If you’re a PC user, and especially a work-from-home PC user, you probably spend an excess amount of time sitting and might be considering an ergonomic office chair. While everyone should get up and move at least once an hour if able, these chairs are designed around longer overall working periods. Their construction helps the lumbar region of the spine in your back and offers neck support as well. To go even further however, the best ergonomic office chairs will support your whole body — adjustable arm rests exist for your arms and shoulders, for example — and will be made of premium materials for maximum comfort. Here, we collect the best ergonomic office chairs, split up into categories that make sense for different categories of consumers and bodies. Look below for a short summary of our favorites, then keep reading to see what the fuss is about each seat.

The best ergonomic office chairs in 2024

Buy the if you want a mesh office chair for a ton of ergonomic features.

if you want the gaming chair style with office chair aesthetic and full lower back support.

if you need more weight support than other chairs are giving you.

if you want something in the executive style.

for the best ergonomic office chair under $150.

Hforesty Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair

Best ergonomic office chair for most people

Pros
Great adjustability
Breathable back
Great for reclining

Cons
Expensive at full price
Somewhat basic

When we think of a nice, cool (as in not warm) office chair, we think of an office chair like this one from Hforesty. It’s got a mesh backing and headrest and has space between the lower back and seat components, both of which promote air circulation and make for perfect office companions even during the hottest months of the year. In other words, the basic chassis of the Hforesty Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair could go toe to toe with that of any standard office chair. While those with fancier tastes may find this chair somewhat on the basic side, for the typical user this is likely the office chair layout you were looking for.

What makes the Hforesty one of the best ergonomic office chairs is its commitment to offering robust, but easy adjustments throughout the chair without becoming prohibitively expensive. For example, the mesh headrest can be adjust in both height and angle, while the curved lumbar support moves with you into an optimal spot as you go through the Hforesty’s 90 to 135 degree tilt range. Next, you’ll find a fully 4D arm rest, meaning it can be adjusted up, down, left, right, forward, backwards, clockwise, and counterclockwise. Finally, as you recline, take advantage of the extendable footrest.

Full MSRP for this chair sits at over $300. That’s good for a great ergonomic office chair, but might feel expensive if you aren’t using all of the features. In other words, if you’re just looking for an office chair with a bit of extra lumbar support, you might find yourself disappointed. That being said, if you are lucky enough to find the Hforesty amongst the office chair deals of the day, it is a great office chair for anybody that values cool comfort and ergonomic support.

Specifications Support Adjustable headrest, lumbar support, footrest Armrest adjustability 4D User weight 300 pounds max

AutoFull C3 Gaming Chair

Best ergonomic office chair for gamers

Pros
Gaming chair style, office chair aesthetic
Lumbar waist pillow styled for spine
155-degree recline

Cons
Armrests lacking

If you work from home and are guilty of using a Twitch stream as your watercooler chatter alternative, you’ve probably gotten a little jealous of streamer’s glorious gaming chairs. Unfortunately, if you have a stuffy boss, using a bright and shiny gaming chair during your next Zoom meeting might give you an unfounded reputation as being unprofessional. The AutoFull C3 is a great compromise, as it retains the racing style of a gaming chair while coming in more muted colors like brown, black, and grey PU leather.

As for the AutoFull C3’s ergonomic side, you’ll almost certainly appreciate its adjustable headrest, which follows the pretty standard build for these on gaming chairs. But where the ergonomics really kick in is what AutoFull is calling its “3D Bionic Lumbar Support” that lines the bottom half of the backrest. It’s built for maximum spinal support due to its shape, supporting the lumbar spine as well as the scapular spine and caudal spine. In layman’s terms, the backrest is designed to support the full lower and upper back and is shaped in such a way that each major region of your lower back gets the support it needs. We only wish that the armrests took the same queue, as they’re a little harder than the rest of the chair.

Specifications Support Headrest, full lower back support Armrest adjustability 2D User weight 350 pounds max

Colamy Big and Tall Office Chair

Best big and tall ergonomic office chair

Pros Cons Supports most bodies Though comfortable, cannot adjust armrests Sofa-like seating Designed specifically for larger bodies

If you’re a large individual, you may have encountered office chairs that won’t support you. This frustrating issue can go away with chairs like this one from Colamy, specifically made with issues that affect you in mind. It is designed with heavy-duty materials that will stay structurally sound during use. Additionally, the cushions are thick for long lasting fluff that will stay soft and keep you comfortable during long days.

While you cannot tell from looking at the chair, the Colamy’s headrest is height adjustable, giving you seamless support at any height. Likewise, the lumbar support is controlled by an internal airbag. Adjusting the internal mechanism adds or releases pressure on the lumbar region, giving you ergonomic lumbar support that makes sense for your body. When sitting in the chair and resting your arms on the armrests, you’ll find that they are very comfort and use a higher quality of materials than other office chairs, but are not adjustable.

Specifications Support Inflatable lumbar support, height adjusting headrest Armrest adjustability N/A User weight 500 pounds max

Ezaki High Back Office Chair

Best ergonomic executive office chair

Pros Cons Memory foam filled Not for short people Metal construction and premier wheels Easy lumbar adjustment

For those wanting a chair in the executive style, the Ezaki will give you what you are looking for. In addition to having a premier look, it uses premium materials, such as the spring-loaded memory foam filling in the upper part of the chair and premium rubber wheels and metal alloy in the bottom half. It provides a subtly padded headrest for comfort that won’t push your chin forward in an uncomfortable tilt when rocking or even reclining to the full 130 degrees.

Like the ergonomic office chair above, the Ezaki has and internal adjustable lumbar support. It operates by adjusting the internal pressure of the lower back area of the chair, giving you full control of give and stiffness in the region. This chair is particularly nice if you use a 2-in-1 laptop for your work, as it has 90-degree flip up arms. Just flip up the arms on the side of the chair and your elbows can comfortably extend outwards, unhindering both tapping and typing as you sit or recline in the Ezaki and work.

Specifications Support Adjustable lumbar pressure, padded headrest Armrest adjustability Flip up User weight Up to 300 pounds

Neo Chair High Back

Best budget ergonomic office chair

Pros Cons Premium mesh Not suitable for larger bodies Easy assembly No headrest Clean aesthetic

You may think that you would need to spend a ton to get quality ergonomic adjustments on your office chair, but that’s not the case anymore. The Neo Chair High Back provides a premium mesh backing with a lumbar support behind it. This lumbar support can be adjusted by two inches, up or down, to provide the best support area for the curvature of your spine. Similarly, the upper part of the back rest curves in a way that will naturally support you. Flip up arms will support all of your activities from resting while watching a tutorial video on your main monitor, to sitting cross-legged and doodling in a notebook on your lap. The chair is a lightweight 21 pounds, which makes it maneuverable and adds to its already easy construction. It comes in three colors, but we think you’ll particularly love the clean and modern aesthetic of the white variation.

Overall, if you’re looking for an ergonomic office chair under $150, it will be hard to find something better. Plus, when this chair goes on sale, it can easily become the best ergonomic office chair under $100. Unfortunately, however, it does tend to be better for smaller people and outright will not support those over 250 pounds. If you can handle the chair, though, it is a great buy.

Specifications Support Height adjusting lumbar support, curved back Armrest adjustability Flip up User weight Up to 250 pounds

How we chose these ergonomic office chairs

While we broke up the categories into some of the most sought after types of office chairs, there were some common factors that we needed to look at for each chair to determine if it was right for you. Here is an up close look at our primary specification categories:

Support

At the end of the day, we buy ergonomic office chairs to get quality support for our bodies. Different chairs have different means of providing this support to us.

For head and neck support, look at the headrest of your new office chair. In most cases, there will be some padding where you will rest your head and oftentimes a curved neck support. Office chairs that are also intended for gaming may even have an attachable headrest support pillow that juts out further. This helps during extended periods of lounging during gaming and may feel excessive for the hunched-over-the-keyboard work from homer. While most headrests are stable, some move up and down or are even tiltable.

Lumbar support is a phrase that you’ve almost certainly heard but might not have the physiology chops to fully understand. The lumbar, or “lumbar spine” as doctors might more formally refer to it, and incorporate the spinal curve above your butt. To no great surprise, human evolution didn’t involve a lot of sitting in office chairs. As a result, this curved area of the spine can get undue pressure. The best ergonomic office chairs will offset this pressure with increased support to this region of the spine. This can be through pillows, memory foam, or increased solid support in the structure of the chair in that region. Some chairs will even offer the chance to adjust the ‘give’ of the lumbar region of chair via internal inflation. At max pressure (and inflation) the region will become stiff and offer tons of support, while low pressure will allow for a more relaxed seating position.

Armrests

Oh, the armrests you’ll see! Unfortunately, the 2D, 3D, and 4D labelling of armrests make them seem more like extraterrestrial sketch artists than comfy places for your arms. Here are common designations for styles of armrest that you’ll see when selecting an ergonomic office chair:

2D — These typically allow for up, down, forward, and backward movement.

— These typically allow for up, down, forward, and backward movement. 3D — These also allow for up, down, forward, and backward movement, but also add another dimension of adjustability. In most cases this will be side-to-side movement (great for people with wide or thin shoulders) but can also mean clockwise or counterclockwise rotation.

These also allow for up, down, forward, and backward movement, but also add another dimension of adjustability. In most cases this will be side-to-side movement (great for people with wide or thin shoulders) but can also mean clockwise or counterclockwise rotation. 4D — 4D armrests allow for up, down, forward, backward, right, left, clockwise, and counterclockwise movement of the armrests.

— 4D armrests allow for up, down, forward, backward, right, left, clockwise, and counterclockwise movement of the armrests. Flip up — While flip up armrests don’t sound as fancy as 4D armrests, then can be ever bit as handy. As the name suggests, this style of armrest flips up 90 degrees to get out of your way. If you like to sit cross-legged in your office chair from time to type and/or type away at your business laptop from your lap, strongly consider getting a flip up armrest style for maximum comfort.

User weight

This goes without saying, but you need to get an office chair that is suitable for your body. Office chairs will come with a rating for maximum weight they can carry. Manufacturers are getting better and better about this over the years and nearly all halfway decent ergonomic office chairs will support at least 250 pounds and a minimum, with 300 pounds being the typical weight limit you can expect to get. Special ‘tall and heavy’ ergonomic office chairs exist for heavier users and many are especially designed around the needs of heavier users.

