incentivize them to take a bribe in exchange for leaking data or deleting some negative reviews.

Amazon has confirmed that it is investigating both sellers and employees who violate the company’s policies in order to gain an unfair advantage in the marketplace.

“We hold our employees to a high ethical standard and anyone in violation of our code faces discipline, including termination and potential legal and criminal penalties,” an Amazon spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal.

The competition within Amazon’s marketplace has created its own black market economy,y with employees selling services in exchange for cash, and brokers acting as the liaison between the seller and employee. In China, these brokers will often make use of Chinese messaging app Wechat in order to find Amazon employees who might be willing to sell data or services in order to make some extra money.

These brokers do more than simply match employees with merchants. They’ll often serve as a sort of negotiator, setting the prices for various services and imposing a mandatory minimum requirement for the purchase of things such as review removal.

Amazon is taking steps to root out this corruption, but the sheer size of its marketplace means it will have an uphill battle.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

'The Predator' makes easy prey of 'The Nun' to win the weekend box office
Up Next

5G may spur the return of smartphones locked to specific carriers
amazon killing off alexa skills 40095307924 ee28f2de7b k
Smart Home

Amazon wants Alexa to figure out how to fulfill users’ without help from Skills

There are more than 50,000 Alexa skills that allow Amazon's voice assistant to perform all sorts of tasks. Amazon is planning on killing off those skills and will instead allow Alexa to find the best skill based on a person's request.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
google home tips and tricks top
Smart Home

OK, Google, what can you do? Tips and tricks for the Google Home

The Home functions in a similar fashion to its main competitor, the Amazon Echo, but has the added benefit of select Google services. Here are few tips to help you make the most of the newfangled device.
Posted By Erika Rawes
made for google
Computing

U.S. Senate will hear Google, Apple testimony on data privacy this month

The United States Senate is calling on some of the largest names in technology -- including, Apple, Google, and Amazon -- to testify on how consumer data is collected and protected in a hearing on September 26.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
amazon selling live christmas trees sony dsc
Smart Home

Tannenbaum in a box? You can order a real, 7-foot-tall Christmas tree from Amazon

If you have fond memories of going out with your family and searching for the perfect Christmas tree, well, Amazon wants to create its own holiday tradition, This year, you'll be able to order a real, seven-foot tree from Amazon.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Microsoft
Computing

Microsoft will extend Windows 7 support … for a price

The support period for Windows 7 was slated to end in January of 2020. However, Microsoft has announced that it will be pushing that date back for three years provided you're willing to pay a monthly fee.
Posted By Eric Brackett
Apple

Apple makes push into feature films with ‘Elephant Queen’ and ‘Wolfwakers’

Apple is continuing its push into the world of television and movies with two new acquisitions. The tech giant has recently acquired the nature documentary The Elephant Queen and Tomm Moore's animated movie The Wolfwakers.
Posted By Eric Brackett
apple pay and google coming to 7 eleven
Mobile

Finally, Apple Pay and Google Pay arrive at 7-Eleven this month

It's taken a while, but 7-Eleven has announced that from this month it's going to finally start offering contactless payments via Apple Pay and Google Pay. The company has around 10,000 convenience stores across the U.S.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
MoviePass
Movies & TV

MoviePass saga continues as board member resigns, annual subscriptions cut

Troubled subscription-based movie service MoviePass is making headlines on a daily basis lately, and not the good kind. Here's a timeline of events for the company once described as Netflix for movie theaters.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Aston Martin Lagonda Vision concept
Cars

Aston Martin gears up to build electric cars at new Wales factory

Aston Martin will build electric cars alongside internal-combustion models at a new factory situated on a former air force base in Wales. Production of Aston's first electric car begins in 2019.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
qualcomm snapdragon 3100 news snapcdragon wear
Wearables

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 3100 chip will finally make Google’s Wear OS competitive

Qualcomm has introduced the Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform, designed expressly to power the next generation of smartwatches and wearable technology. At its heart is a tiny, clever new co-processor.
Posted By Andy Boxall
t mobile sprint merger feature
Mobile

FCC pauses its review of T-Mobile-Sprint merger, says it needs more time

T-Mobile and Sprint are hoping the third time is the charm for a merger. It comes just months after the carriers cited an inability to find common ground, extending yet again the long dance between the two telecom giants.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
verizon withdraw yahoo store
Computing

Verizon 5G Home promises gigabit internet speeds for as low as $50

Verizon is giving cable internet and Google Fiber a run for their money with its new 5G Home. Launching October 1 at $50 in select markets, 5G Home promises up to gigabit internet speeds and no data caps.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
amazon whole foods delivery prime now
Smart Home

Whole Foods delivery via Amazon Prime arrives in 10 more cities

Amazon continues its quest to conquer American commerce as Whole Foods expands free delivery, in under two hours no less, to Prime members in 38 cities serving major markets across the country.
Posted By Clayton Moore
2019 bmw x5 details revealed 4
Cars

BMW USA’s stance on diesels still up in the air despite discontinuation claims

Despite various outlets quoting reporting BMW diesels are dead in the U.S. and BMW will focus on plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, another spokesperson corrected that the company's official decision is still undecided.
Posted By Chris Chin