Digital Trends
Cars

There’s finally a way to retrofit your old car with modern crash-avoidance tech

Jeff Zurschmeide
By

Any new vehicle on the market today offers a suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) designed to warn you, actuate emergency braking, and generally help you avoid collisions, or mitigate collision damage. Features like forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure and lane keeping assistance, and road departure mitigation all feed information to your car to help keep you safe.

But what about the vast majority of cars on the road that predate these features? According to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics, the average age of a car on the road today is 11.6 years and rising. In 1969 the average was just over five years. The increased lifespan of cars is a result of increased build quality and reliability, but it means that most cars on the road were made before modern safety features became available.

“In research studies take we participated in, it takes anywhere from three quarters of a second to a second and half for a driver to recognize what’s happening on the road and be able to react,” stated Jason Palmer, chief operating officer of SmartDrive Systems. “In a course of a collision, it can happen in a short number of seconds. That timing is critical.”

Enhancing Commercial Driver Safety

SmartDrive, based in San Diego, California, is designing systems that allow commercial vehicle operators to enhance driver safety in their existing fleets.

“We are focused on video-based safety programs for commercial vehicles,” Palmer told Digital Trends. “We install up to eight cameras in a vehicle, along with sensors, and we connect it into the computer. We’ve tuned a series of algorithms that identify situations where we think the truck or commercial vehicle is not in a safe situation or is not being operated efficiently. We’ll capture data, video, and audio. Then it goes to one of our driving analysts.”

smartdrive
SmartDrive

Using the information collected, SmartDrive analysts can create simulations and training that helps a driver improve his or her performance.

“We typically will get anywhere from 50% to as much as 70% improvement in collision frequency reduction and safety.”

“We analyze all that data, the videos, audio, and different information, and add the context of what’s happening in that particular event, and that goes into the driver’s performance profile,” Palmer explained. “From that we can develop coaching programs and training for the driver. If they’re not merging safely into traffic, or they’re following too close, we help the client prescribe training to improve how the driver operates. As a result, we typically will get anywhere from 50 to as much as 70 percent improvement in collision frequency reduction and safety.”

Developing Autonomous Commercial Fleets

SmartDrive is also using its tech to help companies, universities, and government agencies evaluate and develop self-driving commercial vehicles.

“We help them to understand the type of risk that’s out there, what they’re going to see, and at what frequency,” Palmer said. “Because we capture so many events, we can help them understand things that they’re not really thinking about yet. For example, if they’re testing in Silicon Valley, if they’re deploying in Austin or in Florida, we can help them understand what’s going to be different about operating in those different areas.”

SmartDrive

SmartDrive uses the data gleaned from millions of miles of observation to create machine learning as well as human training.

“We’re one of the first companies out there really to develop the content for simulations to help autonomous vehicle companies not only understand the risk on the road, but then be able to test their model against that,” Palmer stated. “And then we take it one step further. As they start to deploy vehicles out on the road, they’ll install our equipment in those vehicles and capture how the autonomous functions are operating.”

Bringing ADAS to Your Car with Intel’s Mobileye

Mobileye is an Intel subsidiary that offers an aftermarket ADAS system that can be installed in almost any vehicle. The Mobileye system provides forward collision warnings with nearby cars, trucks, or motorcycles, plus pedestrian and cyclist detection and warning. The system includes lane departure warnings and traffic sign recognition as well as a current speed limit display. Finally, the Mobileye system also gauges following distance and warns the driver if the distance is not safe for the current speed.

mobileye
Mobileye

As an example of the benefits to regular passenger traffic, Ambu-Trans Ambulette, a medical ride service serving New York City, installed Mobileye technology on its fleet of existing passenger cars in 2015. The company has seen a dramatic reduction in collisions in its 70-vehicle fleet.

The company reported reduced collision frequency, down to just five or six incidents a year.

Prior to installing Mobileye technology, Ambu-Trans averaged about 35 to 50 crashes a year. After installing Mobileye’s collision avoidance technology across its entire fleet, the company reported reduced collision frequency, down to just five or six incidents a year, with a 95% reduction in collision-related costs.

“This is beyond anything I expected,” stated Neal Kalish, the president and owner of Ambu-Trans. “We believe every vehicle on the road should be equipped with it.”

