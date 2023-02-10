Windows 11 may soon replace all your annoying RGB apps

Microsoft may be adding a new feature to Windows 11, and if you’re a fan of making your PC all shiny and fancy with RGB accessories, you’re going to like this one.

A leaked screenshot shows that Windows 11 might soon allow you to control all of your RGB lighting in one place instead of having to rely on using different apps for various components.

New settings for device lighting make an appearance in build 25295. Is this the beginning of the end for low quality RGB gamer gear apps? 🎮 The spec for this is from 2018 and references to the feature have been around for years. Not cancelled after all 🥳https://t.co/oG4JbKsoeB pic.twitter.com/bMtxCH8REo — Albacore (@thebookisclosed) February 10, 2023

Those who enjoy a bit of bling in their PC builds (or their peripherals) know that controlling the lighting can be a bit of a hassle. Different components often require different apps, so if you have an RGB keyboard, mouse, and RGB lighting within your PC, you may need several programs to control all of it. Synching it all to achieve the ultimate level of aesthetic is even harder.

The struggle of dealing with RGB lighting makes this leak a lot more exciting. Twitter user Albacore found proof that Microsoft is working to add a one-stop shop for controlling RGB lighting across your PC and accessories. This feature was spotted in the latest public test build of Windows 11.

Screenshots shared by Albacore show an interface, falling under Personalization in Windows Settings, that lets you make the adjustments. A gaming keyboard, Stream Deck MK.2, a mouse, and ROG Strix headphones can all be seen in one screenshot.

It’s the second screenshot that’s truly interesting, though. It seems that you’ll be able to control the brightness, type of lighting effect (such as rainbow or solid color), the speed of such an effect, and the color itself. You can even match it to your Windows accent color.

This feature is undoubtedly going to be exciting for many PC users. What will it do to apps such as Razer Synapse, Logitech G Hub, or SteelSeries GG? They’ll probably still be around, but maybe you won’t have to spend so much time trying to set up your RGB lighting anymore. The feature in Windows 11 seems to be really simple to use, and the same can’t be said about all of the RGB control panel software that sometimes comes attached to a keyboard or mouse.

There’s no telling if, and when, Microsoft will release this in a live build of Windows 11. It probably won’t get scrapped at this point, but it’s likely to get added in a bigger update, which means it might not be available for a few months.

