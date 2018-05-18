2019 Chevrolet Silverado gets serious about MPG with new four-cylinder engine

Share

When the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was unveiled in January at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, Chevy said the redesigned full-size pickup truck would be offered with six engine/transmission combinations, but only named three. Now Chevy is filling in the blanks.

Rival Ford has offered downsized turbocharged engines for years on its F-150 to improve fuel economy, but now Chevy is taking the concept even further. The standard engine on LT and RST trim levels will be a 2.7-liter turbocharged inline-four, making the Silverado the only full-size truck available with a four-cylinder engine. The new engine also features cylinder deactivation, allowing it to shut off two cylinders under light loads to save fuel, and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Four cylinders may not seem like enough to power a big truck, but Chevy says the four-banger will deliver 310 horsepower and 348 pound-feet of torque. Chevy also promises comparable payload capacity to the 3.3-liter and 3.6-liter V6s offered in the F-150 and Ram 1500, respectively, as well as 0 to 60 mph in less than seven seconds. However, full specifications — as well Environmental Protection Agency fuel economy ratings — won’t be released until closer to the Silverado’s launch.

The other new engine option for the 2019 Silverado, which Chevy previously discussed is the 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel V6. Chevy has declined to discuss horsepower and torque, but says the diesel will be paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and will be available in early 2019. Despite the Volkswagen emissions scandal, American automakers are embracing diesel for trucks. Ram offered its EcoDiesel for several years, although the model is now on hiatus. Ford recently launched a Power Stroke diesel option for the F-150.

In addition to the two new engines, 4.3-liter V6 and 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter V8s carry over from the previous-generation Silverado. The V6 is rated at 285 hp and 305 lb-ft, while the 5.3-liter V8 is rated at 355 hp and 383 lb-ft. Both get six-speed automatic transmissions. The 6.2-liter V8 produces 420 hp and 460 lb-ft, and comes with a 10-speed automatic.

The mechanically similar 2019 GMC Sierra will get the 3.0-liter diesel and the two V8s, but we wouldn’t be surprised if some or all of the other engines offered on the 2019 Silverado found their way under the hood of the Chevy’s sibling truck.

Production of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado begins in the third quarter of this year. Chevy will start with crew cab V8 models, adding other body styles and the V6 and four-cylinder engines in the fourth quarter. The Duramax diesel will be available in early 2019, according to Chevy.