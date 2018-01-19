Despite its considerable girth, the Bentley Bentayga will go racing

The Bentley Bentayga is a fine vehicle, but no one would ever mistake this hulking luxury SUV for a race car. So when a Bentayga races in the legendary Pikes Peak International Hill Climb June 24, it should make for one of the most entertaining motor-sport spectacles of the year.

First run in 1916, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is one of the oldest races in the United States. Vehicles climb a 12.4-mile course to the top of Colorado’s Pikes Peak, which sits 14,000 feet above sea level. The air near the summit is so thin that internal-combustion engines have trouble developing full power, and competitors must negotiate 156 turns on their way to the top.

Bentley will race a Bentayga powered by the 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 engine, rather than the less powerful V8 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 (Bentley also sells a diesel version in Europe). The W12 makes 600 horsepower and 663 pound-feet of torque, enough to propel a stock Bentayga from 0 to 60 mph in 4.0 seconds, and a top speed of 187 mph. Not bad for something that weighs more than two tons.

The SUV will be “prepared for the competition” at Pikes Peak by Bentley’s racing department, the company said. That will likely involve stripping out some of the luxury features to lower weight, and installing safety equipment. However, Bentley will retain the stock active anti-roll system, which uses electric power to adjust the stiffness of the anti-roll bars on the fly. It will be interesting to see how this system performs under racing conditions.

Bentley hopes to set a record for SUVs at Pikes Peak. The previous record for a production-model SUV was set in 2013 by a Land Rover Range Rover Sport, which clocked an impressive 12:35.61. Note that a prototype Faraday Future FF 91 completed the course in 11:25.083 last year. But the FF 91 hasn’t gone into production yet (and it might not go into production at all).

While Bentley aims for the SUV record, parent Volkswagen will try to set a new record for electric cars with a purpose-built racer. More details on both the Pikes Peak Bentayga and the the electric VW will be released over the coming months.