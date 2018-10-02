Digital Trends
Cars

2019 BMW 3 Series doubles down on tech with voice assistant, digital key

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 15
2019 BMW 3 Series
2019 BMW 3 Series
2019 BMW 3 Series
2019 BMW 3 Series
2019 BMW 3 Series
2019 BMW 3 Series
2019 BMW 3 Series
2019 BMW 3 Series
2019 BMW 3 Series
2019 BMW 3 Series
2019 BMW 3 Series
2019 BMW 3 Series
2019 BMW 3 Series
2019 BMW 3 Series
2019 BMW 3 Series

It’s hard to overestimate the impact of the BMW 3 Series. BMW’s small sedan helped redefine what premium cars could be, offering a blend of performance and luxury rivals have been trying to match for decades. Over six generations, the 3 Series has become the darling of car enthusiasts and a mainstay of luxury-car buyers. So expectations are high for the seventh-generation 2019 BMW 3 Series, which debuts at the 2018 Paris Motor Show.

On the outside, the new 3 Series doesn’t look dramatically different from its predecessor. But it uses a new body shell made from a mix of high-strength steel and aluminum. Despite being slightly larger than the outgoing model, the 2019 3 Series is up to 121 pounds lighter, according to BMW. The new 3 Series also boasts an impressively slippery drag coefficient of 0.26. The 3 Series also incorporates adaptive LED headlights with BMW’s Laserlight system, which redirects light automatically to avoid blinding other drivers while the high beams are on.

The first 2019 3 Series variant to hit showrooms will be the 330i, with standard rear-wheel drive, optional xDrive all-wheel drive, and a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. BMW will then launch the M340i in both rear-wheel drive and xDrive guises, with a turbocharged inline-six producing 382 hp and 369 lb-ft. The 330e plug-in hybrid will return as well. The 3 Series has been a manual-transmission holdout, but the only gearbox mentioned by BMW for the 2019 model is an eight-speed automatic.

The 2019 330i will do zero to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds with all-wheel drive, and 5.6 seconds with rear-wheel drive, according to BMW, with a top speed of 155 mph for both versions when equipped with optional performance tires. The M340i will do zero to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds with all-wheel drive. Expect the next-generation M3 performance model to improve on that.

Like all modern BMWs, the 2019 3 Series will be available with an array of driver aids. The adaptive cruise control system works at speeds up to 130 mph and can brake the car to a complete stop, according to BMW. On limited-access highways at speeds up to 37 mph, a traffic-jam assist system can keep the car moving without any control inputs; it uses a camera to ensure the driver is still paying attention. A parking assist feature can automatically maneuver the car into parallel or perpendicular spaces, according to BMW.

The updated iDrive infotainment system works through a standard 8.8-inch touchscreen and 5.7-inch digital instrument cluster in base models. The optional Live Cockpit Professional version enlarges the displays to 12.3 inches and 10.25 inches, respectively. The 3 Series also gets BMW’s new Alexa-like personal assistant, which responds to the prompt “Hey BMW” and natural-language commands like “find the nearest gas station.” BMW Digital Key lets owners use a smartphone in place of a conventional key fob. However, that function is only compatible with near-field-communication-capable Samsung Galaxy phones running Android 8.0 and above, on an approved carrier’s network.

The 2019 BMW 3 Series promises more tech than ever, but will that overwhelm this sedan’s traditional mission as a driver’s car? We’ll find out when we get some seat time over the coming months. The 2019 BMW 33oi goes on sale in the U.S. in March 2019, priced from $41,245 with rear-wheel drive and $43,245 with xDrive all-wheel drive (both prices include a mandatory $995 destination charge). The M340i will arrive later in 2019, followed by the 330e plug-in hybrid in 2020, and new versions of the related 4 Series coupe and convertible after that. No word yet on the return of the 3 Series wagon or Gran Turismo hatchback.

