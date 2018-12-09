Digital Trends
Business

Amazon scouted airport locations for its cashier-free Amazon Go stores

Bruce Brown
By

Amazon’s ambitious plans to expand the number of cashier-free Amazon Go stores may include opening locations at major airports, Reuters reports.

Representatives from two California airports told Reuters of emails and conversations in June with Amazon personnel exploring potential interest in Amazon Go stores in their terminals. Since those initial contacts, however, the process has halted with no further clue from Amazon about whether airport locations are still a viable near-term plan.

In a June 27 email quoted by Reuters, a Los Angeles International airport technology advisor wrote, “The lead for Amazon Go requested a meeting. Interested?” The answer was affirmative.

Also in June, an Amazon cloud unit account manager requested a meeting with officials at San Jose International Airport. In the request, the manager mentioned Amazon Go as “one of many possibilities we can discuss.”

After the San Jose meeting, an airport manager wrote, “I am looking forward to moving forward with the Amazon Go technology at the airport.”

Since the June meetings? Crickets.

No one is speaking publicly today about whether the concept for airport Amazon Go quick grab eateries is a go or no-go proposition. Given Amazon’s reach and proclivity toward expansion, however, the wait for a decision might not be long in coming. Unless the cashier-free concept has proved an unreported bust, chances are we will hear about the next move in Amazon’s storefront strategy soon.

In September, Bloomberg reported that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sees a significant opportunity for brick and mortar locations in cities where weekday lunchtimes bring crowded delis, sandwich shops, and restaurants. Amazon Go stores configured as quick-service restaurants (QSRs) could be a logical market entry point. Bloomberg also reported the retailer could open as many 3,000 Amazon Go stores by 2021.

Patrons at Amazon Go locations scan their smartphones on entry. From that point they find, pick up, and leave the store with their selections and Amazon bills their credit cards.

If walk-through retail spots can sell pre-prepared meals profitably, airports are another logical venue. Passengers at busy airport terminals are often in a rush to board flights, make connections, or find other transportation modes to their final destinations.

That Amazon has not followed up on the June airport contacts doesn’t necessarily signify a change in plans on Amazon’s part. The company could be considering massive upscaling for an initial QSR launch. Alternately, Amazon might be weighing the benefits of checkout-free airport stores that sell products other than food, such as Alexa devices and Kindles.

Given the potential costs of opening retail locations in big cities and busy airports, Amazon may also be planning various proof-of-concept trials to determine which implementations test the best.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Is the BBC dropping its television and radio divisions?
Up Next

Walmart is offering Google Home starter kits for under $50
nfc explained amazon go
Smart Home

Is Amazon planning to take its cashier-free technology to much larger stores?

Amazon is considering taking its cashier-free technology to stores much larger than its current Amazon Go sites, a new report claims. It may even be testing it for Whole Foods, which it acquired in 2017.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
downton abbey movie
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Samsung Foldable Display
Mobile

Samsung supplier allegedly tried to steal company’s flexible display tech

Samsung's upcoming flexible phone could change the smartphone forever, but others seem to want a piece of the pie too. In fact, a Samsung supplier recently attempted to steal and sell Samsung's flexible display technology -- and got caught.
Posted By Christian de Looper
amazon echo plus 2nd gen
Smart Home

Apple Music hits the Amazon Echo. Is the cold war over?

It's about time. Amazon and Apple seem to have called a truce as Amazon agrees to add Apple Music to an ever-growing line of streaming music services on its Echo smart speakers that includes competitors like Spotify.
Posted By Clayton Moore
marriott starwood preferred guest breach the westin hotel denver
Business

Marriott suffers breach of 500M guest records. Here’s how to protect yourself

A breach of the Starwood Preferred Guest loyalty program could have compromised the data of up to 500 million of its guests, Marriott says. While an internal tool only recently flagged the breach, the company believes the hack started in…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis, Matthew S. Smith
sec fine khaled mayweather cryptocurrency floydmayweathercontrite
Computing

DJ Khaled and Mayweather Jr. charged with fraud over cryptocurrency hype

DJ Khaled and Floyd Mayweather Jr. and settled with the SEC over charges that they didn't disclose that they had been paid to promote a fraudulent initial coin offering for cryptocurrency platform Centra.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to watch nba all star weekend online toronto credit andrew zarivny 123rf
Features

Where Toronto sees smart sidewalks, residents see ‘1984.’ So what now?

Google-parent Alphabet is partnering with Toronto to develop a new, smart neighborhood, but some are concerned about privacy and the company’s motives. Could residents derail the project?
Posted By John R. Quain
airbnb backyard homes
Smart Home

With ‘Backyard,’ Airbnb could change how houses are designed and built

Let the disruption continue: Airbnb's latest initiative is called Backyard and the company describes it as, "An endeavor to design and prototype new ways of building and sharing homes.”
Posted By Clayton Moore
att says it shouldnt have to pay a fine for throttling unlimited customers headquarters logo
Home Theater

AT&T’s new three-tiered streaming service will include movies, possibly HBO

AT&T has laid out new details for its planned streaming service that's set to launch in 2019. It will include three different price tiers, and will feature movies, original programming, and content from its acquisition of Time Warner.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
weekend box office results ralph breaks the internet
Business

‘The Grinch’ has a strong weekend, but ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ is stronger

Wreck-It Ralph sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet stayed on top of the weekend box office for the second week, but The Grinch appears to be getting stronger as the Christmas season gets closer.
Posted By Rick Marshall
amtrak social media residency empire builder
Social Media

Ride the rails and share your stories with Amtrak’s new social media residency

Amtrak is looking for travel fans with a knack for telling stories on social media. The new Amtrak social media residency program wants amateur travelers to share photos, video, and written content from aboard long-distance trips.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
second wells fargo computer glitch resulted in foreclosure of hundreds more homes nor
Computing

A second Wells Fargo glitch results in the foreclosure of more homes

A computer error has struck Wells Fargo once again, resulting in hundreds more homes being mistakenly foreclosed after a first glitch was reported in August. To compensate one customer, the bank sent a check for $25,000.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
sprint 5g network 2019 building sign logo headquarters hq store
Mobile

Sprint confirms it will launch a 5G smartphone with Samsung in 2019

Like other carriers, Sprint is working hard on bringing the next generation of cellular connectivity to customers. In fact, the company has even announced that it's working with HTC and Qualcomm on a new 5G smart hub.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Christian de Looper
AT&T
Mobile

Samsung partners with AT&T to create a multi-band 5G smartphone for late 2019

Ready to experience a radical transformation in mobile communication? AT&T is launching mobile 5G in cities across the country over the next few months. Here's everything you need to know about the AT&T 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman