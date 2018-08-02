Jaguar’s best-seller, the F-Pace, gets more tech for ’19 but it comes at a cost

Share

Previous Next 1 of 8

The F-Pace is Jaguar’s best-selling model, and the firm intends to keep that momentum going in the foreseeable future. It has updated its SUV with more standard tech features, a few new options, and an available V8 engine for the 2019 model year. An expected increase in price all across the board accompanies the changes.

The biggest news for 2019 is that Jaguar’s InControl Touch Pro infotainment system now comes standard regardless of trim level or engine type. It’s displayed on a 10-inch touchscreen embedded into the dashboard. InControl Touch Pro is the same unit found in the all-electric I-Pace. When Digital Trends tested the system, we concluded it offers a good resolution but it’s not the fastest or most intuitive software on the market.

Several electronic driving aids join the list of standard features. The F-Pace gains lane-keeping assist, a driver condition monitor, emergency braking, and parking sensors on both ends. Jaguar also improved its traffic sign recognition technology. It relies on a forward-facing camera to read traffic signs and display the posted speed limit in the instrument cluster. Finally, buyers can pay extra for adaptive cruise control with steering assist, a semi-autonomous technology that helps keep the car in its lane on the highway.

Jaguar didn’t make any changes to the exterior. It didn’t need to; the F-Pace is a two-year old design and it still looks fresh. There are no mechanical modifications to report, either. The entry-level 25t model offers a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that provides 247 horsepower. Next up in the powertrain hierarchy is a 2.0-liter turbodiesel with 180 horsepower, followed by a 296-horsepower evolution of the first turbo tour. Jaguar calls these models 20d and 30t, respectively.

Want more? The F-Pace S boasts a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 with 380 horsepower on tap. Finally, the range-topping F-Pace SVR packs the same supercharged 5.0-liter V8 found in other members of the Jaguar-Land Rover family, including the Range Rover Sport and the F-Type. Its 550-horsepower output sends the SUV from zero to 60 mph in a sports car-like 4.1 seconds.

Expect to see the 2019 Jaguar F-Pace in showrooms in the coming months. The additional standard features come with a premium. The base model starts at $44,600 before Jaguar adds a mandatory $995 destination charge. That represents a not-insignifcant $2,535 premium over the 2018 model. At the other end of the spectrum, plan on spending nearly $80,000 on the SVR.