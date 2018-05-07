Watch this tuned Audi RS3 give the Dodge Challenger Demon a run for its money

Share

To put that in perspective, a stock RS3 has 400 hp and, according to Road & Track, runs the quarter mile in 12.1 seconds. The APR RS3’s sub-10-second time could have it worrying the 840-hp Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, which Dodge claims is capable of a 9.65-second quarter mile. Audi claims the stock RS3 will do 0 to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, but APR claims its tuned version will do the job in just 2.4 seconds.

Not surprisingly, that level of performance required extensive modifications. The RS3’s 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-five got new turbo internals, an upgraded fuel system and intercooler, and a tuned ECU set up for E85 (85 percent ethanol, 15 percent gasoline). The rear seats were also removed to save weight (who needs practicality?), and the car has a straight-pipe exhaust. APR also fitted Hoosier drag radials to all four wheels of this all-wheel drive car. It’s kind of funny to see those tires on a German sports sedan.

All of this adds up to a car that made eight quarter-mile passes of less than 10 seconds during a session at Montgomery Motorsport Park in Montgomery, Alabama. The RS3 was driven by its owner, Keith Brantley. Of the eight passes, the quickest was a 9.83 at 144.39 mph. That’s just 0.18 off Dodge’s claimed quarter-mile time for the Demon.

APR did not quote a cost for its tuned RS3, but considering the long list of modifications and the fact that a stock RS3 starts at $54,900, building your own probably won’t be cheap. You may end up spending close to the $84,995 base price of a Demon, although you’ll end up with a car that’s a bit more subtle. It really comes down to preference for Dodge or Audi, factory or aftermarket. Because whether it’s a muscle car with a factory warranty or a tuned sports sedan, speed usually doesn’t come cheap.