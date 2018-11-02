Digital Trends
Car Reviews

2019 Porsche Panamera GTS first drive review

With more tech and twin turbos, the Panamera GTS is the best Porsche sedan yet

1 of 14
2019 Porsche Panamera GTS
2019 Porsche Panamera GTS
2019 Porsche Panamera GTS
2019 Porsche Panamera GTS
2019 Porsche Panamera GTS
2019 Porsche Panamera GTS
2019 Porsche Panamera GTS
2019 Porsche Panamera GTS
2019 Porsche Panamera GTS
2019 Porsche Panamera GTS
2019 Porsche Panamera GTS
2019 Porsche Panamera GTS
2019 Porsche Panamera GTS
2019 porsche panamera gts 16
The 2019 Panamera GTS is the best-driving four-door Porsche to date.
The 2019 Panamera GTS is the best-driving four-door Porsche to date.
The 2019 Panamera GTS is the best-driving four-door Porsche to date.

Highs

  • Blisteringly quick
  • Well-balanced chassis
  • Phenomenal grip
  • Upmarket, high-tech interior

Lows

  • Turbo V8 lacks charisma
  • No Android Auto
  • Pricey
Ronan Glon
By
Research Center: 2019 Porsche Panamera GTS

Navigating GT territory requires a very precise map.

Historically, we’ve seen the GTA, GTB, GTC, GTD, GTE, GTI, GTO, GTR, and GTS nameplates on the back of a diverse selection of cars ranging from a Volkswagen to a Ferrari. It’s the last acronym that Porsche claimed as its own to denote the members of its lineup positioned at the intersection of cosseting luxury and track-ready performance. Digital Trends traveled to Bahrain to experience the 2019 Panamera GTS, the newest member of the clan. It picks up where the first-generation model left off with more tech – including a feature never before seen on a Panamera – and, controversially, a pair of turbos.

Porsche offers the Panamera GTS as a sedan with a fastback-like roof line and as a station wagon called Sport Turismo. The standard Panamera starts at $128,300; the wagon costs $134,500. Neither figure includes a mandatory $1,050 destination charge or extra-cost options like Porsche’s InnoDrive technology. Even without add-ons, the GTS comes well-equipped with automatic LED headlights, rain-sensing windshield wipers, dual-zone automatic climate control, sport seats upholstered in a combination of leather and Alcantara, a crisp-sounding 10-speaker sound system, navigation, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system, among other features. It’s not an affordable car by conventional means of measurement, but at least those who can fund its purchase will leave the dealership knowing they got what they paid for.

Gran Turismo Sport

The previous Panamera GTS – yes, that was the one with the hunchback-like roof line – was naturally-aspirated, meaning it didn’t have a turbo. Every single horse in its cavalry came from pure displacement; it was a glorious machine to drive. With the new model, Porsche argued there is a replacement for displacement and chose a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbocharged to make 453 horsepower between 6,000 and 6,500 rpm and 457 pound-feet of torque from 1,800 to 4,500 rpm. The V8’s power goes to the four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission that the driver can leave to its own devices or shift manually using steering wheel-mounted paddles. The engine in the last Panamera GTS sounded like Porsche’s answer to Pavarotti. The new model’s twin-turbocharged unit doesn’t provide the same kind of aural satisfaction but it’s smooth, punchy, and surprisingly linear.

Though smaller, the 4.0-liter is more powerful than the 4.8-liter it replaces. What do those numbers mean in real life? Well, Porsche quotes a zero-to-60-mph time of 3.9 seconds – exactly on par with the 911 Carrera GTS – and a top speed of 181 mph. Numbers don’t tell the whole story, though, unless you’re playing Gran Turismo. The true appeal of a sports sedan isn’t its ability to upset the local sheriff but how it makes the driver feel mile after mile and turn after turn. At about 4,400 pounds in its lightest configuration, the Panamera GTS enters the ring with a not-insignificant weight penalty but Porsche’s chassis wizards alchemized it into a car that feels much more compact than it is.

