Digital Trends
Cars

The 2020 Lexus RC F goes on a diet to run faster and hit harder

Ronan Glon
By
1 of 18
2020 Lexus RC F
2020 Lexus RC F
2020 Lexus RC F
2020 Lexus RC F
2020 Lexus RC F
2020 Lexus RC F
2020 Lexus RC F
2020 Lexus RC F
2020 Lexus RC F
2020 Lexus RC F
2020 Lexus RC F
2020 Lexus RC F
2020 Lexus RC F
2020 Lexus RC F
2020 Lexus RC F
2020 Lexus RC F
2020 Lexus RC F
2020 Lexus RC F
Lexus RC-F Photo: James Lipman

Enthusiasts who attend the 2019 Detroit Auto Show will see two distinctly different sides of Lexus. The Japanese firm is showcasing its approach to sumptuous luxury and grand touring with a concept car that could preview a convertible variant of the LC, its flagship model, and it’s flaunting its sporty side with the updated 2020 RC F. Unlike the concept, the RC F (and a new, more hardcore model called Track Edition) will reach showrooms in the coming months.

The RC represents Lexus’ answer to the BMW 4 Series, the Audi A5, and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe. Though it’s undeniably quick, it’s one of the heavier cars in its competitive set. Lexus engineers shed weight by installing hollow half shafts out back, a smaller air conditioning compressor, and aluminum suspension parts. Enthusiasts will (hopefully) feel those changes from behind the wheel. From the curb, they’ll tell the updated RC F apart from the pre-facelift model thanks to subtle changes like redesigned lights on both ends.

While competitors are downsizing to save fuel, Lexus remains committed to the RC’s naturally aspirated, 5.0-liter V8 engine for the time being. It makes 472 horsepower and 395 pound-feet of torque, nominal increases of 5 hp and 6 lb-ft. of torque over the outgoing model. The eight-cylinder continues to spin the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission, but Lexus explains it tweaked the final drive ratio to make it quicker off the line. Electronic launch control helps acceleration, too.

New for the 2020 model year, the Track Edition takes the RC’s performance to a new level. In the vein of the BMW M4 CS, it’s a limited-edition model that weighs 176 pounds less than the regular-production variant thanks in part to the widespread use of carbon fiber. Lexus made the roof, the hood, the rear spoiler, and a partition panel that replaces the rear seats out of the composite material. There are no mechanical changes under the hood, but the Track Edition receives bigger Brembo brakes on the front axle and a titanium exhaust system. Lexus pegs its 0-to-60-mph time at about four seconds.

Lexus will start building the 2020 RC F and the 2020 RC F Track Edition in the second quarter of 2019. Pricing information will be released in the weeks leading up to their on-sale date.

Don't Miss

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is ready to strike with over 700 hp
awesome tech you cant buy yet matrix powerwatch 2 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: heat-powered watches, phone cases with reflexes

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Byton M-Byte concept CES 2019
Cars

With a 48-inch screen, this futuristic dashboard is like nothing else

Chinese startup Byton traveled to CES 2019 to unveil a new version of its electric concept that's closer to series production. It has the largest screen ever fitted to a production vehicle.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Bell VTOL CES 2019
Cars

Self-driving, electric, and connected, the cars of CES 2019 hint at the future

Car companies remained surprisingly quiet during CES 2018. But they spoke up in 2019. From electric hatchbacks you can buy in 2019 to super-futuristic mood-detecting technology, here are the major announcements we covered during the event.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Genesis G70 Review
Product Review

If you don't know about Genesis yet, the G70 is going to change that

The 2019 Genesis G70 is Korea’s first attempt to take on the vaunted German trio of BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Competition doesn’t come much tougher than that.
Posted By Miles Branman
Infiniti QX Inspiration concept
Cars

The 2019 Detroit Auto Show: Where new muscle cars, trucks, and EVs convene

The 2019 Detroit Auto Show will be the quietest edition of the event in recent memory, but that doesn't mean nothing significant will break cover inside the Cobo Center. Here are the new cars and concepts we'll see at the show.
Posted By Ronan Glon
argon transform ar bike helemt ces 2019 stills 0449
Cars

Add futuristic AR to your bike helmet with the Argon Transform

Singapore-based startup Whyre have a simple way to make any bike helmet smart, using an attachment which can overlay AR information on a helmet's visor. They showed off the Argon Transform at CES 2019 this year.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
2020 Cadillac XT6
Cars

2020 XT6 three-row crossover is a Cadillac for families

Debuting at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, the 2020 Cadillac XT6 crossover launches General Motors' luxury brand into territory already dominated by the likes of Acura, Infiniti, and Lexus.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
ces 2019 is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
detroit auto show now boarding
Cars

2019 Detroit Auto Show

The North American International Auto Show -- also known as the Detroit Auto Show -- used to be the auto show on the planet. After Detroit's auto industry floundered, NAIAS lost favor to other global shows in Geneva, LA, and Paris. Now…
Posted By Alexander Kalogianni
2020 Ford Explorer ST
Cars

2020 Ford Explorer branches out with sporty ST, efficiency-focused hybrid models

The 2020 Ford Explorer gets two variants never before seen on Ford's stalwart family hauler. The ST focuses on performance, while the hybrid aims for decent gas mileage. Both models will debut at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500
Cars

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is ready to strike with over 700 hp

The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 revives one of the greatest names in American muscle cars, and gives Ford some ammunition in the horsepower war with Chevy and Dodge. Debuting at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, the GT500 boasts over 700 hp.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Volkswagen Passat
Cars

The redesigned 2020 Passat proves Volkswagen still believes in sedans

The sedan segment in America is shrinking, but Volkswagen still believes in it. The German firm introduced the redesigned 2020 Passat with a new look and more tech at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Toyota Supra
Cars

Fast and Furious fans get revved up: Toyota’s Supra sports car is back

The 2020 Toyota Supra made its long-awaited debut at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. The resurrected sports car, famous for a role in The Fast and the Furious, goes on sale in the U.S. this summer.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Kia Telluride
Cars

The 8-seat, 3-row 2020 Telluride SUV is the biggest Kia ever

It's fitting that the 2020 Kia Telluride debuts at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, as it was built specifically to meet U.S. buyers' insatiable demand for SUVs. Kia packed the eight-seat cabin with family-friendly tech as well.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein