These expandable Standard Pacific duffel bags are designed for adventures

Why it matters to you Standard Pacific says its new duffel bags offer a unique design inside a durable, lightweight bag.

Choosing a bag is often a balance between weight and durability — but startup Standard Pacific says it has found that perfect balance with the Field Duffel and Field Weekender. The company is back on Kickstarter after raising over $130,000 and successfully delivering the Field Rucksack backpack last year, now aiming to fund Standard Pacific duffel bags in two different sizes and a travel kit.

The duffel bags are designed for active professionals, athletes and travelers with a spirit of adventure, Standard Pacific says. The Field Duffel is the smallest of the two bags, designed for daily use or use as a gym bag, while the larger Field Weekender is designed as a carry-on or for longer trips.

Both bags expand on each end using a four-point toggle system to extend capacity at the sides. That means the Field Duffel can hold between 24 and 26 liters while the Field Weekender has space for between 35 and 38 liters of gear.

Unlike most duffel bags, both new bags have a dedicated compartment at the middle of the pack for shoes, keeping any dirt on the shoes away from the rest of the luggage while also offering easy access for those gym trips. A back pocket accommodates a passport and smartphone, while two straps on the side of the bag can be used to strap on a yoga mat, a jacket, or a tripod. The quilted panel on the back pocket doubles as a luggage pass-thru for attaching the bag to the top of a rolling suitcase.

Both duffels are designed with water-repellent nylon with leather accents and aluminum hardware. The bags have a thin foam-cell layer that both helps protect what’s inside and allows the bags to keep their shape when not full.

The duffel bags are also launching with a personal travel kit designed for toiletries, the Filed Kit. The case uses a separate pouch for a toothbrush along with several four-way stretch pockets and a smaller zippered pouch. The opening of the pouch hides away a hanging hook.

Standard Pacific reached its $10,000 campaign goal on the first day the Kickstarter launched. The campaign remains open until September 29, with pledges starting at $49 for the Field Kit, $99-109 for the Field Duffel, and $110-120 for the Field Weekender. The company expects delivery in February 2018.