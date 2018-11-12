Digital Trends
Cars

Study suggests autonomous cars could become red light districts on wheels

Ronan Glon
By
Volvo 360c concept
Ronan Glon/Digital Trends

The potential benefits of fully autonomous cars have echoed through the automotive industry for years. They’re often safer than human-driven cars, they can reduce congestion in the world’s most crowded cities, and they can help commuters maximize the time they spend stuck in traffic. The impact they could have goes beyond traffic management, and a new study explores how they will affect tourism.

The 19-page study is called “autonomous vehicles and the future of urban tourism.” Written and published by researchers Scott Cohen and Debbie Hopkins, it argues the deployment of privately-owned and shared autonomous cars will disrupt nearly every actor in the tourism world, including car rental companies, hotels, restaurants, bars, and even brothels.

The authors envision autonomous shuttles could replace traditional rental cars. This model has pros and cons. Travelers will no longer need to worry about hopping in a car after traveling for 32 straight hours, and they won’t need to drive on the opposite side of the road in England or weasel their way into the anarchic roundabout Paris’ Arc de Triomphe is built on. Seeing a new city in an autonomous car is a novelty many tourists would happily pay extra for, but it could boost overtourism — which is already a growing problem in many European cities — and increase traffic congestion. It would also spell bad news for the hop-on-hop-off tour bus industry.

Strategically-located hotels stand to take a hit, too. Tourists may not be willing to pay more for a room close to a town’s main attractions if they know they can rely on an autonomous shuttle to safely and reliably take them back to a hotel that’s cheaper because it’s a few miles out of town. But, as Volvo argued with its 360c concept (pictured), who needs a hotel room when you can sleep in an autonomous car? Properly configured, the shuttles could become moving hotels, restaurants, or both.

The possibility of sleeping in an autonomous shuttle means these vehicles will likely replace so-called by-the-hour hotel rooms, Cohen and Hopkins predict. “Private [autonomous cars] may also be put to commercial use, as it is just a small leap to imagine Amsterdam’s Red Light District ‘on the move,” they write. Alternatively, and less controversially, Ikea’s research arm envisioned ways they could be used to sell fresh produce or coffee.

The study also suggests autonomous cars could allow partiers to embark on more geographically-impressive drinking binges. The shuttles “could move drunken revelers across greater distances between drinks in the urban night, perhaps even crossing multiple cities,” the researchers write. We’re not sure that we would want to hop in that exact same shuttle at 6:30 am to get to work, but some companies — including General Motors — have already started looking into ways to make self-driving cars self-cleaning, too.

Cohen and Hopkins add the aforementioned effects are contingent on car and technology companies rolling out 100% autonomous vehicles, meaning shuttles never require any kind of human input, even in emergency situations. Google’s Waymo has reliably tested this type of technology on public roads for years, albeit with a human safety driver behind the wheel, and Volvo aims to launch a driver-less car during the 2020s.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
Up Next

The best cheap-but-awesome PS4 game deals under $20
chevrolet-silverado-zh2
Cars

This hydrogen-powered Chevrolet Silverado looks like it’s straight out of Halo

General Motors' defense division has released video footage of a rugged, Halo-like truck called Silverado ZH2. The pickup is powered by the next evolution of GM's hydrogen fuel cell drivetrain.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Google Maps
Mobile

Google Maps tests feature that will help drivers avoid crashes, speed traps

Google Maps is testing a feature that lets drivers report crashes and speed traps so the app can plan efficient routes for others in the area, or warn of upcoming hazards. Waze, which Google owns, already offers such a feature.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Tesla Model 3
Cars

Tesla appoints Robyn Denholm as chair, Elon Musk steps down

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk agreed to step down from his role as chairman as part of a settlement deal with the SEC. Tesla has named a 55-year-old Australian businesswoman named Robyn Denholm as his successor.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla Model S Roadster by Areas
Cars

Ares turns the Tesla Model S into a two-door roadster with Italian flair

Italian coachbuilder Ares has done what Tesla won't. It's taking a Model S, chopping off the roof, and sending the rear doors back to the parts bin to create a roadster that's ready for the French Riviera.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Spin Scooter
Cars

Ford buys scooter-sharing service Spin as it looks to expand beyond cars

Ford has acquired San Francisco-based scooter-sharing company Spin. The Blue Oval believes mobility services like scooter sharing can complement its existing car business going forward.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Bosch, Daimler autonomous Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Cars

Bosch, Daimler team up to deploy autonomous Mercedes-Benz S-Classes in San Jose

In 1986, when Bosch and Daimler joined an autonomous car research project, the technology seemed overly futuristic. Now, the partners are aiming to make a production self-driving car by the early 2020s.
Posted By Ronan Glon
awesome tech you cant buy yet ft aviator controller feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: 1-handed drone control, a pot that stirs itself

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
2019 Hyundai Ioniq
Cars

Thinking of driving for Uber? These cars are safe, comfy, and fuel-efficient

Uber is a viable means for making money on the side, but you won't earn much if all of your profits are going direct toward fuel and maintenance. Thankfully, these five cars are a perfect fit for those looking to shuttle passengers from…
Posted By Ronan Glon
best top gear episodes
Cars

Ambitious but not rubbish: The best 'Top Gear' episodes

Since its relaunch in 2002, 'Top Gear' has become required viewing for any serious gearhead. The great moments from this show may seem too numerous to count, but we've managed to pick some of the highlights from the first 25 seasons.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Camaro Exterior 1
Cars

Camaro vs. Mustang: Differences and similarities between two premier pony cars

The Chevrolet Camaro and the Ford Mustang are two of America's favorite sports cars. In this comparison piece, we highlight the main differences between the two machines when it comes to their design and performance, among other factors.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Roborace DevBot 2.0
Cars

Roborace wants human drivers and machines to work together

Roborace believes the future of racing is autonomous, but it's keeping human drivers in the picture for now. For its first race season, Roborace will use a car called DevBot 2.0 that can be driven by humans or machines.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Tesla Model S
Cars

Tesla raises prices and simplifies options on Model S and Model X

Tesla is making changes to its offerings of the Model S and Model X. The lower-range 75D models will increase in price, while the higher-range 100D models will decrease in price.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
tesla model 3 performance track mode 8500990700 15769e509b o
Cars

Tesla brings track mode to Model 3 Performance

The new Track Mode introduced for the Tesla 3 Performance model adds stability to the drive while you're behind the wheel and is specifically designed for driving on closed track courses.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Jaguar F-Type rally car
Cars

Jaguar’s rally-ready F-Type roadster is happiest off the pavement

Jaguar is celebrating the XK120's 70th birthday by turning the F-Type roadster into a rally warrior. Built to FIA specifications, the model receives suspension and braking upgrades plus a full roll cage to protect the occupants.
Posted By Ronan Glon