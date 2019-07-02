Digital Trends
Bentley will celebrate its 100th birthday with a zero-emission concept car

Stephen Edelstein
By

Bentley will celebrate its 100th birthday on July 10 with the unveiling of a new concept car. But rather than look back at Bentley’s century of history, the concept will help the company forge forward. Dubbed EXP 100 GT, Bentley claims it will be a “transformative zero-emissions concept car,” likely previewing a future production model.

Bentley didn’t offer any other details of the EXP 100 GT, but did note that the car will carry its usual high level of craftsmanship. “Zero-emission” could technically mean battery-electric or hydrogen fuel-cell, but the car will likely be powered by batteries. Lack of hydrogen fueling infrastructure has encouraged most automakers to opt for battery power as they attempt to transition away from internal combustion. The EXP 100 GT won’t be the first all-electric concept from Bentley. The automaker unveiled the EXP 12 Speed 6e convertible at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

The EXP 100 GT could preview Bentley’s first all-electric production model, which is due in 2025. Bentley also plans to add a hybrid powertrain option to every model by 2023. That process will start later this year with the launch of the Bentayga Hybrid. Actually a plug-in hybrid (Bentley dropped “plug-in” from the official name), it features an electric motor sandwiched between a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine and eight-speed automatic transmission. It’s unclear if Bentley will use the same powertrain in its other hybrid models, or something different.

Even a high-end, low-volume automaker like Bentley needs to pay attention to emissions. Stricter global regulations are expected to make greater levels of electrification necessary over the coming years. Bentley also believes customers are becoming more interested in electric cars. The qualities typically associated with electric powertrains — including smooth, quiet operation and gobs of torque — also fit nicely with the character of a Bentley.

Not many automakers can say that they’ve been in business for 100 years, so Bentley is in a celebratory mood. In addition to the EXP 100 GT concept, the automaker is rolling out a number of new production models, including the Bentayga Hybrid, a V8 version of the Continental GT coupe and convertible, and the Flying Spur sedan. Bentley also a set a new record for production cars at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb with a Continental GT W12 coupe, beating the previous record by 8.4 seconds. The record-breaking car wore number 100, naturally.

