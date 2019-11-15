Buying Guides

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

The days grow shorter, the year winding down
And a mischievous chill blankets the town.
Inside by the fire, or snugly in bed,
A family prepares for good cheer ahead.
Thoughts of warm food, bright holiday scenes
And the perfect gifts to live out their dreams.

Browse by price: $50  |  $75  |  $100  |  $200+

Child – A Growing Mind

Kids like to have fun, but there’s no reason they can’t also learn things in the process. Buildable toy sets and science kits let you have fun while also honing creative and reasoning skills for later in life.

Teenager – The Young Creative

Youth and creativity often go hand in hand. Whether you aspire to be a rock star jamming in front of thousands of people or a game designer crafting fantastical worlds, the right tools can make all the difference.

Mother – Sprinting Past Goals

You’ve always got a hurdle you’re trying to clear. Maybe you’re trying to beat your sprinting record, maybe you like to juggle big projects at work. For one who loves a productive lifestyle, the perfect gift could be a gamechanger.

Father – Suburban Adventurer

Life’s an adventure, whether you’re filming bears deep in the woods or prepping a cup of tea for a relaxing afternoon in the yard. The right gadgets can help you reconnect with the natural world — even if you’re living far away from it.

Grandparents – Easy Living

Technology should make life easier, so you can spend less time struggling with it and more time enjoying it. Whether you’re a book worm hoping to take your collection on the go or someone looking to take the hassle out of cooking, we’ve got the right gear for you.

Credits

Illustrations by Christopher Webster

Animations by Will Hawkins

Art Direction by Genevieve Poblano and Will Hawkins

Creative Direction by Ben Hermel

Written by Will Nicol

Copy editing by Brandon Widder and Rob Oster

Development by Richard Benjamin

Produced by Joshua Benton, Ally Pamer, and Adrien Warner

Creative and development support by Peter Durham and Chris DeGraw

