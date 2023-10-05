 Skip to main content
Nanoleaf gets into the holiday spirit with Matter-enabled string lights

Jon Bitner
By

We’re still a few months away from the holiday season, but it seems Nanoleaf is already feeling festive. The smart lighting company has officially opened preorders for the new Matter Smart Holiday String Lights, which retail for $120 and feature 250 addressable LEDs.

The string lights look like most traditional string lights — that is, you’re getting a 20-meter cord with hundreds of LED lights. The big difference, however, is that these can be quickly programmed to display a variety of different colors and patterns. They can also sync with your music. Best of all, they’re Matter-enabled, ensuring they’ll work with most existing smart home setups.

The Nanoleaf Matter-enabled holiday lights on a tree.
Nanoleaf

You’ll also benefit from nine premade scenes and the ability to use the Nanoleaf app to search for new patterns by using keywords such as “Icicle” or “Candy Cane.” You can even build your own designs from scratch if you’re feeling creative.

The lights are IP44-rated for inclement weather, allowing you to use them both indoors and outside. You’ll get the most functionality out of the lights when pairing them with the Nanoleaf app, though they can be controlled using the attached controller or through voice commands issued via your smart home hub (Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings are all supported).

Preorders are now open, and Nanoleaf expects to ship the Matter Smart Holiday String Lights by mid-October — which should give you more than enough time to decorate your home before all the holiday festivities.

If you’re looking for other ways to improve your lighting this holiday season, be sure to check out the best smart light bulbs of 2023.

