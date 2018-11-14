Digital Trends
Cars

Land Rover shows its artsy side to preview the 2020 Range Rover Evoque

Ronan Glon
By
1 of 6
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque wire sculpture
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque wire sculpture
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque wire sculpture
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque wire sculpture
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque wire sculpture
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque wire sculpture

On November 22, when Americans are collectively celebrating Thanksgiving and scouting for the best Black Friday deals, Land Rover will be introducing the all-new 2020 Range Rover Evoque at a private event held in London. The company is whetting Londoners’ appetite by placing wire sculptures of its next SUV in strategically upscale locations scattered across the city.

Land Rover explains the three wire sculptures are life-sized, so they provide an accurate preview of the next-generation Evoque’s size and proportions while hogging life-sized parking spots in one of the busiest, most crowded cities in the world. It’s difficult to judge a car after seeing only a sculpture of it but, from what we can tell, the next Evoque doesn’t stray far from the formula that has made the original model a hit all around the world. It still looks like an Evoque thanks to styling cues like oversized wheel arches, a tall belt line, and a low roof line that slopes towards the rear end. The proportions are more evolutionary than revolutionary.

The shape of the lights on both ends suggests designers took the Evoque in the same direction as the bigger Range Rover Velar. We expect the similarities will continue inside; the Velar’s smart dual-screen infotainment system will likely trickle down to the Evoque. Upmarket variants will receive a digital instrument cluster as well as an impressive armada of electronic driving aids.

The sculptures all but confirm that Land Rover won’t release a two-door hardtop variant of the next Evoque. The original model was offered as a two-door when it made its debut in 2010, but production ended in 2017 due to a worldwide lack of demand. There’s no indication the body style will return. The two-door convertible variant will make a comeback a few years into the Evoque’s production run, however.

British magazine Autocar learned the Evoque will inaugurate a mild-hybrid powertrain made up of a 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine, an electric motor, and a 48-volt electrical system. The gasoline-electric model will be the efficiency champ of the lineup. Buyers not interested in electrification will be able to select from a palette of four-cylinder engines, but more specific details won’t surface until the Evoque makes its official debut. Front-wheel drive will come standard, and all-wheel drive will be offered on select models.

The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque will go on sale shortly after it breaks cover in London, and it will make its North American debut a few days later during the annual Los Angeles Auto Show. Deliveries will begin during 2019. Look for a pricing announcement in the coming days.

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
awesome tech you cant buy yet ft aviator controller feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: 1-handed drone control, a pot that stirs itself

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Roborace DevBot 2.0
Cars

Roborace wants human drivers and machines to work together

Roborace believes the future of racing is autonomous, but it's keeping human drivers in the picture for now. For its first race season, Roborace will use a car called DevBot 2.0 that can be driven by humans or machines.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Tesla Model S
Cars

Tesla raises prices and simplifies options on Model S and Model X

Tesla is making changes to its offerings of the Model S and Model X. The lower-range 75D models will increase in price, while the higher-range 100D models will decrease in price.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
tesla model 3 performance track mode 8500990700 15769e509b o
Cars

Tesla brings track mode to Model 3 Performance

The new Track Mode introduced for the Tesla 3 Performance model adds stability to the drive while you're behind the wheel and is specifically designed for driving on closed track courses.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Jaguar F-Type rally car
Cars

Jaguar’s rally-ready F-Type roadster is happiest off the pavement

Jaguar is celebrating the XK120's 70th birthday by turning the F-Type roadster into a rally warrior. Built to FIA specifications, the model receives suspension and braking upgrades plus a full roll cage to protect the occupants.
Posted By Ronan Glon
lyft self driving cars california glowstache
Mobile

Lyft’s new rewards program promises ride discounts and comfier cars

If you're always hopping in and out of a Lyft car, then you'll be pleased to hear that the ridesharing service is about to launch a rewards program. Perks include discounts on future trips and upgrades to comfier cars.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Volvo 360c concept
Cars

Study suggests autonomous cars could become red-light districts on wheels

Fully autonomous cars can change the way we commute, but they can also have a far-reaching impact on the tourism industry. Two researchers published a study that outlines how self-driving technology could create a new dimension in tourism.
Posted By Ronan Glon
apple siri vw car net setup 2018 tiguan sel premium 6967
Cars

VW will use Siri as the designated driver for its connected car party

Volkswagen of America added Apple's Siri to help drivers control and interact with their cars. Owners can customize voice commands to tell Siri to change access settings such as interior climate, vehicle lock status, and fuel checks.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Ford Bronco leak
Cars

Meet the born-again Ford Bronco that will soothe your ’90s nostalgia

Ford has confirmed it will bring the Bronco back to American showrooms in a few short years. While it's still very much a work in progress, this is what we expect from the Blue Oval's born-again off-roader.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Waymo Jaguar I-Pace
Cars

Waymo will launch its commercial autonomous ridesharing service in December

Waymo will launch a commercial ridesharing service using self-driving cars in December, according to a new report. As previously discussed by Waymo, the service will operate in specific areas around Phoenix, Arizona.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Ferrari F40 Tribute
Cars

Quick! Someone petition Ferrari to make this luscious tribute to the F40

Ferrari looks toward the future as it designs hypercars like the LaFerrari. Designer Samir Sadikhov turned his eye toward the past to create a modern interpretation of the 1987 F40 without venturing into full retro territory.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 BMW 3 Series
Cars

BMW’s 2020 M340i will show off mix of tech and luxury at the Los Angeles show

The 2020 3 Series represents the seventh generation of BMW's bread-and-butter luxury sedan. Where previous generations emphasized the driving experience, the 2020 3 Series focuses more on tech than ever before.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Ram 1500 Rebel
Cars

Where are you going this weekend? These 5 off-road vehicles say 'anywhere'

The body-on-frame SUV is going extinct, but there are still several options for buyers looking to skip the asphalt. To help you sort the good from the bad, we've rounded up the best off-roaders currently available.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Rolls-Royce Sweptail
Cars

From Rolls-Royce to Lamborghini, these are the most expensive cars in the world

If you recently discovered an oil reserve in your backyard, you probably have some extra cash to spend. Look no further, because we’ve rounded up the most expensive cars in the world.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein