Digital Trends
Cars

Lexus LC convertible concept teases a new open-air flagship

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 4
Lexus LC convertible concept
Lexus LC convertible concept
Lexus LC convertible concept
Lexus LC convertible concept

Debuting at the Detroit Auto Show three years ago, the Lexus LC coupe gave us a reason to take Toyota’s luxury brand seriously again. The stylish, high-end coupe was a major hit at the show and turned out to be pretty good on the road as well. Now Lexus is trying to keep the magic going with a convertible version of the LC, which debuts at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. However, Lexus won’t confirm plans for production just yet.

The Lexus LC convertible concept really is just an LC coupe without a roof, adding more visual drama to what was already a head-turning car. The interior looks pretty similar as well, although Lexus fitted the convertible concept with white leather upholstery that would probably be a nightmare to keep clean in real life.

Lexus didn’t offer any details on the powertrain, but the production LC coupe is available is available with the two very different options. The LC 500 boasts a 5.0-liter V8 producing 471 horsepower, while the LC 500h has a V6 hybrid powertrain with a total system output of 354 hp.

Lexus hasn’t sold a convertible since the IS C went out of production in 2015. The RC coupe was engineered to be turned into a convertible, but Lexus ditched that plan to focus on more profitable crossovers. A production version of the LC convertible concept would essentially take the place of the Lexus SC 430, which went out of production in 2010. Like the LC, the SC was meant to be a flagship for Lexus. But the car wasn’t successful, thanks to a conservative design and lack of tech features (the SC was the last car sold in the United States with a tape deck).

Both the IS C and SC featured retractable hard tops, but Lexus did not say what kind of top it used in the LC convertible concept. We’re betting on a soft top, given the lack of space behind the rear seats. That wouldn’t be a problem, as many other convertibles at the LC’s price point have soft tops. The fact that rivals like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche offer both coupe and convertible versions of their high-end two-doors would seem to make a case for putting the LC convertible into production, but Lexus won’t commit.

“A production version of this concept would be exhilarating in many different ways,” Tadao Mori, the car’s chief designer, said in a statement, without confirming plans for production.

The Lexus LC convertible concept debuts at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. It will share the limelight with, among other things, the Toyota Supra, the highly anticipated sports car from Lexus’ sibling brand.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

See the hotly-anticipated 2020 Toyota Supra in motion before its unveiling
Nissan Leaf Nismo Racer
Cars

Nissan turns the electric Leaf into a hot hatch with supercar-like acceleration

The Nissan Leaf isn't what comes to mind when you think of a performance car. Nismo wants to change that. It used Leaf parts to create a track-only electric hot hatch called the Leaf Nismo RC that boasts AWD and twin electric motors.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Bosch Sensor for motorcycles
Cars

Motorcyclists will soon benefit from same driving aids already found in many cars

Electronic, radar-based driving aids that have been available on cars for more than a decade will finally trickle down to the world of motorcycles. Bosch is helping Ducati and KTM bring features like adaptive cruise control to their bikes.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Ford Explorer
Cars

2020 Ford Explorer is aimed at being a smarter, sportier family hauler

The redesigned 2020 Ford Explorer boasts new features like a 10.1-inch portrait touchscreen and off-road-oriented Terrain Management System. It debuts at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, and goes on sale this summer.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Bosch, Daimler autonomous Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Cars

Bosch cautiously moving full-speed ahead with self-driving car tech

The automotive industry's brightest minds are working on making self-driving cars a reality in the not-too-distant future. Digital Trends talked to a self-driving car expert at CES 2019 to gain insight on how the technology is progressing.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2014 Toyota Rav4 Limted front badge
Cars

Toyota recalls another 1.3 million vehicles in U.S. over Takata airbags

Toyota is recalling another 1.3 million vehicles in the U.S. as part of the ongoing Takata airbag replacement program that affects 19 automakers in all. A faulty Takata airbag, if activated, can cause injury or even death.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best of ces 2019 awards feature
News

Digital Trends Top Tech of CES 2019 Award Winners

5G. A.I. Voice assistants. Metaverse. Yes, metaverse. CES 2019 slathered on the buzzwords thick and heavy, but beneath the breathless hype and bluster, there were amazing products to back it up, too. Except metaverse. C’mon Nissan, you…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
2016 Tesla Model S P100D
Cars

Tesla will discontinue entry-level Model S and Model X cars with 75-kWh battery

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the automaker will stop selling versions of its Model S and Model X electric cars with 75-kilowatt-hour battery packs. That just leaves the more-expensive 100-kWh models.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
ces 2019 is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
warner bros intel car entertainment ces 2019 equipped with a large screen tv projectors sensory and haptic
Cars

Ride with Batman, thanks to Intel and Warner Bros.’ car entertainment system

Instead of driving a car yourself in the future, you could kick back and read Batman comics as the vehicle drives you autonomously. That's the concept introduced by a Dark Knight-themed concept car at CES 2019.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
ar navgation hyundai wayray ces 2019 holographic feat
Cars

Augmented reality navigation overlays direction information onto the road

Hyundai has unveiled a futuristic head-up display for cars at CES 2019. The Holographic Augmented Reality (AR) Navigation System shows information like directions that appear in front of the driver's eyes, overlaid onto the road.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Bosch IOT shuttle
Cars

Driving autonomy is years away, but CES confirmed 2019 as year of connectivity

Car companies remained surprisingly quiet during CES 2018. But they spoke up in 2019. From electric hatchbacks you can buy in 2019 to super-futuristic mood-detecting technology, here are the major announcements we covered during the event.
Posted By Ronan Glon
fords app based chariot shuttle service is closing down
Cars

Ford’s app-based ‘Chariot’ shuttle service is offering its final rides

Chariot, the app-based crowdsourced ride service owned by Ford, is shutting down in the coming weeks. Launched in 2014, the bus-like service has apparently been unable to deal with competition from the likes of Uber and Lyft.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Toyota Supra leak
Cars

See the hotly anticipated 2020 Toyota Supra in motion before its unveiling

Toyota's plan to once again lure enthusiasts into showrooms involves bringing back the Supra, one of its most emblematic nameplates. Here's what we know so far about the upcoming coupe, which Toyota is developing jointly with BMW.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla Roadster
Cars

Rocket technology will allow the 2020 Tesla Roadster to hover above the road

Tesla has officially unveiled the second-generation Roadster. With a 0-to-60 mph time of 1.9 seconds, the Roadster could be the quickest production car in the world. It's is scheduled to arrive in 2020.
Posted By Ronan Glon