The 2019 Panamera GTS picks up where the original left off with more tech and, controversially, a pair of turbos.

We drove the sedan and the Sport Turismo models on the Bahrain International Circuit, a track the Formula One world invades annually. Both of our test cars came with the optional four-wheel steering system which turns the rear wheels in the opposite direction as the front ones at low speeds and turns them in the same direction at higher speeds. In everyday driving conditions, the system makes the Panamera easier to maneuver into tight spaces by noticeably reducing its turning radius. On a Formula One-grade track, however, it makes the sedan much more agile around sharp bends and more stable on the main straight, where the speedometer needle sometimes flirts with the 140-mph mark. We didn’t find a ton of on-center feel in the steering but it’s well-weighted and accurate.

It’s not all in the steering; Porsche’s wizards cast other spells on the Panamera GTS to make it competent on and off the track. They gave it a level of grip we experienced turn after turn with near-superstitious awe. The carbon ceramic brakes stopped us like we’d just dropped a boat anchor out of the trunk, even when we asked for their help to slow down from triple-digit speeds. And, the air suspension (Porsche doesn’t offer a steel suspension on this model) nearly erases body roll when the sport plus driving mode is engaged. This comes at the expense of ride quality, of course, but selecting a driving mode called normal makes the GTS much softer and more compliant. It’s the one you’d choose when taking your mother-in-law for a ride. Us? Off the track, we found the mode plainly called sport delivers a well-balanced blend of performance and comfort, which is what GTS (Gran Turismo Sport, if you’re wondering) is all about.

While the torque distribution is fully variable, the four-wheel drive system sends 75 percent of the engine’s power to the rear axle in its default configuration. Porsche told Digital Trends it chose this split because it lets the Panamera offer enthusiast-friendly handling characteristics aligned with what you’d expect from a rear-wheel drive car without sacrificing traction when you need more of it, like on an icy road. We’ll have to take Porsche’s word for it; we couldn’t find an icy road in Bahrain. Our time on the island nation’s public roads was relatively short but it confirmed the GTS is as comfortable cruising at freeway speeds as other members of the Panamera line that we’ve tested in the past.

The sportsman’s sanctuary

The Panamera GTS isn’t a stripped-out track special with fabric door pulls and a roll cage – that’s not its calling in life. It’s luxurious and fluent in technology. Step inside to find a high-resolution, 12.3-inch screen for the infotainment system. It’s the same setup found in other variants of the Panamera as well as in the Cayenne. It’s an easy-to-use unit with quick response times and, for the most part, relatively shallow menus, especially considering the wealth of information programmed into the software. Apple CarPlay compatibility comes standard. Porsche continues to resist Android Auto, however.

2019 Porsche Panamera GTS

Porsche integrated two additional screens into the instrument cluster. They’re configurable using the buttons on the steering wheel. The long list of available display options includes a g-force meter, a gauge that shows the front-rear power split in real time, and navigation directions.

Porsche’s wizards gave the GTS a level of grip we experienced turn after turn with near-superstitious awe.

The GTS is the first Panamera equipped with a head-up display – hallelujah! This feature has been offered on many smaller, more affordable models for several years so it’s good to see Porsche finally get with the program. The head-up display shows information in a clear, legible manner legible even in bright sunlight. We loved having the option to customize it using a drag-and-drop menu in the touchscreen. We don’t need navigation directions on the track but the g-force meter was neat to look at mid-turn. While driving to and from the track, we didn’t have much use for the g-force meter (in Bahrain, many traffic offenses will send you straight to prison so it’s best to stay on the right side of the law) but navigation directions were extremely useful. Porsche told us its have-it-your-way head-up display technology will spread to other members of the Panamera lineup.

