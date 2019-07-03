Digital Trends
Photography

With endless zippers, Wandrd Duo may be the organized photographer’s dream bag

Hillary K. Grigonis
By

+

1 of 5
wandrd duo daypack kickstarter kdl 5866 1
Wandrd
wandrd duo daypack kickstarter dsc02434
Wandrd
wandrd duo daypack kickstarter kdl 3879
Wandrd
wandrd duo daypack kickstarter kdl 5384
Wandrd
wandrd duo daypack kickstarter kdl 5442
Wandrd

Can’t decide between a camera bag with fast side access or a full-front zip? The Wandrd Duo Daypack uses what the company calls an “infinity” zipper system to give photographers four different ways to access gear. The company calls the backpack a versatile dawn-to-dusk bag for work or play — and it’s well past the original Kickstarter goal with nearly $500,000 in the campaign, running through July 26.

The Duo’s unique design starts with the four different access points, made possible through a system of four zippered sliders. The bag offers side access from either side (something for lefties to celebrate), allowing photographers to slide the camera out of the bag without completely removing the pack. A traditional top access zip is also included, and finally, all the zippers open for full access to the inside, with the bag unfolding clamshell-style.

Inside, a pop cube stashes a camera or folding compact drone at the bottom of the bag — the cube can simply be flattened when not used as a camera bag, then popped back up to use the protective separator. Toward the top of the bag, the Duo has two padded organization pockets to stash lenses or an external hard drive. Small mesh pockets fit smaller accessories, while elastic cord organizers are also built into the bag. A padded laptop sleeve, fitting most 15 inch laptops, is also included.

Outside, the bag includes a few smaller pockets as well as external attachment points for adding a tripod to the bottom of the bag. The company says the back panel is molded to maximize comfort and air flow. Side grab handles offer a secondary way to carry the bag.

The exterior is constructed from waterproof ballistic nylon with weather-resistant zippers, making a rain sleeve unnecessary, the company says.

Like Wandrd’s five previous bags, the Duo Dayback is launching on Kickstarter. The bag has already exceeded the $25,000 goal several times over, negating some — but not all — of the Kickstarter risk. The earliest backers can pick up the bag for $175 or $190 once the early bird pledges run out. The company expects the bag to ship in December.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Everything you need to know
best iphone camera lenses feat
Photography

iPhone cameras are great. Make them even better with these add-on lenses

One of the easiest ways to take your iPhone photography to the next level is to invest in additional glass. We rounded up the four best iPhone camera lenses on the market across every price point.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
canon powershot sx530 digital camera deal 16 megapixel hs 50x optical zoom 229
Deals

Grab the Canon PowerShot digital camera with wireless photo sharing for $150 off

If the price of the Canon PowerShot SX530 HS is holding you back from getting one, check out these similar deals from Amazon and Walmart. Both online retailers are offering the 16-megapixel PowerShot SX530 HS at $150 off its normal price.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
save-dslr-after-mirrorleess-wins-nikon-d850
Photography

Celebrate National Camera Day by snagging a deal on a starter kit or a new lens

June 29 is National Camera Day -- and that means lots of discounts on some great cameras and lenses. From $400 starter sets to heavy-duty full-frame hitters, here are some of the best camera deals for National Camera Day.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Nikon Z6 Hands-on
Photography

Canon EOS RP vs. Nikon Z 6: Which company does entry-level mirrorless best?

Which camera is better, Nikon or Canon's cheapest full-frame mirrorless camera? Pitting the Canon EOS RP vs. Nikon Z 6, there's an obvious winner -- unless of course, size and price are the biggest consideration.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
best camera cases featured
Photography

Keep your photo gear safe with the best camera cases for 2019

For its robustness and versatility, the Vanguard Supreme 53F is our pick for the best camera case. For photographers needing something more durable than a camera bag, a hard-shell case like the Vanguard Supreme is the way to go.
Posted By Dan Ginn
best cheap speedlights tom pumford hpplm76uju0 unsplash
Photography

The best cheap camera flashes will give you the biggest flash for your cash

An external flash is one of the best ways to light up your photos, whether used on-camera or triggered remotely. While first-party flashes can cost over $500, we've rounded up a selection of much more affordable options here.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
pixel 3a honor 20 xperia 10 plus motorola one vision camera shootout onevision comp feat
Photography

Which budget phone has the best camera? We tested four to find the answer

To find out which of the latest reasonably-priced smartphones on release has the best camera, we put Google’s impressive Pixel 3a against the Honor 20, the Motorola One Vision, and the Sony Xperia 10 Plus.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Samsung Galaxy S10 Camera Guide
Photography

How to take great photos with your Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, or S10e

Whether you've snapped up a Samsung Galaxy S10, an S10 Plus, or an S10e, you've got yourself a very capable camera. Find out precisely how to use it and unlock its true capabilities to take the best photos with our camera guide.
Posted By Simon Hill
Nikon Nikkor Z 14-30mm F/4 S
Product Review

Sharp and compact, the Z 14-30mm f/4 S is the ultra-wide zoom Nikon shooters want

The widest lens available in Nikon's mirrorless Z mount, the Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4 S pulls off a number of wins, including accommodating screw-in filters. It's also very sharp and considerably more compact than many ultra-wide zooms.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
uhs iii doubles sd card speed fujifilm x t2 cards
Photography

The best SD memory cards for your camera, and how to choose the right one

Between the classes, ratings, and capacities, picking out the right SD card can be a challenge. Here are the most important specs, how to interpret the numbers, and how to avoid paying too much.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Canon EOS RP
Photography

Canon EOS RP vs. Sony A7 III: Can Canon’s cheap shooter keep up with the best?

With the EOS RP, Canon can take credit for making the cheapest new full-frame camera of all time. But in striving to hit that low price, did Canon sacrifice too much? Here's how the EOS RP compares to the popular Sony A7 III.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Photography

Most digital cameras look the same, but these 10 weren’t afraid to stand out

While most digital cameras tend to share a similar design (read: boxy), a few think outside that box. From historic digital cameras with rotating lenses to experiments with smartphone add-on cameras, here are 10 odd digital cameras that…
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
canons crowdfunded clippable camera has a very unusual viewfinder canon ivy rec 1
Photography

Canon’s crowdfunded clippable camera has a very unusual viewfinder

Canon is turning to Indiegogo to help fund its latest product: A camera that the company describes as a “clippable, go anywhere" device. And that clip is an important part of the design because it helps you frame your shots.
Posted By Trevor Mogg