Companies as varied as bus operators and garbage truck fleets have installed Mobileye systems and seen safety benefits as a result. In all, over 15 million vehicles worldwide carry Mobileye tech. A Mobileye system appropriate to a passenger car is little bigger than a dash camera and retails for about $1,000.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

No splicing, no drilling: Garmin's BC 40 camera wirelessly helps you back up
Up Next

One day only: $80 off Nuraphone personalized wireless headphones
awesome tech you cant buy yet tombot mem1 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robotic companions and computer-aided karaoke

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Escort Max 360
Cars

Keep your driving record squeaky clean with these top-flight radar detectors

Nobody likes getting a speeding ticket, but these gadgets can help. Check out our picks for the best radar detectors on the market, from the likes of Valentine One, Escort, and Beltronics.
Posted By Andrew Hard, Ronan Glon
vanderbilt ankle exoskeleton legs exosuit
Emerging Tech

This sleek new exoskeleton makes walking easier, fits under your clothes

A new ankle exoskeleton that is designed to be worn under clothes can help people to walk without fatiguing — and without restricting natural motion or drawing attention to itself.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
apple ipad mini 2019 review feat
Product Review

The new iPad Mini isn’t a beauty, but it performs like a beast

Apple’s new iPad Mini has beastly performance, fluid iOS 12 software, and good battery life. It also looks like it came straight out of 2015, because the design hasn’t been changed. Here's our review of Apple’s 7.9-inch tablet.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
division 2 e3 2018 raids dlc the
Gaming

The Division 2 offers nothing but a funhouse mirror of America

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 improves on the design shortcomings of the original game in several different ways, but its version of Washington D.C. is completely removed from reality.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Tesla Model 3
Cars

Tesla Model 3 vulnerability exposed at Pwn2Own; hackers take home the car

A Tesla Model 3 vulnerability was exposed at the Pwn2Own hacking competition. The hackers, who were able to display a message on the electric vehicle's internet browser, won $35,000 and took home the car.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Canoo teaser
Cars

Is this electric car startup the next Tesla, or will it go the way of Coda?

The electric car startup formerly known as EVelozcity has changed its name to Canoo. It also announced a lineup of four cars including a commuter-friendly model and a lifestyle-oriented car. Its first electric vehicles will begin to appear…
Posted By Ronan Glon
Ford Bronco teaser
Cars

Ford’s born-again Bronco off-roader will soothe your 1990s nostalgia

Ford confirmed it will bring the Bronco back to American showrooms in 2020. We haven't seen the truck yet, but dealers who got a preview of it during a private event say it's a true off-roader aimed directly at the Jeep Wrangler.
Posted By Ronan Glon
carma project takata recall incentive airbag
Cars

Recall bounty hunters needed as millions ignore deadly Takata airbag recall

It's the recall campaign from hell and too many people aren't responding. Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) and Carma Project want to give financial rewards to people who alert family and friends to the deadly Takata airbag recall.
Posted By Bruce Brown
dominos in car infotainment app lets you order pizza on the drive home screen
Cars

Domino’s in-car infotainment app lets you order pizza on the drive home

As if you needed yet another way to order a Domino's Pizza. The company has now teamed up with car software firm Xevo on an app that’ll let you order pie through your car's infotainment system in just a few taps.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 Audi Q4 E-Tron concept
Cars

Audi isn’t giving up on sedans as it pivots towards electrification

Audi wants to release no less than 12 electric cars by 2025. Most of them will be SUVs and crossovers, but the company still believes in sedans. It's working on an A4-sized, battery-powered four-door expected to come out by 2023.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Hudway Drive
Cars

The Hudway Drive head-up display brings 21st-century tech to any type of car

Drive, a head-up display by California-based Hudway, brings 21st-century connectivity to any type of car. It sits on your dashboard and puts directions, notifications, and other information right in your line of sight.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Hyundai Venue teaser
Cars

Hyundai names the venue in which it will unveil the Venue, its next crossover

Hyundai has announced it will travel to the 2019 New York Auto Show to unveil the 2020 Venue. Positioned below the Kona as an entry-level model, the Venue will be the company's smallest and cheapest crossover.
Posted By Ronan Glon
uber now offers a 15 monthly plan for access to cheaper fares
Cars

Uber expands its low-cost Ride Pass program to 17 more cities

Uber launched its money-saving Ride Pass program in five cities in October 2018. This week it’s rolling it out to 17 additional locations, offering riders savings of up to 15 percent per trip for a monthly fee.
Posted By Trevor Mogg