The Panamera isn’t quite as large as other German luxury sedans, like the Audi A8 and the BMW 7 Series, but it’s big enough to earn the distinction of being a family car. It fills that role well, too. In its standard configuration, it offers space for four passengers and 17.4 cubic feet of trunk space. Folding down the rear seats yields 46 cubes – a genuinely usable figure. The Sport Turismo’s cargo capacity checks in at 18.3 cubes with a full load of passengers.

Peace of mind

Regardless of body style, the Panamera GTS comes standard with dual front, knee, side, and curtain airbags in addition to the mandatory traction and stability control systems. Porsche also includes an engine immobilizer and an alarm system with radar-based interior surveillance.

Like every new Porsche, the Panamera boasts a four-year/50,000-mile warranty that covers a wide range of defects and a 12-year warranty against rust holes in the bodyshell.

Hometown foes

Mercedes-AMG created the athletic-looking (and unimaginatively-named) GT Four-Door Coupe with a clear mission in mind: to end the Porsche Panamera’s reign. The GT is relatively new so the lineup doesn’t include a variant honed in on the GTS yet but we imagine that will change sooner rather than later. In the meantime, the base GT 53 packs 429 hp from a hybrid-assisted powertrain built around a straight-six engine, while the two GT 63 models get a V8 rated at 577 and 530 hp, respectively. Buyers more concerned with speed than handling can cross-shop the Panamera GTS with a well-equipped GT 53, a model expected to start in the $100,000 range.

2019 Porsche Panamera GTS Compared To
2019 volvo s60 prod
2019 Volvo S60
2019 audi rs 5 sportback
2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback
2019 mercedes benz cls450
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS450
2019 genesis g70 review
2019 Genesis G70
2018 Nissan Maxima review
2018 Nissan Maxima
2019 audi a6 prd
2019 Audi A6
2018 alfa romeo giulia ti lusso q4 prod
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Lusso Q4
2019 audi a7 prd
2019 Audi A7
2018 honda accord 2 0 sport
2018 Honda Accord 2.0 Sport
2018 porsche panamera 4 e hybrid prd
2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid
2018 audi rs3
2018 Audi RS3
2018 jaguar f type 400 sport body us k18 a cecvbs
2018 Jaguar F-Type 400 Sport
2018 cadillac ct6 review prd
2018 Cadillac CT6
2018 audi tt rs audittrs prdthmb
2018 Audi TT RS
2018 infiniti q50 first drive review 13483
2018 Infiniti Q50

How DT would configure this car

If we were shopping for a Panamera GTS, we’d start with the Sport Turismo model plainly because we think it’s one of the best-looking station wagons around. And, after driving both models back-to-back, we didn’t notice the slightest dynamic difference between them. We’d add the rear-axle steering system, adaptive cruise control, and the head-up display but we wouldn’t select the expensive carbon ceramic brakes that were fitted to our test car; they’re only necessary for serious (and regular) high-performance driving. All of the infotainment-related technology we could hope for is already included on the list of standard features so we wouldn’t need to tick additional boxes to reach a satisfactory level of equipment.

The best of a breed

On the road and on the track, we can safely call the Panamera GTS the best-driving four-door Porsche to date. It doesn’t have the charisma of its predecessor but it blends finesse and brute-like force in a way few other machines can. Mercedes-AMG still needs a mid-range GT model to truly give the GTS a run for its money. Whether it’s worth the nearly $30,000 premium over a Panamera 4S model depends on the kind of driving you plan on doing. Enthusiast motorists seeking a family car whose dynamism blurs the line between a sedan and a coupe won’t be disappointed, however.

