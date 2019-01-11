Digital Trends
Cars

Humans will accompany autonomous shuttles as they take over our cities

Ronan Glon
By
1 of 7
Bosch IOT shuttle
Ronan Glon/Digital Trends
Bosch IOT shuttle
Ronan Glon/Digital Trends
Bosch IOT shuttle
Ronan Glon/Digital Trends
Bosch IOT shuttle
Ronan Glon/Digital Trends
Bosch IOT shuttle
Ronan Glon/Digital Trends
Bosch IOT shuttle
Ronan Glon/Digital Trends
Bosch IOT shuttle
Ronan Glon/Digital Trends

CES wouldn’t be complete without a diverse catalog of autonomous shuttles presented as the next breakthrough in public and private transportation. We found at least a dozen of them in the Las Vegas Convention Center. Most are design studies that haven’t made the leap from the concept stage to the production stage yet, but the companies developing them are working around the clock to turn them into a reality. Realistically, shuttles stand a good chance of becoming the first widespread, real-world application of level-five autonomous technology. They’ll need human help to navigate — and, according to the more bullish analysts, dominate — the world’s megacities, however.

“This is why we brought the shuttle concept to CES, to give people an idea of what could be happening,” Mike Mansuetti, the president of Bosch’s North American division, told Digital Trends during CES 2019. The German firm won’t make its own shuttle, but it wants to provide hardware and software to companies that do. Its expertise could benefit traditional automakers, like Volvo, and it could also help tech companies such as Uber and Lyft get a shuttle service off the ground.

Skeptical observers point out that, at its core, a shuttle moves passengers from point A to point B, so why bother? It’s the on-demand and connected aspects that set them apart from public buses and trains; imagine being able to hail a bus with your smartphone, and decide whether you want to share it with other passengers or ride alone. And, if you choose to ride alone, you can decide whether you want to sleep, party, work, watch a movie, or all four during various stages of the trip. Try doing that on a bus or a train. Recent studies suggest this type of vehicle — which might become a stand-alone segment — could have far-reaching implications on a variety of sectors including tourism, retail, and, of course, mobility.

Most companies plan on rolling out fully autonomous shuttles, and many won’t come with a steering wheel at all, but humans will continue to monitor the overall experience in the foreseeable future to make sure everything goes as planned. For example, trained operators keep an eye on the Nuro R1 autonomous pods that deliver groceries in Scottsdale, Arizona, as part of a pilot program. They’re not physically present in the car, but they can take over control of the vehicle remotely if needed. Mansuetti echoed the need for human involvement; he added it could also help consumers accept the technology and feel comfortable using it.

“We need to help the everyday consumer understand really what these are,” he pointed out, comparing the deployment of autonomous shuttles to the rise of the automatic elevator. Early on, the technology made elevator operators unnecessary but many kept their jobs for years. “Nobody needed the elevator operator, but they were there to create a calming factor. ‘I got to the right floor, I know where I’m going, and if there’s anything that happens I know you’re here for me.’ We’ll see that coming. We might not call them drivers, we might call them concierges,” he predicted.

Don't Miss

See the hotly anticipated 2020 Toyota Supra in motion before its unveiling
Bosch Sensor for motorcycles
Cars

Motorcyclists will soon benefit from same driving aids already found in many cars

Electronic, radar-based driving aids that have been available on cars for more than a decade will finally trickle down to the world of motorcycles. Bosch is helping Ducati and KTM bring features like adaptive cruise control to their bikes.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Ford Explorer
Cars

2020 Ford Explorer is aimed at being a smarter, sportier family hauler

The redesigned 2020 Ford Explorer boasts new features like a 10.1-inch portrait touchscreen and off-road-oriented Terrain Management System. It debuts at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, and goes on sale this summer.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Bosch, Daimler autonomous Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Cars

Bosch cautiously moving full-speed ahead with self-driving car tech

The automotive industry's brightest minds are working on making self-driving cars a reality in the not-too-distant future. Digital Trends talked to a self-driving car expert at CES 2019 to gain insight on how the technology is progressing.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2014 Toyota Rav4 Limted front badge
Cars

Toyota recalls another 1.3 million vehicles in U.S. over Takata airbags

Toyota is recalling another 1.3 million vehicles in the U.S. as part of the ongoing Takata airbag replacement program that affects 19 automakers in all. A faulty Takata airbag, if activated, can cause injury or even death.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best of ces 2019 awards feature
News

Digital Trends Top Tech of CES 2019 Award Winners

5G. A.I. Voice assistants. Metaverse. Yes, metaverse. CES 2019 slathered on the buzzwords thick and heavy, but beneath the breathless hype and bluster, there were amazing products to back it up, too. Except metaverse. C’mon Nissan, you…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
2016 Tesla Model S P100D
Cars

Tesla will discontinue entry-level Model S and Model X cars with 75-kWh battery

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the automaker will stop selling versions of its Model S and Model X electric cars with 75-kilowatt-hour battery packs. That just leaves the more-expensive 100-kWh models.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
warner bros intel car entertainment ces 2019 equipped with a large screen tv projectors sensory and haptic
Cars

Ride with Batman, thanks to Intel and Warner Bros.’ car entertainment system

Instead of driving a car yourself in the future, you could kick back and read Batman comics as the vehicle drives you autonomously. That's the concept introduced by a Dark Knight-themed concept car at CES 2019.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
ces 2019 is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
ar navgation hyundai wayray ces 2019 holographic feat
Cars

Augmented reality navigation overlays direction information onto the road

Hyundai has unveiled a futuristic head-up display for cars at CES 2019. The Holographic Augmented Reality (AR) Navigation System shows information like directions that appear in front of the driver's eyes, overlaid onto the road.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Bosch IOT shuttle
Cars

Driving autonomy is years away, but CES confirmed 2019 as year of connectivity

Car companies remained surprisingly quiet during CES 2018. But they spoke up in 2019. From electric hatchbacks you can buy in 2019 to super-futuristic mood-detecting technology, here are the major announcements we covered during the event.
Posted By Ronan Glon
fords app based chariot shuttle service is closing down
Cars

Ford’s app-based ‘Chariot’ shuttle service is offering its final rides

Chariot, the app-based crowdsourced ride service owned by Ford, is shutting down in the coming weeks. Launched in 2014, the bus-like service has apparently been unable to deal with competition from the likes of Uber and Lyft.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Toyota Supra leak
Cars

See the hotly anticipated 2020 Toyota Supra in motion before its unveiling

Toyota's plan to once again lure enthusiasts into showrooms involves bringing back the Supra, one of its most emblematic nameplates. Here's what we know so far about the upcoming coupe, which Toyota is developing jointly with BMW.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla Roadster
Cars

Rocket technology will allow the 2020 Tesla Roadster to hover above the road

Tesla has officially unveiled the second-generation Roadster. With a 0-to-60 mph time of 1.9 seconds, the Roadster could be the quickest production car in the world. It's is scheduled to arrive in 2020.
Posted By Ronan Glon
bose quietcomfort road noise control ces 2019
Cars

Bose introduces QuietComfort Road Noise Control tech for cars at CES 2019

If you find road noise annoying and tiresome at highway speeds, Bose introduced QuietComfort Road Noise Control (RNC) active sound managment technology at CES 2019 to help quiet your world when you travel in cars, trucks, and SUVs.
Posted By Bruce Brown