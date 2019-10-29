Ford Motor Company has issued a North American recall notice for the 2015-17 Ford Transit Van, select 2019 Ford Edge vehicles, and select 2019 Ford Expeditions and 2019 Lincoln Navigators. Each model is being recalled for different reasons.

For the select 2015-17 Ford Transit Vans, affected vehicles were recalled for the driveshaft flexible coupling. It may crack with increasing mileage, resulting in driveline noise and vibration. A cracked flexible coupling can lead to complete failure of the driveshaft which can cause extensive damage while in motion, or while parked it would allow the vehicle to roll if the parking brake is not engaged. At this time there are no reports of accidents or injuries related to this recall problem.

This recall affects just over 300,000 vehicles in North America. The affected vehicles were built at the Kansas City Assembly Plant between January 17, 2014, and June 15, 2017. For affected vehicles with flexible couplings with more than 40,000 miles, the interim repair will consist of replacing the driveshaft flexible coupling every 40,000 miles until the final repair is available and completed. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S38.

2019 Ford Edge vehicles were targeted for an improperly crimped seat belt pre-tensioner anchor. In some of the affected vehicles, the driver’s side seat belt assembly may not adequately restrain the occupant in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

This recall affects just over 400 vehicles built at the Oakville Assembly Plant on September 18 and 19, 2019. Dealers will inspect the driver’s side seat belt pretensioner assembly and replace it if it is within the suspect part production dates. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S37. Ford announced it is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries arising from this condition.

In an issue affecting only 18 vehicles, Ford is issuing a safety recall for select 2019 Ford Expeditions and 2019 Lincoln Navigators. In some of the affected vehicles, the rear toe link fastener may not have been properly tightened during assembly. An improperly secured fastener could allow the rear toe link to become disconnected while driving, which could increase the risk of injury or crash. Affected vehicles were built at the Kentucky Truck Plant on September 5 and 6, 2019. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S36.

The voluntary recall was announced on October 29, 2019, and is effective immediately.

