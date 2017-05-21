As legal battle with Google continues, Uber threatens to fire its own engineer

Why it matters to you A legal battle between two tech titans may determine who designs tomorrow's self-driving cars.

Two of the biggest names in self-driving vehicles — indeed, two of the biggest names in technology — are embroiled in a massive lawsuit, and the outcome may reshape the burgeoning industry. And as the lawsuit plays out in court, things are getting weird: Uber just strong-armed its own employee.

Here’s everything you need to know.

The back story

Waymo — a part of Alphabet, which owns Google — filed suit against Uber back in February, alleging that the ridesharing service stole some of its proprietary autonomous-car tech. Waymo began as Alphabet/Google’s self-driving car project years ago, and was spun off into its own company.

In Waymo v. Uber, the plaintiff claims a former employee named Anthony Levandowski stole proprietary files — 14,000 of them, to be exact — and used them to start a new company. The company in question is Otto, the autonomous-driving tech startup acquired by Uber last August for $680 million. Otto demonstrated a self-driving semi truck late last year.

The lawsuit alleges unfair competition, patent infringement, and trade secret misappropriation. It also claims the allegedly stolen technology earned Otto employees more than $500 million. Waymo asked a federal judge to put an end to its rival’s self-driving car program. Part of the request was granted, though how that will affect Uber is unclear because the motion remains sealed.

Uber has repeatedly denied Waymo’s charges, dubbing them nothing more than “a baseless attempt to slow down a competitor.”

The lawsuit was brought before U.S. Judge William Alsup, who recently referred it to the U.S. Attorney’s Office to determine if the government should get involved. He emphasized the case needs to stay in court, and turned down Uber’s request to hire a private arbitrator in order to keep the dirty details of the legal battle out of the public eye.

“The court takes no position on whether a prosecution is or is not warranted, a decision entirely up to the U.S. Attorney,” Judge Alsup wrote.

According to the lawsuit, Waymo became aware of the issue when it was inadvertently copied in an email from a supplier that showed an Uber LIDAR circuit board, which bore a “striking resemblance” to one of Waymo’s designs. The complaint accuses Levandowski of downloading the 14,000 files in question in December 2015. That allegedly included the circuit board, part of a sensor that helps autonomous cars “see” their environment.

Levandowski — who invoked the Fifth Amendment to avoid self-incrimination in connection with the case — left Waymo in January 2016 and formed Otto in May. The lawsuit alleges that, prior to his departure, he created a domain name for his new company, and told other Waymo employees that he planned to “replicate” the company’s technology for a competitor. Creating Otto was a clever way to hide his agreement with Uber from Google executives, according to Waymo’s lawyers; Uber planned on buying the startup before it was even founded, they added.

The latest

Now Uber suggests that Levandowski’s dependence on the Fifth Amendment may place his current job at the company in jeopardy. Uber’s lawyer informed the engineer in a letter that if he does not comply with court orders, he could face “adverse employment action,” per a court filing on Thursday.

“While we have respected your personal liberties, it is our view that the court’s order requires us to make these demands of you,” Salle Yoo, Uber’s general counsel, said in the letter. “We insist that you do everything in your power to assist us in complying with the order.”

This marks the first time that Uber has split publicly with Levandowski; the company has previously made no indication that it would ask the engineer to cooperate with court proceedings. Still, Uber maintains that it’s on Levandowski’s side. “We continue to believe that no Waymo trade secrets have ever been used in the development of our self-driving technology, and we remain confident that we will prove that fact in due course,” Yoo wrote.

Uber continues to test self-driving cars for use in its ridesharing service in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Tempe, Arizona. Cars were moved to the Arizona city after an aborted launch in San Francisco. That operation was shut down when the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) revoked the registrations of Uber’s test vehicles, after the company refused to apply for the correct autonomous-car test permits.

Updated 5-19-2017 by Lulu Chang: Added news that Uber has applied pressure to Levandowski, asking him to comply in legal proceedings.