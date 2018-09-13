Avoid a numb butt. These gaming chairs let you play for hours in comfort

Share

Let’s be honest. A comfortable place to sit when you play video games is not only a luxury, but a necessity. Poor support during long sessions of gaming can lead to serious problems with your posture and no one likes to spend their days nursing an achy back.

Luckily, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to snazzy seats for your gaming setup and we’ve put together a list of the best gaming chairs you can get today, all with ergonomic designs, top-notch support, adjustable features, and the most important trait of them all — a comfortable spot for your bum.

Our choice

When choosing the best gaming chair, we look for a product where quality meets value, and that’s the GT Omega Pro Racing chair. It comes with all the standard fare of a typical gaming chair but without the steep price. You can usually find it on sale for $200 less than more well-known brands that tout the same features. It has a good amount of weight to it but it’s stable, and though it can be firm, it does break in over time.

Pros:

160 degree back recline, adjustable lumbar support, and tilt lock/control mechanism

Orthopedic

Easy assembly

Comes in a variety of colors

Cons:

Heavy

Too firm for some people

Best warranty

Pros:

180 degree back recline, adjustable lumbar support, and tilt lock/control mechanism

Easy assembly

Breathable fabric

Endorsed by eSports players

Generous warranty – 5 years on chair and 10 years on frame

Cons:

Too firm for some people

If you’re looking for a chair you can have for the long haul, and we mean the really long haul, AKRacing has a generous warranty that covers both the chair and the frame for up to five years. Its price falls into the mid-range ($200-500) but considering the quality and long life-span, it’s definitely worth the investment. Endorsed by professional gamers in Fortnite, Battlefield, Counter-Strike, and Hearthstone, the AKRacing Core Series is also one of the best gaming chairs for eSports players.

Most Ergonomic

Pros:

Breathable mesh/foam material

Full recline, adjustable sacrum and lumbar support, and tilt lock/control mechanism

Promotes circulation

Comes in 3 sizes

Cons:

Expensive

Adjustable parts cost more money

Uninspired color selection

Long delivery times

If you’re willing to dish out the money for a top-tier gaming seat, then Herman Miller’s Aeron Chair is the best you can get. It’s built for the sole purpose of providing top quality ergonomic comfort and support, and can be tailored to fit your specific size and needs. Though the design and color selections are a bit uninspired and you’ll likely pay upwards of $500 for a new one (though you can find them used in office furniture liquidation stores for much less), these chairs are extremely durable and ergonomic. They’re a good bet if you prefer a more upright, supported position, or if you’ll almost exclusively use a keyboard and mouse.

Best Price

Pros:

Inexpensive

Easy Assembly

Breathable leather/mesh material

Cons:

Not built to last

Limited adjustability compared to higher priced alternatives

Not everyone can afford to spend hundreds of dollars on a fancy seat for gaming. That’s why we’ve included an option that’s affordable. The Furmax Office Chair is the best gaming chair for people on a budget as it’s comfortable, ergonomic, and comes in a variety of colors so you can have the look and feel of a pricey gaming chair but without draining your bank account.

Best for big and tall

Pros:

165 degree back recline, adjustable lumbar support, and tilt lock/control mechanism

Taller headrest and wider seat base

Comes with soft velour head pillow

Cons:

Pricey

Can’t handle as much weight as some competitors

Just as the name would suggest, the Secret Lab Titan chair is for perfect for people who require some extra wiggle room. It can handle up to 290 lbs in weight and is recommended for people between the height of 5’7 and 6’6. Fully adjustable and ergonomic, it also comes with a soft velour headrest which is a welcomed step away from the hard, plastic pillows that come with comparable gaming chairs.