After 65 years, Chevrolet gives you 24 trim options for its 2018 Corvette

The 2018 Chevrolet Corvette and 2018 Silverado have this in common — both are available in special edition trims. Automotive companies make a big deal about anniversaries and special editions for one excellent reason: the vehicles sell well to collectors and to buyers who just want something special and are willing to pay for it. Chevy is no different. This model year marks 100 years of Chevy trucks with special Centennial Edition 2018 Silverados and Colorados.

Chevy gets a commemoration twofer in 2018 because it also marks the 65th year anniversary of the Chevrolet Corvette. Three hundred of the original Corvettes were built in 1953. All were white with red upholstery and black convertible tops. During this model year, Corvette collectors around the world have 650 chances to buy commemorative limited editions.

The Carbon 65 Edition is an available appearance package on Corvette Grand Sport 3LT and Z06 3LZ trims only. The $15,000 option includes carbon fiber exterior and interior components, competition seats, and a new Ceramic Matrix Gray exterior color. Between the two versions, the Grandsport with 3LT trim and the Z06 with 3LZ trim, only 650 Carbon 65 Editions will be manufactured, each with a unique vehicle identification number and group classification.

What’s new for 2018

Other than the Carbon 65 Edition, other Corvette changes for 2018 are relatively minor, though notable. There are no significant exterior or interior design changes, and the powertrain options remain the same.

All Corvettes will have standard 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, up an inch in each position in previous years. HD digital radio is standard in 2018, the rearview camera image has improved, the Performance Data Recorder tracks more data, and Magnetic Ride Control is now a stand-alone option rather than available on in a package.

Other changes for 2018 Corvettes include new wheel options and interior and exterior color selections and combinations.

A much greater change is due next year when the 700-hp+ 2019 Corvette ZR1 launches. It’s still 2018 in model years, however, so let’s break down the models you can buy today.

How to choose a 2018 Corvette

For 2018 Corvettes include three models, the Stingray, Grand Sport, and Z06. Each model is available in multiple trim levels. Stingray and Grand Sports come in 1LT, 2LT, and 3LT trims and the Z06 has 1LZ, 2LZ, and 3LZ trims. Each Stingray trim is also available in a higher performance Z51 version. The Grand Sport and Z06 don’t have Z51 versions because they already include or exceed the Z51 specs.

OK, so there are six Stingray trims with and without Z51, three Grand Sport trims, and three Z06s, for a total of 12 different versions. Each version is available as a coupe with a removable carbon fiber roof panel and a convertible. So in all, there are 24 different Corvettes, not counting special editions, various appearance and performance packages, and style choices.

2018 Corvette Stingray

The Corvette model and trim parade begins with the Stingray. All 12 Stingray versions have a 6.2L naturally aspirated V8 with direct injection and active fuel management. Transmission choices include the standard seven-speed manual with active rev matching and launch control for optimal fast standing starts or an optional eight-speed paddle-shift automatic.

The 2018 Corvette Stingray 1LT starts at $56,590 for the coupe and $60,590 for the convertible. The 1LT has an aluminum frame, Michelin Pilot Super Sport run-flat summer-only performance tires on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear aluminum wheels. Other features include Brembo front and rear performance brakes, and polished aluminum exhaust tips.

Exterior features include high-intensity discharge (HID) headlamps, outside heated power-adjustable mirrors, a body-color carbon-fiber roof panel (on coupes), and solar ray light-tinted glass.

The Stingray interior has dual-zone automatic climate control, GT bucket seats with magnesium frames, eight-way power-adjustable driver and passenger seats, cruise control, power door locks, an 8-inch driver information center display, keyless open and start, engine oil-life monitoring, power windows, and a rear vision camera.

A Bose premium nine-speaker audio system, Chevrolet MyLink with an 8-inch diagonal color touchscreen, and HD Radio are standard as are Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM Satellite Radio. Connectivity for up to seven devices with OnStar 4G LTE and a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot is also standard.

The 2018 Corvette Stingray 1LT with Z51 Performance Package, $61,590 to start for the coupe and $65,590 as a convertible has everything that’s included with the 1LT plus the full complement of Z51 performance upgrades. The Z51 package includes a dry sump oil system, electronic limited-slip differential, larger front brakes with black calipers, specific shocks, springs and stabilizer bars, differential and transmission cooling, and a unique aero package to reduce lift for high-speed stability. Z51s have more aggressively tuned tires for improved handling, grip and road-holding capability, HD cooling, slotted brake rotors, performance gear ratios, and optional Magnetic Selective Ride Control and Performance Traction Management.

