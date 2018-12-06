Share

Aston Martin learned a lot about electric technology while developing a battery-powered variant of the Rapide sport sedan. It’s now applying some of these lessons to the world of classic cars in order to offer enthusiasts a zero-emissions alternative to carburetors.

The central component of the electric powertrain is what Aston Martin refers to as an EV cassette. It’s a lithium-ion battery pack that’s attached to the body via the original engine and transmission mounts, meaning there’s no need to cut or weld anything under the sheet metal. The battery pack zaps the electric motor via wires, just like it does in a modern-day electric car. Aston also integrates a screen to the interior to let the driver keep an eye on the power management in real time.

To demonstrate what it’s capable of, the firm installed its electric powertrain into a 1970 DB6 MKII Volante (pictured). It looks fully stock — it even keeps its exhaust system even though it no longer needs it. There’s no word on how the electric conversion affects performance and handling, however, and Aston Martin hasn’t provided technical specifications. We’ve reached out to the company to learn more.

“Driving a classic Aston Martin on pure [electric] power is a unique experience and one that will no doubt be extremely attractive to many owners, especially those who live in city centers. We also foresee collectors adding another dimension to their collection by commissioning EV-converted heritage cars,” explained Paul Spires, the president of Aston Martin Works.

Aston Martin noted the conversion is reversible, so owners can return their car to its original configuration at any time. The company claimed it’s the first firm to offer a reversible electric car conversion, but that’s not entirely accurate. The E-Type Zero that Jaguar introduced in 2017 can be converted back to gasoline, too.