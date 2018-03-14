This picture of a crossover eclipse hides the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4

Share

The Toyota RAV4 ended 2017 as America’s fourth best-selling vehicle, ahead of the Nissan Rogue and right behind pickup trucks from Detroit’s Big Three. Toyota wants to keep the momentum going by introducing the all-new 2019 RAV4 at the upcoming New York Auto Show.

Right-sized and loaded with useful tech features, the family-friendly RAV4 has gone through four generations since the original model made its American debut in 1995. To add context, the current RAV4 went on sale in 2012, and Toyota updated it in 2015. We expect the firm won’t stray too far from the formula that has made the nameplate a success for over two decades. The king of compact crossovers will continue to offer value and peace of mind above all; don’t expect it to suddenly place a huge focus on off-road prowess, luxury, or performance.

The dark teaser image revealed by Toyota is beautifully shot; it looks like a solar eclipse with a crossover instead of the moon — but it does a fantastic job of hiding the next RAV4’s design. That’s the point; Toyota doesn’t want to give it away yet. Looking closely, we can tell the overall proportions don’t change much. It looks like the front end gets a nip and tuck that brings it in line with other recent additions to the company’s lineup, including the newest Camry. Inside, we expect the RAV4 will follow the design path blazed by the Camry and adopt a shapely dashboard with numerous accent lines.

For years, Toyota opted not to offer its cars with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto out of concerns about security and driver distraction. It recently announced some of its cars will be compatible with CarPlay, including the 2019 Avalon unveiled in Detroit last January. The RAV4 could join the list of CarPlay-compatible models. The Japanese firm still hasn’t given Android Auto integration the proverbial green light, however.

Stay tuned, we’ll learn more details about the 2019 Toyota RAV4 in the coming days. Digital Trends will be on location in New York to bring you live images of it as soon as the covers come off. When it lands, the next-generation RAV4 will compete in the crowded compact crossover segment against models like the Honda CR-V, its arch enemy the Mazda CX-5, the Subaru Forester, and the Hyundai Tucson, among others.