Android Auto
Mobile

From the road to your wrist, see how Android has evolved over the past 10 years

Android started out as just a mobile operating system, but 10 years in it's pretty much everywhere. Check out our round-up of all the different Android variations that have cropped up so far, and what might be coming in the future.
Posted By Rose Behar
2020 Kia Forte GT
Cars

2020 Kia Forte GT gets dash of sportiness to make daily commuting more exciting

The 2020 Kia Forte GT is a sportier version of Kia's Forte compact car, complete with a more powerful engine and available six-speed manual transmission. The GT debuts at SEMA 2018 alongside two wildly customized Fortes.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
waymo orders thousands of chrysler pacifica minivans self driving car softens in pedestrian collison
Cars

Waymo receives first permit to test fully driverless cars in California

Waymo has been given the green light by California to test fully driverless vehicles on the state's public roads. The permit is the first of its kind to be granted to an autonomous-car company in the Golden State.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
uber now offers a 15 monthly plan for access to cheaper fares
Cars

Uber now offers a $15 monthly plan for access to cheaper fares

Uber riders in five cities across the U.S. can now pay a monthly fee of $15 ($25 in Los Angeles) for access to cheaper fares. Called Ride Pass, the subscription service is available for UberX and UberPool.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle concept
Cars

Honda turned its Ridgeline truck into a larger-than-life ATV

The Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle concept is a Ridgeline pickup truck with the body stripped off to create the feel of an oversized side-by-side ATV. It's exactly the kind of craziness you get from the annual SEMA show.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Dodge Super Charger and Hellephant V8 engine
Cars

What car wouldn’t be better with this 1,000-horsepower ‘Hellephant’ engine?

The "Hellephant" is a 1,000-horsepower Hemi V8 "crate engine" that can be dropped into any pre-1976 car. It references one of the greatest muscle car engines in history, but incorporates modern tech from Dodge's Hellcat motor.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
lime looks set to add cars its fleet of bikes and scooters
Cars

Lime gearing up to add cars to its fleet of bikes and scooters

It's already operating bike and scootersharing schemes in multiple cities around the world, and now Lime is gearing up to add electric cars to its range of transportation options.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Honda Clarity
Cars

Yikes! These cars shouldn’t bother dressing up for Halloween

The first thing you notice about a car is its design, not its horsepower output or its infotainment system. There's no widely accepted definition of what makes a car beautiful or ugly, but some designs offend more eyes than others.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Hyundai solar panel for EVs
Cars

Hyundai wants you to park in the scorching sun to charge your car

Hyundai has announced it will begin mass-producing solar panels for electric and hybrid cars after 2019. The technology can charge between 30 and 60 percent of a hybrid car's battery pack per day.
Posted By Ronan Glon
raylier glowing leather jacket biking banni re lancement
Cars

Bright idea: this motorcycle jacket has built-in lights that sync with your bike

Motorbike leathers are there to protect riders from injury, but they can make bikers difficult to see in the dark. A stylish new LED-equipped leather jacket hopes to change all that.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
pizza hut zero emission toyota tundra truck pie pro
Cars

Pizza Hut tricks out a Toyota Tundra to whip up a pie in 7 minutes

Spotlighting the importance of future technology for both companies at the 2018 SEMA Show, Toyota and Pizza Hut built the Tundra Pie Pro. The robotic kitchen in the truck bed cranks out freshly cooked pizzas in under seven minutes.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2019 BMW 8 Series convertible
Cars

BMW’s 8 Series convertible packs a twin-turbo V8, display screens galore

The 2019 BMW 8 Series convertible is the first drop-top version of BMW's two-door flagship ever. Like the 8 Series coupe, the convertible sports a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 and a long list of tech features.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
social media privacy apps settlement yelp phone 0001
Social Media

Dine and dash(board): Make a Yelp reservation from your car’s control panel

Already in the car, but can't decide where to eat? Yelp Reservations can now be added to some dashboard touchscreens. Yelp Reservations searches for restaurants within 25 miles of the vehicle's location.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited review
Cars

Forget the glamour: A rugged Jeep pickup will make a splash at the LA Auto Show

Jeep will introduce the long-promised Wrangler-based pickup truck at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. Tentatively named Scrambler, the model was designed to conquer the great outdoors, not for the construction site.
Posted By Ronan Glon