New Porsche Cayenne gets trapped in torture chamber and lives to tell about it

Why it matters to you The next Porsche Cayenne is giving buyers more of what they want: sportiness, comfort, and refinement.

A new Porsche Cayenne is right on the horizon. The third generation of the original high-performance SUV has survived several rounds of torturous tests all around the globe, and it’s almost ready to show its face. Here’s everything we know so far about the brand-new 2019 Cayenne.

What will it look like?

Few car companies can pull off an evolutionary design as well as Porsche can — the German manufacturer is like the Apple of the automotive industry. The next-generation Cayenne will still look like a Cayenne, and it will share basic dimensions and overall proportions with the current model. Recent spy shots indicate it will receive new-look lights on both ends to fall in line with the company’s recent design language. Porsche has also mastered the art of camouflaging its test mules, so we’ll have to wait until the model bares it all to learn what exactly has changed.

What will it be powered by?

The Cayenne is bucking the industry’s downsizing trend. You didn’t think it would receive a turbo four, did you? Car & Driver reports the base model will ship with a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 engine rated at 440 horsepower, and buyers after a more powerful SUV will need to step up to a 550-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. Two plug-in hybrid models — including a range-topping one powered by the same 680-horsepower drivetrain as the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid — will likely join the lineup in the coming months.

Six- and eight-cylinder turbodiesel engines will round out the powertrain palette, though right now it sounds like they’ll only be offered in Europe. Every engine regardless of cylinder count and fuel type will spin the Cayenne’s four wheels through an automatic transmission.

The SUV has been comprehensively tested in the most grueling places onEarth. Pre-production prototypes have collectively logged 4.4 million miles in conditions Porsche admits the off-roader is highly unlikely to ever encounter. They have survived minus 49 degrees in Alaska, over 120 degrees in Death Valley, and everything in between. They’ve tackled off-road circuits in New Zealand, endless traffic jams in China’s hot and humid cities, and been fine-tuned with a painstaking attention to detail on a sinuous race track nestled deep in the German countryside. For a car, that’s like surviving the 2005 movie Hostel.

When can I buy one?

The third-generation Cayenne will make its debut on August 29 during a private event held at Porsche’s headquarters, according to a statement published by the company. It will be revealed to the public next month during the Frankfurt Auto Show, and it will arrive in showrooms from coast to coast early next year as a 2019 model. Look for more information about Porsche’s next SUV to trickle out over the coming week.