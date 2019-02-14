Digital Trends
Cars

Bentley Bentayga Speed surpasses Lamborghini Urus as world’s fastest SUV

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 15
Bentley Bentayga Speed
Bentley Bentayga Speed
Bentley Bentayga Speed
Bentley Bentayga Speed
Bentley Bentayga Speed
Bentley Bentayga Speed
Bentley Bentayga Speed
Bentley Bentayga Speed
Bentley Bentayga Speed
Bentley Bentayga Speed
Bentley Bentayga Speed
Bentley Bentayga Speed
Bentley Bentayga Speed
Bentley Bentayga Speed
Bentley Bentayga Speed

The Bentley Bentayga set new standards for SUV opulence, but with other brands like rival Rolls-Royce launching ultra-luxury SUVs of their own, Bentley needed to up the ante. to that end, Bentley claims its new Bentayga Speed is the world’s fastest SUV, although it achieves that distinction by just a small margin.

Bentley claims the Bentayga Speed will do 190 mph, which is 3 mph faster than before and just 1 mph faster than the previous SUV speed champ, the Lamborghini Urus. The Bentayga and Urus actually share the same basic Volkswagen Group platform, as do the Porsche Cayenne and Audi Q8. Talk about sibling rivalry.

The Speed model also doesn’t offer a giant leap in performance over the existing Bentayga W12 model. The Speed uses the same 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine, but with an extra 26 horsepower for a total of 626 hp. Torque increases by just 1 pound-foot, to 664 lb-ft. The Speed will do zero to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, compared to 4.1 seconds for the standard W12 model, according to Bentley.

The Bentayga Speed retains the Bentley Dynamic Ride active-suspension system from other Bentayga models, which uses 48-volt electronics to actively counter body roll during cornering. The system has been retuned for the Speed model, according to Bentley, as have the driver-selectable sport mode and the exhaust note. The Bentayga Speed is also available with carbon-ceramic brakes, which offer greater stopping power and reduce weight, according to Bentley. Both are important considerations for a heavy SUV like the Bentayga.

Styling changes are subtle. The Speed features more body-color exterior trim than other Bentayga models, a larger tailgate spoiler, dark-tinted grilles, and model-specific 22-inch wheels. The interior is trimmed in  Alcantara, the suede-like material that has been a staple of performance cars for years, but has never been offered in Bentley’s SUV before. Tradition-minded buyers can opt for leather instead at no extra charge.

Bentley has been using the Speed designation to denote sportier versions of its cars since the first Continental GT Speed debuted in 2007. A lightly modified Bentayga set a record for production SUVs at the 2018 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb; launching the Bentayga Speed now allows Bentley to capitalize on that record and keep up with its rivals.

The Bentley Bentayga Speed makes its public debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show in March, and goes on sale later this year. Bentley is celebrating its centennial this year, and will mark the occasion with a special-edition model debuting alongside the Bentayga Speed in Geneva.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Tesla’s Dog Mode lets good Samaritans know that Fido’s A-OK
Up Next

After Twitch ban for using homophobic language, musician Deadmau5 apologizes
Microsoft Press Photo of Surface Pen
Computing

Microsoft addresses Surface Pen accuracy with latest patent application

Microsoft recently filed an patent application which proposes a new way to increase the accuracy of its flagship stylus, the Surface Pen. If implemented, the method has the potential to increase accuracy without reducing its speed.
Posted By Anita George
Escort Max 360
Cars

Keep your driving record squeaky clean with these top-flight radar detectors

Nobody likes getting a speeding ticket, but these gadgets can help. Check out our picks for the best radar detectors on the market, from the likes of Valentine One, Escort, and Beltronics.
Posted By Andrew Hard, Ronan Glon
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review
Computing

Is your PC grinding to a halt? Here are a few ways to speed it up

Unlike fine wine and good cheese, your computer doesn't get better with age. Fortunately, these 10 tips will show how to speed up Windows, regardless of which version of Microsoft's popular OS you're currently running.
Posted By Mark Coppock
apple face id touch could let motorists unlock a car feature
Cars

Will Apple sell its Touch ID and Face ID technology to automakers?

Recent patent filings suggest Apple wants its Touch ID and Face ID technologies to spread across the automotive industry. The company outlined how motorists could use their finger or their face to unlock their car.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Maserati Alfieri EV sketch
Cars

Maserati is prepared to fight for a piece of the electrified supercar segment

The Alfieri concept Maserati shown in 2014 is on track for production. It will offer three drivetrain options, including hybrid and electric variants, and it will take just two seconds to reach 60 mph from a stop in its quickest…
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 bmw i8 roadster review ultra wide 1
Product Review

Bigger battery and folding top add appeal, but BMW’s i8 remains ultra-niche

Want a high-performance vehicle that's more than just a frightening driving experience? Desire the look and feel of a sports car with the road manners of a luxury commuter? The BMW i8 is for you.
Posted By Miles Branman
best cars for the snow tesla model x header
Cars

Model X owner claims confused Autopilot causes crash; Tesla rejects blame

The driver of a Tesla Model X told New Jersey police he veered off the road and crashed after the Autopilot system malfunctioned. He wasn't hurt or charged, but the crossover sustained significant damage. Tesla denies the claims.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 BMW X3 M and X4 M
Cars

BMW’s X3 M and X4 M pack 503 horsepower in nontraditional form

BMW is starting even further from its heritage with the 2020 X3 M and X4 M performance crossovers. But with up to 503 horsepower available in each vehicle, does that really matter?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
fords ingenious bed for couples keeps mattress hogs in their own half ford smart
Smart Home

Ford’s ingenious bed for couples keeps mattress hogs in their own half

Drawing on its driverless-car technology, Ford has created a smart bed for couples that uses sensors and a conveyor belt to prevent either occupant from straying onto the other half of the mattress while they doze.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
MINI JCW GP teaser
Cars

The hottest of all Mini hatches is coming with a Batman-approved design

The Mini John Cooper Works GP concept first seen at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show will go into production in 2020, Mini has confirmed. The John Cooper Works GP is the ultimate performance version of the Mini Cooper.
Posted By Ronan Glon
rivian rj scaringe interview r1t parked
Cars

Report: Amazon and General Motors may invest in electric pickup company Rivian

General Motors and Amazon may invest between $1 billion to $2 billion for minority stakes in U.S. startup Rivian, an all-electric truck company, Reuters reports. Rivian introduced the R1T pickup at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto show.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2015 ford f 150 unveiled at 2014 detroit auto show
Cars

Ford F-150 recall: Fault could cause vehicle to downshift into first gear

Ford is recalling 1.48 million F-150 vehicles over a potential fault that could cause it to suddenly downshift into first gear. The automaker said it's currently aware of five accidents related to the issue.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Volkswagen T-Roc R teaser
Cars

Volkswagen’s hot-rodded T-Roc R is ready to shred its tires to confetti

Volkswagen released a teaser sketch to preview a hot-rodded SUV named T-Roc R. Insiders suggest it will be closely related to the mighty Golf R, meaning it will pack a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at about 300…
Posted By Ronan Glon