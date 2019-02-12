Share

The on-again, off-again Alfieri concept Maserati introduced all the way back in 2014 is finally on track for production. Offered as a coupe and as a convertible, the firm’s future halo model will have the Porsche 911 and the Jaguar F-Type in its crosshairs.

The Alfieri concept unveiled at the 2014 Geneva Auto Show received a 4.7-liter V8 borrowed from the Gran Turismo and tuned to deliver 460 horsepower. While technical specifications haven’t been released yet, we know the production car won’t offer buyers this engine. British magazine Autocar learned the powertrain palette will include three electrified options including mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid technology.

The Porsche 911 isn’t the only sports car Maserati wants to take down. It’s also eyeing the second-generation Tesla Roadster. To that end, the Alfieri’s third drivetrain option will be a battery-electric setup made up of three electric motors. Officials predict a zero-to-60-mph time of two seconds flat, a figure which, if achieved, would easily make the Alfieri one of the quickest cars in the world. 800-volt battery technology similar to what Porsche will offer on the upcoming Taycan will dramatically cut charging times, while torque vectoring and all-wheel drive will enhance its handling.

The Alfieri’s overall proportions won’t change much as it transitions from a concept car to a production model. Maserati released a dark teaser sketch in June 2018 which confirms the coupe wears the long hood and short decklid proportions traditionally associated with a GT car. We expect designers will tweak the front end, and the three variants of the car could each get a drivetrain-specific design to stand out from each other. Inside, the coupe and convertible models will offer “an unparalleled mix of performance and luxury,” according to Maserati boss Tim Kuniskis.

Maserati will build the Alfieri in its historic Modena, Italy, factory. It will begin re-tooling the facility in late 2019, and pre-production will begin in early 2020. This time frame suggests we could finally see the production version of the Alfieri at the 2020 Geneva Auto Show. Deliveries might not begin until 2021, or seven years after the concept’s introduction. Here’s hoping it will be well worth the wait.