Don't Miss

Infiniti's Project Black S prototype sports Formula One hybrid tech
2019 Nissan Altima
Product Review

2019 Nissan Altima first drive review

Fresh from a ground-up redesign, the 2019 Nissan Altima boasts an array of new tech and mechanical features wrapped in more attractive bodywork. Will that be enough to get buyers to return to sedans from SUVs?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Porsche 935
Cars

This is the ultra-desirable Porsche race car you’d happily sell a kidney for

Porsche has unveiled a modern version of the monstrous 935 race car from the 1970s. Based on the 911 GT2 RS, it gets a sleeker body made from carbon fiber and a 700-hp flat-six engine. Production is limited to 77 examples.
Posted By Ronan Glon
aaa study drivers like dont understand adas vehicle owners survey
Cars

Car owners have too much faith in advanced driver assistance aids, AAA says

American drivers like Advanced Driver Assist Systems but don't understand ADAS limitations says a new AAA study. An American Automobile Association survey found significant percentages of drivers rely too heavily on these features.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Cars

GTA isn’t fun in real life, so Mercedes-Benz wants to suggest safe parking spots

Mercedes-Benz has started testing an in-car app that analyzes crime data provided by police departments to suggest safe areas to park in. Mercedes could launch the app in the U.S. when it's ready.
Posted By Ronan Glon
how teslas autopilot system sees the streets of paris tesla
Cars

This is how Tesla’s Autopilot system sees the idyllic streets of Paris

Tesla's Autopilot system doesn't care about Parisian landmarks like the Eiffel Tower. It's focused on keeping track of other cars, tracking pedestrians, and avoiding collisions with trucks.
Posted By Ronan Glon
BMW i Vision Dynamics concept
Cars

Exclusive: BMW will offer up to 25 electrified vehicles by 2025, 12 all-electric

While attendingthe New York reveal of the BMW Vision iNEXT Concept, we learned that the firm will introduce up to 25 electrified models by 2025, and 12 will be all-electric, featuring the company's fifth-generation electric powertrain.
Posted By Chris Chin
Audi e-tron
Cars

How Audi took its ambitious e-tron concept from dream to driveable

The Audi e-tron, the German luxury automaker’s first mass-market electric car, wasn’t designed to be a futuristic spaceship. It was designed to appeal to normal buyers, said Audi of America product management VP Filip Brabec.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
getting up close and personal with bmws vision inext bmw announcement 29467
Cars

Exclusive: BMW to introduce ‘safe’ fully autonomous driving by 2021 with iNext

BMW may be trying to reinvigorate its future lineup with more electrified vehicles. But the automaker isn’t limiting its initiatives to just electrification. BMW also wants to be a leader in developing autonomous driving technology.
Posted By Chris Chin
volkswagen microsoft partnership vw
Cars

Volkswagen partners with Microsoft on connected car platform

Volkswagen and Microsoft are partnering to create cloud services for VW’s fleet. VW anticipates that more than 5 million new Volkswagen-brand vehicles per year “will be fully connected and will be part of the Internet of Things.”
Posted By Denny Arar
Tesla Roadster
Cars

One tweet cost Elon Musk his chairman job at Tesla and led to a $40M fine

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk has settled a lawsuit filed by the SEC. He got the fraud charges dropped by agreeing to step down from his role as Tesla chairman and pay a $20 million fine. The company will pay an additional $20 million.
Posted By Ronan Glon
awesome tech you cant buy yet park and diamond bike helmet feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Packable helmets and hyper-fast toothbrushes

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Smart Forease concept
Cars

Smart’s roofless Forease concept is a sun-loving city car

The Smart Forease concept debuts at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, where Smart is celebrating its 20th anniversary. However, it's unclear where the brand will go over the next 20 years.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Infiniti Project Black S prototype
Cars

Infiniti’s Project Black S prototype sports Formula One hybrid tech

The Infiniti Project Black S is a Q60 luxury coupe enhanced with a Formula One-inspired hybrid powertrain. The 563-horsepower car can sprint from zero to 62 mph in under four seconds, according to Infiniti.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Chevrolet Volt review
Product Review

Gas or electric? The 2019 Chevy Volt finally delivers the best of both

The Chevrolet Volt is a car that offers you the best of both worlds without compromise. Tricks learned from the Bolt EV allow you to regain some electric range while driving – a novel skill that comes in handy.
Posted By Joel Patel