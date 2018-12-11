Digital Trends
Business

How to start your online business in 6 simple steps

Leah Bjornson
By

So you’ve decided to become an entrepreneur. Whether you’ve recently quit your job or have chosen to turn your side-hustle into a full time business, it’s an exciting time. It can also be very challenging, especially if you’ve never started a business before. Making the right choices now can greatly impact your success down the line, and the last thing you want to do is spend your energy revisiting old decisions instead of growing your company.

To help you take the first steps, we’ve teamed up with BigCommerce, a feature-rich ecommerce solution for small businesses. Their retailers grow at 28 percent year after year on average, which makes them the ideal partner to help us offer advice on how to start, build, and improve your business.

1. Determine your unique selling proposition

Building a business around something you’re passionate about is one thing. It’s important that your product or service has something unique about it, too, to differentiate it from your competitors. Think about price, quality, ease of use, the status associated with it — any of these aspects could be emphasized to help you stand out from the crowd.

Don’t have items of your own to sell? Another strategy is to source products from drop-shipping providers and market your brand as a sophisticated, expert curator. In the same way that consignment stores collect clothing and accessories that fit a certain motif, you can select items from a number of producers and market them through your own channels at a premium.

2. Build an effective online store

This is the fun part: once you’ve decided on your business model, it’s time to turn your vision into reality by creating your retail website. Ensure the design you choose is retail-friendly — photo galleries can be tempting, but a dedicated ecommerce template will make you happier in the long run. Spend time searching for the right design now so that you don’t have to rebuild everything later on.

If you don’t have a designer or a developer on your team just yet, you’ll want to find a website builder that requires as little coding as possible. If you end up wanting more customization than the templates deliver, sites like BigCommerce connect you with experts who can help you build your website on a contract basis. This means you can build a beautiful, custom site while remaining lean.

3. Implement features that drive sales

The second part of building a successful online store is making sure it works with features that keep customers on the page. Look for sites that offer coupons and discounting, PayPal integration, or more advanced features like an abandoned cart saver. Seventy-four percent of online retail orders are abandoned every year. You want to make sure that your store is able to recapture those lost customers and help them return to your site.

Creating a seamless checkout also helps your customers make a purchase more easily, decreasing bounce rates and lost revenue. Consider offering free shipping (some ecommerce platforms include this as a feature) and partner with companies that provide real-time shipping quotes. The more accurate information you can give your customer up front, the more likely they are to purchase — and become loyal patrons.

how to start online store a laptop with red screen

4. Market to the masses

You can have the most eye-catching, robust website around — but it doesn’t matter if no one visits it. Spend some time optimizing your site for SEO. Choose long-tail keywords that you can own (think “order running shoes online” instead of the more common phrase “running shoes”) and sprinkle them in key places on your site, such as header tags and meta-descriptions. Doing so will help your site earn more search traffic and rank higher on Google.

This is relatively passive marketing, however. Engage in more proactive efforts like sending out targeted customer emails using a service like MailChimp, Infusionsoft, or HubSpot. This gives you an opportunity to remind customers of an item or service they were interested in, or re-engage them with limited time discounts.

5. Decide where to sell

These days, there are more places to sell your products than ever before. Take advantage of them by listing your products on Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google Shopping, Instagram, and Square, among others. While it may seem intimidating if you haven’t worked with these platforms before, new ecommerce solutions make it relatively easy. Start by investigating which channels your audience uses the most. If, for example, most of your potential customers are on Facebook, connect your entire product catalog to the Shop section of your Facebook Page. Is your Instagram audience engaging with your content? Tag products in your photos to drive them to convert.

6. Constantly improve your site

It’s not enough to set it and forget it. The most successful businesses use data to their advantage, revisiting which tactics were the most impactful and where they should be improved. Services like Google Analytics will let you view your site’s traffic at a glance, while BigCommerce Analytics lets you dig into conversion rates and Average Order Value (AOV). By seeing where the bottlenecks are in your customer journey, you can adjust your copy and design strategically. No more guesswork necessary.

Ready to start creating your online business? Follow these simple steps and you’ll be well on your way. And of course, if you want a little more guidance as you get going, the experts are always around to help.

