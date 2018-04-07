Ford recalls 350,000 2018 trucks and SUVs for ‘rollaway’ potential

Share

Ford Motor Company recalled nearly 350,000 2018 model year F-series pickup trucks and Expeditions sold in North America. The affected vehicles may have an automatic transmission gear shift cable locking clip that is not fully seated. Drivers could potentially exit a vehicle mistakenly believing it was in Park.

The recall is for certain 2018 Ford F-150 pickup trucks and 2018 Ford Expedition SUVs with 10-speed automatic transmissions and 2018 F-650 and F-750 trucks with 6-speed automatic transmissions are in the recall.

Of a total of 347,425 vehicles, 292,909 were sold in the United States and federalized territories, 51,742 in Canada, and 2,774 in Mexico.

The vehicles in the recall include:

2018 Ford F-150 vehicles built at the Dearborn Assembly Plant, January 5, 2017, to February 16, 2018

2018 Ford F-150 vehicles built at the Kansas City Assembly Plant, January 25, 2017, to February 16, 2018

2018 Ford Expedition vehicles built at the Kentucky Truck Plant, April 3, 2017, to January 30, 2018

2018 Ford F-650 and F-750 vehicles built at the Ohio Assembly Plant, April 25, 2017, to March 9,

2018

A partially or fully unseated locking clip could result in “unintended vehicle movement.” Specifically, the gear shift lever may incorrectly indicate the transmission is in ‘Park.’ A driver could turn off the ignition key and leave the vehicle without realizing and with no warning that the transmission was still in gear.

According to a Ford statement, “Ford is aware of one reported accident and injury related to this condition.”

Dealers will inspect recalled vehicles for properly installed and secure cable locking clips. If the cable isn’t seated securely, the dealership will adjust the cable and re-install the locking clip. There is no charge for customers in the recall.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) had a similar recall issue in 2016 involving 811,586 Jeep Grand Cherokees, Chrysler 300s , and Dodge Chargers. The FCA recall problem was a transmission shifter position indicator that didn’t reflect the actual gear the vehicle was in.

For further information about this recall or to check for recalls for any vehicle, access the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Safety Issues and Recalls website. You can search for recall information for specific models by entering a Vehicle Information Number (VIN) or with the vehicle year, make, and model. You can also search by specific complaints such as “automatic transmission” or “car seats.”