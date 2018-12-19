Share

Bosch is looking to take the convenience of keyless-entry technology to the next level. The German components manufacturer will travel to the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas next month to reveal a system named Perfectly Keyless that it promises will revolutionize keyless-entry systems while making them much more complicated to hack. It all starts with a smartphone and a dedicated app.

Perfectly Keyless stores a digital car key directly in the user’s smartphone via a purpose-designed app. When the driver approaches the car, digital key-management software connects the smartphone to sensors built into the vehicle via the cloud. The sensors instruct a special control unit to unlock the car if they recognize the key. Bosch pledges the technology is as secure as fingerprint identification; there’s no way to open a car if the sensors don’t recognize the unique digital key.

The neat part about the system is that drivers don’t need to get their phone out and hold it up to a specific part of the car to unlock it. Because information travels through the cloud, the sensors read the digital key even if the device is in the user’s pocket, purse, or backpack. This helps Perfectly Keyless stand out from similar technologies that rely on near-field communication (NFC), Bosch explained in a statement sent to Digital Trends. It’s similar to Tesla’s solution for replacing the key on the Model 3.

Bosch envisions several use cases for its Perfectly Keyless technology. First, and most obviously, it can make the lives of motorists more convenient. Going fully keyless would make carrying around a key fob a habit of the past, and almost everyone has a smartphone, so drivers wouldn’t need to change their behavior. They’d simply walk up to their car, open the door, push the start button, and drive off. It can also play a sizable role in making carsharing programs as painless and straightforward as possible.

What happens if you lose your phone, or if someone steals it? Bosch thought of that. It notes that users can deactivate the digital key online in a matter of seconds to block access to the vehicle. Of course, the catch is that you need to make sure your battery has a full charge at any given time to enter your car.