Sign Up For BigCommerce Now

Looking for great stuff to gift? Find Amazon deals, last-minute gifts, stocking stuffers, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Is the BBC dropping its television and radio divisions?
Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator
Product Review

Spacious and intuitive, Samsung's Family Hub makes the case for the smart fridge

Samsung's 28-cubic-feet Family Hub fridge aims to not only keep your food cool, but also be the brains of your home via a large computer screen on the outside panel door. Just how smart is it?
Posted By Joni Blecher
xfinity home security camera faces license plates package delivery gettyimages 471909015 stevecoleimages
Smart Home

Porch pirate problems? Keep them away with these tips and tricks

The holiday season is fast approaching and the packages are arriving on our doorsteps. Are you worried about porch pirates stealing your gifts this holiday season? Here are some tips to help protect your purchases.
Posted By Erika Rawes
dell xps 13 2018 screen hero2
Computing

Our favorite Windows apps will help you get the most out of your new PC

Not sure what apps you should be downloading for your newfangled Windows device? Here are the best Windows apps, whether you need something to speed up your machine or access your Netflix queue. Check out our categories and favorite picks.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Can-pay-what-you-want-downloads-save-the-music-industry
Music

The best free music download sites that are totally legal

Finding music that is both free and legal to download can be difficult. We've handpicked a selection of the best free music download sites for you to legally download your next favorite album.
Posted By Parker Hall
marriott starwood preferred guest breach the westin hotel denver
Business

Marriott suffers breach of 500M guest records. Here’s how to protect yourself

A breach of the Starwood Preferred Guest loyalty program could have compromised the data of up to 500 million of its guests, Marriott says. While an internal tool only recently flagged the breach, the company believes the hack started in…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis, Matthew S. Smith
sec fine khaled mayweather cryptocurrency floydmayweathercontrite
Computing

DJ Khaled and Mayweather Jr. charged with fraud over cryptocurrency hype

DJ Khaled and Floyd Mayweather Jr. and settled with the SEC over charges that they didn't disclose that they had been paid to promote a fraudulent initial coin offering for cryptocurrency platform Centra.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to watch nba all star weekend online toronto credit andrew zarivny 123rf
Features

Where Toronto sees smart sidewalks, residents see ‘1984.’ So what now?

Google-parent Alphabet is partnering with Toronto to develop a new, smart neighborhood, but some are concerned about privacy and the company’s motives. Could residents derail the project?
Posted By John R. Quain
airbnb backyard homes
Smart Home

With ‘Backyard,’ Airbnb could change how houses are designed and built

Let the disruption continue: Airbnb's latest initiative is called Backyard and the company describes it as, "An endeavor to design and prototype new ways of building and sharing homes.”
Posted By Clayton Moore
att says it shouldnt have to pay a fine for throttling unlimited customers headquarters logo
Home Theater

AT&T’s new three-tiered streaming service will include movies, possibly HBO

AT&T has laid out new details for its planned streaming service that's set to launch in 2019. It will include three different price tiers, and will feature movies, original programming, and content from its acquisition of Time Warner.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
amtrak social media residency empire builder
Social Media

Ride the rails and share your stories with Amtrak’s new social media residency

Amtrak is looking for travel fans with a knack for telling stories on social media. The new Amtrak social media residency program wants amateur travelers to share photos, video, and written content from aboard long-distance trips.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
second wells fargo computer glitch resulted in foreclosure of hundreds more homes nor
Computing

A second Wells Fargo glitch results in the foreclosure of more homes

A computer error has struck Wells Fargo once again, resulting in hundreds more homes being mistakenly foreclosed after a first glitch was reported in August. To compensate one customer, the bank sent a check for $25,000.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
sprint 5g network 2019 building sign logo headquarters hq store
Mobile

Sprint confirms it will launch a 5G smartphone with Samsung in 2019

Like other carriers, Sprint is working hard on bringing the next generation of cellular connectivity to customers. In fact, the company has even announced that it's working with HTC and Qualcomm on a new 5G smart hub.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Christian de Looper
AT&T
Mobile

Samsung partners with AT&T to create a multi-band 5G smartphone for late 2019

Ready to experience a radical transformation in mobile communication? AT&T is launching mobile 5G in cities across the country over the next few months. Here's everything you need to know about the AT&T 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
qualcomm snapdragon 855 news
Mobile

Qualcomm's 3D Sonic fingerprint sensor could make your next phone more secure

Almost exactly a year after the launch of the Snapdragon 845, Qualcomm took the wraps off of its next-generation mobile platform, the new Snapdragon 855. The new chip puts an emphasis on A.I. performance.
Posted By Christian de Looper