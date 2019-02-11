Digital Trends
Cars

Will Apple sell its Touch ID and Face ID technology to automakers?

Ronan Glon
By
Reset Face ID

The smartphone world credits Apple for democratizing fingerprint-sensing technology when it released the iPhone 5S with Touch ID in 2013. The feature has appeared on many devices since, and a recently published patent application suggests Apple wants it to spread across the automotive industry as a replacement for the old-fashioned car key.

Uncovered by Roadshow, the application was filed in 2017, but it wasn’t published until February 2019. It uses engineering jargon to outline a “system and method for vehicle authorization” that lets motorists lock or unlock a car using a technology like Touch ID or Face ID. This could be done via an iPhone. For example, in-vehicle sensors would detect the user’s device as he or she approaches the car. The iPhone would then ask the driver to show a finger or a face in order to unlock the car. This would likely be the quickest and most cost-effective way to implement the feature.

Looking ahead, Apple could conceivably license the technology to an automaker seeking to integrate a fingerprint sensor or a facial recognition system directly into a car’s door. Motorists wouldn’t need to carry their phone, and they’d be able to leave their key fobs at home. They’d simply walk up to their car, put their finger on the sensor (or align their face with it), and walk in. The same technology could be used to start the engine.

Integrating Face ID and Touch ID into a car would largely solve the problem of thieves hacking key fobs. It would also make driving more convenient for motorists who share a car. The sensor would know who is about to drive off, and it would immediately adjust the temperature, music, and seat position to his or her pre-set preferences. And, as in-car purchases become increasingly common, Apple’s tech could ensure the person paying for gas, parking, or movie tickets via a car’s touch screen is authorized to do so.

This is all hypothetical — Apple hasn’t commented on the patent application. We don’t know when or if the technology it describes will ever reach production. We wouldn’t be surprised to see it offered sooner rather than later, however.

The number of people who use Touch ID or Face ID daily keeps growing so the time is right to expand the technology into other industries. Clearly, consumers have accepted the idea of unlocking a personal item with their fingerprint or their face and they trust the technology. Cars are a logical first step, especially as carsharing programs pick up steam in the United States and abroad.

Apple needs to act fast if it wants a slice of this market because the firm isn’t alone in its quest to reinvent the car key. Germany’s Bosch wants to replace the conventional key with a smartphone and a dedicated app; it displayed its Perfectly Keyless technology at CES 2019. Hyundai announced plans to make Touch ID-like fingerprint recognition technology available on the Santa Fe crossover in 2019. Buyers in select markets (including the United States) will soon find the feature on the list of extra-cost options.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Ford's ingenious bed for couples keeps mattress hogs in their own half
Up Next

How to program an RCA universal remote
best products 2018 dji mavic 2 pro drone
Emerging Tech

Own a drone? New rule means you have to change the way IDs are displayed

Registered drone owners will need to put their machine's ID number on the outside of the aircraft from February 23 in accordance with a new FAA rule. It means the ID can no longer be placed inside the drone's battery compartment.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Mobile

New rumors suggest the iPhone 2019 will continue to use Lightning over USB-C

While it's not been long since the last iPhones launched, rumors for the next iPhone are already surfacing. Apple's 2019 flagship could include a variety of upgrades ranging from a new design to enhanced features.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
apple homepod grovemade stand silver aluminum 720x463 0de5b7a9 8356 4162 9218 d367f2a107d9
Home Theater

Can a slew of high-tech new features save the HomePod from extinction?

The HomePod hasn't exactly met expectations as far as sales go. But a new patent suggests that Apple might be about to overhaul it, with facial recognition, gesture control and a high- res touchscreen. Will it be enough?
Posted By Simon Cohen
iphone xs
Mobile

Apple patent suggests it will allow for more than two Face ID registrations

According to a new patent, Apple is working on a way to allow for multiple Face ID registrations and it could eventually open up a way for multiple users on one iPhone or iPad. Currently, users can register up to two faces.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Bugatti Chiron 110 ans Bugatti
Cars

Bugatti celebrates its 110th anniversary with special-edition Chiron supercar

This Bugatti Chiron is a tribute not only to Bugatti's 110th anniversary, but to the automaker's home country. The French flag figures prominently in the design, from the rear spoiler to the seats.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
every car commercial from super bowl liiil toyota supra ad preview image
Cars

Serious, funny, and controversial: Every car commercial from Super Bowl 53

Advertising during the Super Bowl costs a small fortune; analysts peg the cost of a 30-second commercial at about $5 million. From funny to controversial, here are the car commercials that aired during Super Bowl LIII.
Posted By Ronan Glon
awesome tech you cant buy yet flectr 360 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Hi-viz bike reflectors and a tiny flashlight

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
zero electric police motorcycle stops tesla model 3 pulled over a
Cars

Zero DS police edition electric motorcycle stops a Telsa Model S

A quiet Zero DS electric motorcycle police edition pulled over an also silent Telsa Model 3 in a Bay Area city recently. Zero electric motorcycles require no drivetrain maintenance and fuel costs are a fraction of gas-powered motorcycles.
Posted By Bruce Brown
mercedes benz designer gorden wagener interview on tech future fullwide
Cars

Mercedes-Benz predicts cars will evolve more in the next decade than ever before

Mercedes-Benz lead designer Gorden Wagener needs to push the company's design language further without diluting it. Digital Trends sat down with Wagener to gain insight into how Mercedes-Benz design will evolve as cars become more…
Posted By Ronan Glon
uber jump bikes
Outdoors

Uber’s bikesharing service is eating into its regular business

A bikesharing service acquired by Uber nearly a year ago is causing riders to take fewer car journeys with the company. It is, however, part of the plan as Uber looks to offer an integrated mobility platform for cities.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
S60 The Longest Drive
Cars

Someone stared at a Volvo on their phone for nearly 10 hours to win it

Volvo didn't want you to watch the 2019 Super Bowl or the million-dollar ads that pepper it. Instead, it gave those willing to ignore the big game the chance to win a two-year subscription to a brand-new S60.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Escort Max 360
Cars

Keep your driving record squeaky clean with these top-flight radar detectors

Nobody likes getting a speeding ticket, but these gadgets can help. Check out our picks for the best radar detectors on the market, from the likes of Valentine One, Escort, and Beltronics.
Posted By Andrew Hard, Ronan Glon
Maserati Alfieri EV sketch
Cars

Maserati is prepared to fight for a piece of the electrified supercar segment

The Alfieri concept Maserati shown in 2014 is on track for production. It will offer three drivetrain options, including hybrid and electric variants, and it will take just two seconds to reach 60 mph from a stop in its quickest…
Posted By Ronan Glon
best cars for the snow tesla model x header
Cars

Model X owner claims confused Autopilot causes crash; Tesla rejects blame

The driver of a Tesla Model X told New Jersey police he veered off the road and crashed after the Autopilot system malfunctioned. He wasn't hurt or charged, but the crossover sustained significant damage. Tesla denies the claims.
Posted By Ronan Glon