Survive the apocalypse (or just a week off the grid) with these zombie-proof rides

Look, no one said the cars you’d use during the apocalypse would be enjoyable to drive. The Ford E-350 certainly isn’t, especially not in box-truck configuration. It’s ancient and its cabin is louder than a Douglas DC-3’s. We don’t care about that; what matters is the box grafted onto the chassis.

In the event of a zombie attack, the E-350 becomes a swiss army knife on wheels. You can use it to carry supplies, you can live in it if needed, or you can even turn it into a jail to discipline bad apples. E-350 box trucks are in every American city, often branded either U-Haul or Penske. Parts are plentiful, and it’s as easy to repair as you’d expect an old-school van to be.