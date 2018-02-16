Updated Chrysler 300 retains classic style, adds an injection of tech all around

Share

The Chrysler 300 is a rare bird, a full-size rear-wheel-drive sedan with elegant style. Chrysler continues to tweak the 300 with comfort, convenience, luxury, and safety tech, as well as style options ranging from blacked-out windows to full-on chrome.

With the demise of the Chrysler 200 sedan, the 300 is one of only two Chrysler models for 2018 — the other is the Pacifica minivan. The two share styling characteristics, and Chrysler changed the names of models in the 300 lineup to align with those in the Pacifica lineup for 2018. Perhaps the company thinks families might want a matching set. All-wheel drive (AWD) is available on all but the top 300C model, which is rear-wheel drive (RWD) only. The list price difference between RWD and AWD is $2,500 for the Touring and Limited models, and $2,770 for the Touring L.

Model changes for 2018 include a new entry-level Touring trim, optional 20-inch wheels for the Limited model, and an engine change for the top-of-the-line 300c. For 2018, the 300C has a 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine — the V6 that’s standard on the other four trims is no longer an option on this model. A couple new option group bundles — Sport or Chrome Appearance Packages on the Touring trim, a Mocha leather interior option, and two new clear coat exterior paint options (Green Metallic and Ocean Blue Metallic) — wrap up the differences between the 2017 and 2018 Chrysler 300 lineups.

2018 Chrysler 300 engines

The Chrysler 300 Touring, Touring L, and Limited trims run with a 292-horsepower 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine with 260 pound-feet of torque. The 300S model uses the same engine, re-tuned to crank out 300 hp and 264 pound-feet of torque. Both V6 versions use an e-speed automatic with a rotary E-shift control and paddle shifters. The Environmental Protection Agency rates both V6 tunings at 19 mpg in the city, 30 mpg on the highway, and 23 mpg in combined driving with rear-wheel drive. AWD models using the V6 take an economy hit and are rated to achieve 18 mpg in the city, 27 mpg on the highway, and 21 mpg combined.

The rear-wheel-drive-only Chrysler 300C comes standard with a 5.7-liter HEMI V8 that hits 363 hp at 5,200 rpm and 394 lb-ft of torque at 4,200 rpm.The V8 has fuel-saver technology. The EPA rates the V8’s fuel economy drive at 16 mpg in the city, 25 mpg in highway driving, and 19 mpg combined. The 5.7-liter V8 is an option for the 300S, but only with rear-wheel drive.

2018 passive safety and driver assistance tech

Chrysler has a full suite of safety and driver-assistance features, but none are standard. All models have rearview cameras with backup assist guidelines. The three top trims — the 300S, 300 Limited, and 300C — can load up with all available safety features. The base 300 Touring has no safety option upgrade availability, and the Touring L is limited to blind-spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alerts, plus front and rear parking assistance.

For drivers who want it all, the Safety Tec Plus package includes auto high-beam headlamps, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alerts, rain-sensing wipers, advanced brake assist, lane-departure warning with lane-keeping assist, and front and rear parking assistance.

Passive Safety/Driver Assist Features 2018 Chrysler 300 Touring 2018 Chrysler 300 Touring L 2018 Chrysler 300S Rearview camera with backup assist gridlines Standard Standard Standard Blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert Not available Optional Optional Full-speed forward collision warning with active braking Not available Not available Optional Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go Not available Not available Optional Auto high-beam headlamp Not available Not available Optional Lane-keeping assist, lane-keeping alert Not available Not available Optional Pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection Not available Not available Optional Rain-sensing front wipers Not available Not available Optional Parking assistance, front and rear Not available Optional Optional

Passive Safety/Driver Assist Features 2018 Chrysler 300 Limited 2018 Chrysler 300C Rearview camera with backup assist gridlines Standard Standard Blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert Optional Optional Full-speed forward collision warning with active braking Optional Optional Adaptive cruise control with stop and go Optional Optional Auto high-beam headlamp Optional Optional Lane-keeping assist, lane-keeping alert Optional Optional Pre-collision assist Optional Optional Rain-sensing front wipers Optional Optional Parking assistance, front and rear Optional Optional

How to choose a 2018 Chrysler 300

The entry-level 2018 Chrysler 300 Touring, starting at $28,995 for RWD and $31,495 with AWD, has a Uconnect 4C infotainment system with an 8.4-inch touchscreen display and six speakers, a rear backup camera, and premium cloth seats. The Touring feature list also includes dual-zone automatic climate control and bifunctional halogen projector headlights.

Moving up one trim level, the 2018 Chrysler 300 Touring L starts at $32,640 with RWD, $35,140 with AWD. In addition to the standard Touring features, the Touring L adds heated power-adjustable leather-trimmed front seats with 4-way power lumbar adjustment, 18-inch fully polished wheels, keyless entry and push-button start, and an internal security alarm.

Stepping up with a sportier look and a bit more performance, the 2018 Chrysler 300S, $35,795 to start with RWD, $38,295 with AWD, gets 300 hp from the 3.6L V6 engine and the 8-speed automatic transmission adds paddle shifters and a sport mode. Sport mode reduces shift times, increases engine and throttle response, firms up the steering, and turns on AWD if it’s not already on.

The 300S also has a performance-tuned suspension, 20-inch black aluminum wheels, black exterior and interior accents, and a 276-watt digital amplifier for the audio system, You can also opt for the more powerful 363-hp 5.7L Hemi V8 for an additional $3,000, but only with rear-wheel drive.

Trim 2018 Chrysler 300 Touring 2018 Chrysler 300 Touring L 2018 Chrysler 300S Base price RWD $28,995 $32,640 $35,795 Base price AWD $31,495 $35,410 $38,295 Drive wheels RWD or AWD RWD or AWD RWD or AWD Base engine 3.6L V6 3.6L V6 3.6L V6 Base horsepower 292 hp @ 6,350 rpm 292 hp @ 6,350 rpm 300 hp @ 6,350 rpm Base torque 260 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm 260 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm 264 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm Transmission 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic with paddle shift Fuel Regular gas Regular gas Regular gas Fuel capacity 18.5 gallons 18.5 gallons 18.5 gallons Fuel economy RWD 19 mpg city/30 mpg highway/23 mpg combined 19 mpg city/30 mpg highway/23 mpg combined 19 mpg city/30 mpg highway/23 mpg combined Fuel economy AWD 18 mpg city/27 mpg highway/21 mpg combined 18 mpg city/27 mpg highway/21 mpg combined 18 mpg city/27 mpg highway/21 mpg combined Base wheels 17-inch aluminum 18-inch polished aluminum 20-inch black aluminum Body style 4-door sedan 4-door sedan 4-door sedan Seat upholstery Cloth Nappa leather Nappa leather

The 2018 Chrysler 300 Limited, starting price $36,595 with RWD, $39,095 with AWD, focuses on luxury features. In addition to the Touring L trim, the Limited has heated and ventilated power leather-trimmed front seats and heated rear seats. Other added luxury bits on the Limited include 20-inch polished aluminum wheels, a heated wood and leather-wrapped steering wheel, and memory settings for the driver’s seat, exterior mirrors, and radio station presets.

The top trim 2018 Chrysler 300C, available with rear-wheel drive only, starts at $40,995. The 300C employs the 5.7L Hemi V8 engine for 363 hp and 394 lb-ft of torque. Added luxury includes deep quilted perforated and ventilated Nappa leather seating, adaptive high-intensity discharge headlamps, and an upgraded heated leather-wrapped steering wheel.