The Corvette Stingray 2LT, $61,045 coupe and $65,045 convertible base prices, have an advanced Bose 10-speaker audio system, power-adjustable side bolsters and lumbar seat controls for both driver and passenger, and heated and ventilated seats. Other 2LT upgrades include a heads-up display, a theft-deterrent system with an independent power source, a removable luggage shade, and a curb view camera.

The Stingray 2LT with the Z51 Performance Package adds the Z51 performance features to the 2LT list. The 2LT starts at $66,045 for the coupe and $70,045 for a convertible.

For 2018 the Corvette Stingray 3LT has everything in the 2LT trim plus Chevrolet MyLink with an 8-inch diagonal color touchscreen with GPS navigation system that maps in 2D and 3D, a Nappa leather-wrapped interior package, and a performance data recorder. The 3LT coupe starts at $66,335 and the convertible at $70,335.

The 3LT with Z51 Performance Package rounds out the Stingray 2018 models, combining the 3LT and Z51 ingredients with base price tags of $71,335 for the coupe and $75,335 for the convertible.

Trim 2018 Corvette Stingray 1LT 2018 Corvette Stingray 1LT with Z51 Performance Package 2018 Corvette Stingray 2LT 2018 Corvette Stingray 2LT with Z51 Performance Package 2018 Corvette Stingray 3LT 2018 Corvette Stingray 3LT with Z51 Performance Package Base price Coupe $56,590 $61,590 $61,045 $66,045 $66,335 $71,335 Base price convertible $60,590 $65,590 $65,045 $70,045 $70,335 $75,335 Drive wheels Rear Rear Rear Rear Rear Rear Base engine 6.2L V8 6.2L V8 6.2L V8 6.2L V8 6.2L V8 6.2L V8 Base horsepower 455 hp @ 6,000 RPM 455 hp @ 6,000 RPM 455 hp @ 6,000 RPM 455 hp @ 6,000 RPM 455 hp @ 6,000 RPM 455 hp @ 6,000 RPM Base torque 460 lb-ft @ 4,600 RPM 460 lb-ft @ 4,600 RPM 460 lb-ft @ 4,600 RPM 460 lb-ft @ 4,600 RPM 460 lb-ft @ 4,600 RPM 460 lb-ft @ 4,600 RPM Manual transmission 7-speed manual 7-speed manual 7-speed manual 7-speed manual 7-speed manual 7-speed manual Automatic transmission 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic Fuel Regular gas Regular gas Regular gas Regular gas Regular gas Regular gas Fuel capacity 18.5 gallons 18.5 gallons 18.5 gallons 18.5 gallons 18.5 gallons 18.5 gallons Fuel economy manual 16 mpg city/25 mpg highway 16 mpg city/25 mpg highway 16 mpg city/25 mpg highway 16 mpg city/25 mpg highway 16 mpg city/25 mpg highway 16 mpg city/25 mpg highway Fuel economy automatic 15 mpg city/26 mpg highway 15 mpg city/26 mpg highway 15 mpg city/26 mpg highway 15 mpg city/26 mpg highway 15 mpg city/26 mpg highway 15 mpg city/26 mpg highway Base wheels 19-inch front/20-inch rear 19-inch front/20-inch rear 19-inch front/20-inch rear 19-inch front/20-inch rear 19-inch front/20-inch rear 19-inch front/20-inch rear Body style 2-door coupe/convertible 2-door coupe/convertible 2-door coupe/convertible 2-door coupe/convertible 2-door coupe/convertible 2-door coupe/convertible Seat upholstery Perforated leather Perforated leather Perforated leather Perforated leather Perforated Nappa leather Perforated Nappa leather

2018 Corvette Grand Sport

Moving up to the Grand Sport from the Corvette Stingray platform adds some styling bits, but the differences lie mostly in performance. Add five hp and five pound-feet of torque to the same 6.2L V8 used in the Stingray for a total of 460 hp and 465 pound-feet of torque. The Grand Sport 1LT, 2LT, and 3LT trims each add $10,000 to the starting prices of the Stingray versions.

The Grand Sport 1LT starts at $66,590 as a coupe and $70,590 in convertible form. The Grand Sport performance elements include HID Xenon lighting with LED park and turn signal lights, a flat bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel, Brembo six-piston front and four-piston rear brakes, and distinctive Grand Sport Cup-style 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels.

