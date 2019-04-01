Digital Trends
Cars

The compact XC40 crossover will kick off Volvo’s electric-car push

Stephen Edelstein
By

Volvo XC40Volvo expects electric cars to make up 50 percent of its global sales by 2025 but, right now, it doesn’t sell any. That may change soon, though. Automotive News Europe reports that Volvo will reveal an all-electric version of the XC40 before the end of this year.

Following its reveal, the electric XC40 will go on sale in 2020, according to Automotive News Europe. That means it will arrive around the same time as the Polestar 2, an electric car from Volvo’s new Polestar brand. The XC40 will be the first production car from the main Volvo brand with an all-electric powertrain. Both the XC40 and Polestar 2 share the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform, meaning the XC40 should be able to accommodate an electric powertrain without too much fuss. The XC40 is also Volvo’s number-two selling model globally, so Volvo can rely on that popularity in marketing the electric version.

Volvo previously hinted that its first electric car would be a variant of an existing model, rather than a clean-sheet design. That differs from other luxury automakers such as Audi, BMW, and Jaguar, although it might have its advantages. BMW’s first mass-market electric car was the weird and different i3, but the German automaker will soon launch an all-electric version of the X3 in order to offer customers electric power in a more conventional package — a move that could help increase sales.

Volvo plans to offer an all-electric, mild-hybrid, or plug-in hybrid powertrain option in every model as a way to reduce emissions. All automakers are under increasing pressure to meet stricter emissions standards, particularly in the all-important Chinese market. Volvo currently sells its “Twin Engine” plug-in hybrid powertrain in multiple models, and previously tested the waters with a small batch of electric cars, but the XC40 will be the brand’s first electric model sold in large volumes to regular customers.

Electrification isn’t the only major change under way at Volvo. In attempt to increase safety, the Swedish automaker will limit the top speed of its cars to 112 mph beginning in 2020, and will begin adding driver-facing cameras to monitor for distraction or intoxication in the mid-2020s. Volvo is also working on subscription services and mobility services as alternatives to car ownership.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Laugh until you vomit: The best jokes from April Fools' Day 2019
NuTonomy self-driving car Boston
Cars

Aptiv releases massive self-driving car data set, aiming to boost safety research

Aptiv and its NuTonomy division are releasing a data set from self-driving car sensors in order to aid research. Data comes from real-world testing of self-driving cars in Boston and Singapore.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Hyundai Sonata
Cars

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata Turbo shows value and performance can go hand in hand

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata goes in a bold new design direction, with LED streaks on its hood and sleeker bodywork all around. It starkly contrasts with the current Sonata's conservative design.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
Volkswagen Arteon
Cars

The 2019 Arteon reigns over the Volkswagen lineup with style and aplomb

Volkswagen is known for being sensible and conservative when it comes to design, but with the 2019 Arteon, it cut loose and created a stylish car that could appeal to customers on a more emotional level.
Posted By Ronan Glon
intel nvidia self driving car technology dispute mobileye cabin
Cars

Intel claims Nvidia copied its self-driving car strategy

Intel recently railed against competitor Nvidia for allegedly copying its self-driving technology. Intel says Nvida's “Safety Force Field” is cribbed from it's "Responsibility Sensitive Safety" paper published in 2017.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
passport scooter sharing pilot program blog image
Cars

Passport, Lime, and three cities collaborate on micro-mobility pilot program

Micro-mobility platform developer Passport and electric scooter company Lime partnered with city officials in Charlotte, Detroit, and Omaha to announce a pilot program for last-mile urban transportation options.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Kia Mohave Masterpiece concept
Cars

Kia’s latest SUV concept sports a grille worthy of Hannibal Lecter

The Kia Mohave Masterpiece concept is a large SUV that, according to Kia, was designed with off-roading in mind. Will it enter production alongside Kia's other big SUV, the eight-seat Telluride?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Kia Telluride
Product Review

Go ahead, try to fill it up. The Kia Telluride splices SUV size with car reflexes

The 2020 Kia Telluride takes aim at the midsize SUV segment with a mix of rugged practicality and high-tech features. Does it have what it takes to conquer the class leaders?
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Lyft Aptiv ride experience
Cars

Lyft trails Uber in popularity, but it just beat its rival to Wall Street

While Lyft is not as popular as Uber, it just beat its rival to Wall Street by becoming a publicly traded company. It started trading on March 29, and it's worth approximately $24 billion, which is more than investors expected.
Posted By AJ Dellinger, Ronan Glon
2020 range rover evoque review ranger feat
Product Review

Range Rover’s all-new Evoque gets a big upgrade without losing its soul

The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque has been redesigned from a clean sheet of paper. A new chassis, a new tech-packed interior, and a new mild hybrid drivetrain make the compact Evoque even more of a Range Rover than it was before.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Cars

Midsize truck face-off: Jeep Gladiator, Ford Ranger, Chevy Colorado, Toyota Tacoma

The midsize pickup segment in America is thriving once again thanks to new entries from Chevrolet, Ford, and now Jeep. Here is how the 2020 Jeep Gladiator compares to the Ford Ranger, the Toyota Tacoma, and the Chevrolet Colorado.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Product Review

When it's not crawling over rocks, the Jeep Gladiator can haul them

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator has generated lots of hype, but is a pickup truck based on the Wrangler really a good idea? Find out how the Gladiator stacks up against other midsize trucks.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Cars

Jeep will sell a limited-edition Gladiator pickup online for one day only

Jeep introduced the long-promised Wrangler-based pickup truck at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. Named Gladiator, the model was designed to conquer the great outdoors, not for the construction site.
Posted By Ronan Glon
awesome tech you cant buy yet gomi speaker feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Eco-friendly speakers, a cinema for your face

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
2020 Jaguar F-Type Checkered Flag Limited Edition
Cars

Future Jaguar Land Rover models could help stop the spread of superbugs

A concept from Jaguar Land Rover proposes using the ventilation systems in its future vehicles to neutralize pathogens and stop the spread of bacteria and harmful viruses including the cold, flu, and potential superbugs.
Posted By AJ Dellinger