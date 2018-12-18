Digital Trends
Cars

Mercedes-Benz will give the 2020 CLA a star-studded introduction at CES

Ronan Glon
By
Mercedes-Benz CLA teaser

Mercedes-Benz will sit out the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, but that doesn’t mean it will keep quiet in the first half of the year. The German firm will travel to the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) to introduce the second-generation CLA. It’s a fitting venue for a car that will be considerably more high-tech than its predecessor.

The CLA is the design-led member of Mercedes’ growing family of compact cars. That’s not going to change. Though Mercedes wants to keep the full design hidden until the official unveiling, it sent a dark teaser image that shows a fastback-like roof line reminiscent of the third-generation CLS and frameless doors. We expected the second-generation CLA will be longer than its predecessor, and it will ride on a longer wheelbase. Mercedes needed to increase the model’s footprint to avoid creating internal competition for its new all-star, the A-Class Sedan.

Mercedes hasn’t released photos of the CLA’s interior yet, but the aforementioned A-Class Sedan released earlier in 2018 gives us an accurate idea of what to expect. Upmarket variants of the CLA will benefit from the brand-new Mercedes-Benz User eXperience (MBUX) infotainment system displayed on a high-resolution, 10-inch touchscreen. This artificial intelligence-powered software will adapt itself to individual users by learning their habits, whether it’s a phone call made at the same time on the same day every week or a route driven regularly. Natural voice recognition technology will let the passengers navigate the software’s various functions. They’ll also be able to use the touchscreen or a touchpad located on the center console.

Technical specifications — like much else — remain under wraps. We know the CLA will ride on an evolution of the front-wheel drive platform found under the current-generation model. Autoblog believes the entry-level model will come with a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 188 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. Mercedes-AMG will add a midrange model to the catalog, and the full-fat CLA 45 will return with over 400 horsepower on tap from a turbo four.

Stay tuned, as Digital Trends will be live at CES to bring you full details about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA as soon as it breaks cover. Sales will begin shortly after, and the model will reach American showrooms by the summer of 2019. Pricing will start in the vicinity of $32,000.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Ford's prototype Quiet Kennel uses noise-canceling tech to keep dogs stress-free
Up Next

Which smartphone manufacturers won and lost in 2018
2019 toyota corolla hatchback review fullwide
Product Review

Boring takes a back seat as 2019 Corolla Hatchback mixes fun with practicality

We drive the 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback, the latest hatchback to bear the Corolla name. As the best-selling nameplate in automotive history, Toyota has high expectations to meet. This model mostly lives up to the legacy.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Land Rover Defender official spy shot
Cars

Land Rover’s upcoming high-tech Defender will leave last-gen model in the dust

Land Rover is giving the Defender a full reboot. The original SUV was a rugged machine built to go anywhere. Its replacement will tick those boxes, too, but it will add a dose of technology and luxury.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2017 Mazda 3
Cars

The best compact cars pack full-size features in fun-size packages

The best compact cars on the market rival their counterparts in many ways, proving that bigger isn’t always better. Here, we've rounded up some of the better options available, including an SUV and an electric alternative.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
facebook, facebook local news
Mobile

Ditch your smartphone for a year and win $100k from Vitaminwater

Vitaminwater is willing to part with $100,000 if you're willing to part with your smartphone partner for a year. Could you last for a year armed with only a 1996-era phone? Here's your chance to find out.
Posted By Mark Jansen
2020 Volkswagen Passat
Cars

The redesigned 2020 Passat shows Volkswagen still believes in sedans

The sedan segment in America is shrinking, but Volkswagen still believes in it. The German firm has released a teaser sketch to preview the redesigned 2020 Passat it will introduce during the 2019 Detroit Auto Show.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Infiniti Detroit concept
Cars

Infiniti previews its leap into one of the hottest industry segments

Infiniti has released a teaser image to preview a concept it will unveil at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. The yet-unnamed design study is an electric crossover shaped by Infiniti's newest design language.
Posted By Ronan Glon
awesome tech you cant buy yet whiskipoles feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Booze-filled ski poles and crypto piggy banks

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Audi prototype CES
Cars

What’s next for in-car entertainment? Audi believes it knows

Audi is bringing two technologies to CES 2019. The first turns a car -- a luxury sedan, in this case -- into a drive-in movie theater. The second is presented as a new entertainment format that turns the journey into the destination.
Posted By Ronan Glon
BMW 3 Series Review
Product Review

The all-new 3 Series proves BMW can still build a compelling sport sedan

Seat time in the entry-level BMW 330i ($41,425) and M340i xDrive ($54,995) will test the German automaker’s commitment to driving dynamics, powertrain refinement, and cutting edge technology.
Posted By Miles Branman
Proterra Catalyst E2 electric bus
Cars

California wants all-electric public bus fleet on its roads by 2040

California approved a regulation that targets an all-electric public bus fleet for the whole state by 2040. The effect of the full implementation of the regulation is equivalent to taking 4 million cars off the road.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Bloodhound SSC
Cars

1,000-mph Bloodhound supersonic car project finds a last-minute savior

The Bloodhound supersonic car (SSC) project has found a buyer. The project was going to be disbanded after running out of funds, but its assets were purchased by British businessman Ian Warhurst.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Ford Quiet Kennel
Cars

Ford’s prototype Quiet Kennel uses noise-canceling tech to keep dogs stress-free

Ford is ending 2018 by venturing into the doghouse market. The company's European division has built a kennel equipped with active noise-canceling technology and soundproof walls that help dogs sleep through fireworks.
Posted By Ronan Glon
car branded smartphones are almost all bad oppo find x lambo bottom
Mobile

Car-branded phones need to make a U-turn if they ever want to impress

Your car and your smartphone are becoming one, yet smartphones branded or co-created by car companies are a problem. We look at the history, some examples of the best and worst, then share hopes for the future.
Posted By Andy Boxall
georgia tech autorally dirt road rally car
Emerging Tech

Self-driving dirt rally vehicle offers crash course in autonomous car safety

Georgia Tech's AutoRally initiative pushes self-driving cars to their limit by getting scaled-down autonomous vehicles to drive really, really fast and aggressively on dirt roads. Here's why.
Posted By Luke Dormehl