Other mechanical and electronic running and handling upgrades include a dry sump oil system, electronic limited-slip differential, higher specification shocks, springs and stabilizer bars, differential and transmission cooling, and magnetic selective ride control and performance traction management.

The Grand Sport 2LT coupe starts at $71,045 and the convertible at $75,045. The 2LT feature set additions to the Grand Sport 1LT are all about comfort and convenience, including heated and vented seats with lumbar and wing adjustments, a 10-speaker Bose premium audio system, universal home remote, auto-dimming mirrors, driver preference memory settings, and a head-up color display. The 2LT also gains a curb view front camera so you won’t mash the low front bits, SiriusXM Satellite Radio with a one-year subscription, an enhanced theft-deterrent package, and a luggage shade and cargo net.

The Grand Sport 3LT bumps up interior luxury and adds the Corvette Performance Data Recorder and an integrated navigation system. With starting prices of $76,335 for the coupe and $80,335 for the convertible, the Grand Sport 3LT has a custom leather-wrapped interior with Napa leather seating surfaces and a suede microfiber upper interior trim.

Trim 2018 Grand Sport 1LT 2018 Grand Sport 2LT 2018 Grand Sport 3LT Base price Coupe $66,590 $71,045 $76,335 Base price convertible $70,590 $75,045 $80,335 Drive wheels Rear Rear Rear Base engine 6.2L V8 6.2L V8 6.2L V8 Base horsepower 460 hp @ 6,000 RPM 460 hp @ 6,000 RPM 460 hp @ 6,000 RPM Base torque 465 lb-ft @ 4,600RPM 465 lb-ft @ 4,600RPM 465 lb-ft @ 4,600RPM Manual transmission 7-speed manual 7-speed manual 7-speed manual Automatic transmission 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic Fuel Regular gas Regular gas Regular gas Fuel capacity 18.5 gallons 18.5 gallons 18.5 gallons Fuel economy manual 16 mpg city/25 mpg highway 16 mpg city/25 mpg highway 16 mpg city/25 mpg highway Fuel economy automatic 15 mpg city/26 mpg highway 15 mpg city/26 mpg highway 15 mpg city/26 mpg highway Base wheels 19-inch front/20-inch rear 19-inch front/20-inch rear 19-inch front/20-inch rear Body style 2-door coupe/convertible 2-door coupe/convertible 2-door coupe/convertible Seat upholstery Perforated leather Perforated leather Perforated leather

2018 Corvette Z06

The 2018 Corvette Z06 platform is the top of this model year’s heap. Next year’s ZR1 will be another story, but for now, the hottest production Corvettes are Z06 variations, starting with the 1LZ. The 2LZ and 3LZ add successively higher comfort and convenience levels. The price jump from Grand Sport 1LT, 2LT, and 3LT trims to the Z06 1LZ, 2LZ, and 3LZ trims is $14,000, $14,010, and $14,200 respectively.

The Z06 1LZ trim, coupe $80,590 to start and the convertible for $84,590, picks up the performance goodies from the Grand Sport and pops in a different engine. The LT4 supercharged 6.2L V8 engine has with 650 hp and 650 pound-feet of torque and hooks up with the 7-speed manual transmission with Active Rev Matching and launch control. Other 1LZ performance upgrades include Chevy’s Magnetic Selective Ride Control and Performance Traction Management.

Prices for the Z06 2LZ start at $84,155 for the coupe and $88,155 for the convertible. The 2LZ adds lumbar and wing seat adjustments, heated and vented seats, special embossed seat emblems, 10-speaker Bose premium audio, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, front curb view cameras, a universal home remote system, auto-dimming mirrors, a driver memory package, enhanced theft-deterrent package, and a luggage shade and cargo net.

The top of many levels for 2018, the Corvette Z06 3LZ upgrades from the 2LZ with a custom leather-wrapped interior, microfiber-wrapped upper interior trim, and Napa leather seating surfaces. The 3LZ bump isn’t all leather and microfiber, however, because it also includes an integrated navigation system and Chevy’s Performance Data Recorder. The recorder’s purpose is to capture your car’s performance and yours so you can learn from the results of how you drove, analyzing the effects of apex lines, shift points, braking decisions, and other factors. The replay can also be fun to how to friends hoping for a ride. The price tag for the Z06 3LZ starts at $89,535 for the coupe and $91,535 for the convertible version.