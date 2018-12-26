Digital Trends
Cars

You’ll soon be able to unlock the Hyundai Santa Fe like it’s an iPhone

Ronan Glon
By
1 of 4
Hyundai Santa Fe fingerprint sensor
Hyundai Santa Fe fingerprint sensor
Hyundai Santa Fe fingerprint sensor
Hyundai Santa Fe fingerprint sensor

In the smartphone world, Apple arguably democratized fingerprint-sensing technology when it released the iPhone 5S with Touch ID in 2013. The feature has spread to many other devices since, but it’s barely making its debut on a series-produced car. Hyundai announced the Santa Fe will be available with a fingerprint sensor in select markets (including the United States) starting in 2019.

Touch ID-style fingerprint-sensing technology will let owners lock or unlock the SUV’s doors and start its engine. If you can unlock an iPhone, you will be able to unlock the Santa Fe. Hyundai explains that, after setting up the feature, the driver simply needs to touch a small sensor integrated into the car’s door handle and wait for the system to scan his or her fingerprints. The fingerprint controller installed in the car unlocks the doors if it recognizes the driver. The process for starting the car is similar, but the sensor is located on the ignition switch.

Don’t worry about someone stealing your fingerprints. Hyundai’s technology boasts capacitance recognition, which detects differences in the electricity level of various parts of the fingertip. This prevents a thief from unlocking the car armed solely with a paper copy of the owner’s fingerprints; they’d need to be armed with the actual finger to access the car. And, the company promises its technology has a one in 50,000 chance of letting someone other than the owner into the car. Another person could, theoretically, unlock the car, but it’s easier to hack into a smart key than into the Santa Fe’s fingerprint-reading system, according to Hyundai.

The South Korean firm developed a dynamic update system that makes the scanner faster and more accurate over time. At launch, the driver’s fingerprints will only interact with the door locks and the ignition. Later on, as the technology improves, Hyundai will use it in other areas in a bid to make its cars more convenient. It will even allow different drivers to access an individualized profile that stores their seat position, climate control, and media preferences.

“In the future, Hyundai Motor plans to further expand the application of the technology to allow the adjustment of temperature, steering wheel position, and many other features which will be tailored to driver’s preferences. This will ultimately offer quality driving experience to each and every Hyundai customer,” Albert Biermann, the head of the company’s research and development division, said in a statement.

Hyundai will announce additional details about the Santa Fe’s fingerprint-sensing technology closer to the feature’s market launch. The firm hasn’t released its expansion plans yet, but it’s reasonable to assume the sensor will spread to other members of its lineup in the coming years.

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
Kia at CES 2019
Cars

Kia wants future autonomous cars to be able to read passengers’ emotions

Kia collaborated with the MIT Media Lab on a system that can recognize human emotions using artificial intelligence. The automaker believes this tech will be a valuable addition to self-driving cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
google sues uber over self driving car secrets
Cars

Uber slowly resumes self-driving car tests nine months after deadly accident

Uber will resume testing self-driving cars on the streets of Pittsburgh after a nine-month hiatus that followed a deadly accident in Arizona. The program will resume on a significantly reduced scale.
Posted By Trevor Mogg, Ronan Glon
Rolls-Royce Sweptail
Cars

From Rolls-Royce to Lamborghini, these are the most expensive cars in the world

If you recently discovered an oil reserve in your backyard, you probably have some extra cash to spend. Look no further, because we’ve rounded up the most expensive cars in the world.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Chevrolet Corvette wheel
Cars

Chevrolet’s worst-kept secret, the mid-engined Corvette, goes viral

Chevrolet has major changes in store for the eighth-generation Corvette. The coupe will arrive in 2019 with a mid-mounted engine. We won't see it at the Detroit auto show, but spy shots and rumors give us a good idea of what to expect.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Subaru 2019 Detroit Auto Show teaser video screenshot
Cars

Subaru is bringing a new special-edition version of the WRX STI to the U.S.

A new version of the Subaru WRX STI will make its public debut at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. Subaru hints that it will be a special edition from Japan that has never been offered in the United States before.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Fastest cars in the world
Cars

Hold on to your butts: These are the fastest cars in the world

Think your car is unbelievably fast? Think again. From wind-cheating bodywork to powerful engines, these cars were designed for the singular pursuit of speed (and it shows).
Posted By Ronan Glon
awesome tech you cant buy yet hive explorer feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: A car air purifier, a worm farm, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
Volkswagen Christmas buggy
Cars

What’s Santa Claus doing in an electric Volkswagen dune buggy?

Volkswagen released an enigmatic sketch of what looks like an electric dune buggy with Santa Claus behind the wheel. Autocar believes this is our first look at a concept that will be revealed at the 2019 Geneva auto show.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Cars

Survive the slippery, snowy streets with these winter driving tips

Winter has finally arrived, which means driving is more dangerous than ever. Here, we’ve compiled a list of helpful tips to keep you and your ride safe under frosty conditions.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Andrew Hard
best gps for your car tomtom via 1425m thumb
Cars

GPS units aren't dead! Our favorite models still do things your phone can't

Love hitting the open road but hate having to rely solely on your phone for getting around? Thankfully, the best in-car GPS systems will allow you to navigate and capitalize on a range of features sans your cellular network. Here are our…
Posted By Ronan Glon
Novitec Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster
Cars

Lamborghini hybrid supercar rumored to cost $3 million and glow in the dark

Earlier this year, Lamborghini announced that they would be producing hybrid versions of their Aventador and Huracan models. Now rumors are swirling that the new hybrid model will cost $3 million and will glow in the dark.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
zoox first californias self driving passenger service car in san francisco
Cars

In a first, California will finally let you get picked up by this autonomous car

Autonomous mobility developer Zoox scored California's first-ever permit to carry passengers in a self-driving service vehicle. The permit, which is good for three years, requires a human driver in the car ready to take over if necessary.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Bugatti 3D-printed caliper
Cars

Watch as Bugatti torture-tests a 3D-printed titanium brake caliper

Bugatti 3D printed an eight-piston monobloc brake caliper from titanium, claiming a number of additive-manufacturing firsts in the process. Lessons from the project may be applied to more mainstream cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
Toyota Supra leak
Cars

The hotly anticipated 2020 Toyota Supra continues its digital striptease

Toyota's plan to once again lure enthusiasts into showrooms involves bringing back the Supra, one of its most emblematic nameplates. Here's what we know so far about the upcoming coupe, which Toyota is developing jointly with BMW.
Posted By Ronan Glon