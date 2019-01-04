Digital Trends
Cars

Sweden’s 400-horsepower answer to the Tesla Model 3 begins taking shape

Ronan Glon
By
Polestar 2 teaser image

Polestar — the performance-oriented luxury brand created recently by Volvo parent company Geely — has released an enigmatic teaser image to preview its second model. It named its first car “1,” so few will be surprised to learn it called its second car “2.” Luckily, this battery-powered sedan sounds like it will be a lot more captivating than its unimaginative name suggests.

The 1 evolved from a Volvo concept car, and it packs a high-performance plug-in hybrid powertrain rated at approximately 600 horsepower. The 2 could also trace its roots to a recent Volvo-badged design study, but it will stand out as the first series-produced electric car sold by the group. Built on a modular platform, its battery pack will hold enough electricity to deliver roughly 300 miles of range, and its electric motor will zap the drive wheels with 400 horsepower. Polestar will release full specifications in the near future.

The firm describes the 2 as a four-door fastback. It released a teaser image that intentionally hides the car’s overall design; all it confirms is that the rear end gets a light bar, a styling cue quickly making a comeback in automotive design. Insiders have previously suggested the 2 will borrow numerous styling cues from the 40.2 concept introduced at Volvo’s Gothenburg, Sweden, headquarters in 2016. If that’s the case, it will ride a little bit higher than a conventional, three-box sedan like the S60 unveiled in 2018. Increasing the ride height facilitates the task of integrating a bulky battery pack into the chassis, and it allows stylists to pen a distinctive, segment-bending design.

The Android-powered, touchscreen-based infotainment system announced by Volvo will make its debut in the 2 and later spread to other Polestar and Volvo models. The in-car version of Google Assistant will appear in the 2 for the first time.

Polestar will fully reveal the 2 in the coming weeks. Production will begin in late 2019 or early 2020, though Polestar hasn’t revealed where it will build the model. The 1 will be made in a new facility located in China. The firm will offer its first electric car through a more upmarket evolution of the Care by Volvo subscription service. Motorists who don’t like the idea of subscribing to a car will be able to buy it for roughly the price of a Tesla Model 3, a statement that clearly announces Polestar’s intent. Whether that’s a reference to the long-promised, entry-level $35,000 version of the Model 3 we haven’t seen yet or the more expensive variants that have been in production since 2018 remains to be seen.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

CES 2019: Tech trends to watch for at the consumer electronics show
elon musk starman space adventure spacex falcon heavy
Features

These are the 10 most important tech news stories of 2018

From Facebook scandals to unprecedented space travel, 2018 has been a year of important, turbulent, exciting, worrying, and delightful tech news. We count the 10 tech stories that will be influencing the future.
Posted By Luke Larsen
2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback
Cars

Would you buy a performance version of the Toyota Corolla hatchback?

Toyota is open to a sporty Corolla hatchback that could rival the Honda Civic Type R or Hyundai Veloster N, according to a new report. But the model doesn't seem to be a priority for Toyota.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Bugatti Chiron
Cars

Watch a Bugatti Chiron hit 261 mph on a former space shuttle runway

The Bugatti Chiron has an (electronically limited) top speed of 261 mph, but most owners never get to experience that. See what it's like to max out one of the world's fastest supercars in this video.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
waymo orders thousands of chrysler pacifica minivans self driving car softens in pedestrian collison
Cars

Waymo’s autonomous cars are coming under attack in Arizona

It's not just technological challenges that autonomous-car companies have to overcome. Waymo's testing of self-driving cars near Phoenix, Arizona, shows that they still have to win over some members of the public, too.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
tesla model 3 assembly time lapse video factory timelapse feature
Cars

Mesmerizing time-lapse video provides rare look at how Tesla makes a Model 3

This 48-second time-lapse gives us a rare look inside the Tesla factory in Fremont, California. It shows how the company makes a Model 3 from start to finish. The process requires 40 basic steps that are accomplished in 90 minutes.
Posted By Ronan Glon
SSC Tuatara walk around screen cap
Cars

See the elusive SSC Tuatara supercar show off for the camera

The SSC Tuatara was built to be the world's fastest production car, with a claimed top speed of 300 mph. Despite not quite being ready for prime time, The Tuatara made a rare public appearance at a Connecticut dealership.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Tesla Model 3 Red
Cars

Tesla cuts prices by $2,000 to offset reduced tax credit

Tesla cut the price of the Model S, Model 3, and Model X by $2,000 to compensate for the halving of its federal tax credit from $7,500 to $3,750. The tax credit is being phased out because Tesla has reached 200,000 electric car sales.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
ces is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Covering nearly 3 million square feet, the annual CES show is a gadget-lover paradise. Every year, technological titans and scrappy startups alike descend on Las Vegas to show off the amazing products they’ve been quietly toiling away on…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
2018 Subaru Outback
Cars

Subaru Outback vs. Subaru Forester: The differences and similarities

Subaru's Outback and Forester may appear similar -- and overlap in some areas -- but they are fundamentally different cars. We delve into the differences between the two vehicles in terms of design, tech, performance, and fuel economy.
Posted By Ronan Glon
hondas app controlled sound sitter uses engine noise to calm kids honda toy
Cars

Honda’s app-controlled ‘Sound Sitter’ uses engine noise to calm down kids

The roar of a supercar engine is great for lulling a baby to sleep, so says Honda. It tested the sound of different car engines to create the Sound Sitter, a cuddly toy in the shape of a car that plays soporific engine noises.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
volvo driver camera
Cars

Volvo could install a camera that watches you while you drive, but not soon

Volvo will add an in-car camera to its list of options before the end of 2019. The driver-facing unit monitors vital stats like glucose levels to reduce accidents caused by health problems, and it opens the door to facial recognition…
Posted By Ronan Glon
Mercedes-Benz dome light teaser
Cars

Welcome back: The 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA will turn on its dome light for you

Mercedes-Benz will introduce the new, second-generation CLA during CES 2019. The design-led member of Mercedes' compact car family will stand out with a fastback-like roof line reminiscent of the CLS and frameless doors.
Posted By Ronan Glon
General Motors Chevrolet Bolt EV
Cars

GM may be the next automaker to lose its electric car tax credit

Tesla's federal tax credit for electric cars is phasing out, and General Motors may be next. The Detroit automaker hit the 200,000-unit ceiling for the tax credit in late 2018, according to a new report.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Byton CES concept teaser
Cars

Chinese startup Byton is moving the touchscreen to where you least expect it

Chinese startup Byton will travel to CES 2019 to unveil a new version of its 2018 concept that's closer to series production. Though we haven't seen it yet, a dark teaser image shows a touchscreen right in the middle of the steering wheel.
Posted By Ronan Glon