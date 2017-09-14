As if the Ford Raptor wasn’t mean enough, Shelby gave it some more attitude

Why it matters to you It's hard to imagine the Ford Raptor getting any cooler, but Shelby seems to have made that happen.

The Ford F-150 Raptor is already one of the most capable off-road trucks around, boasting an uncanny ability to cover rough terrain at high speeds. But Shelby American has a history of taking Ford products and dialing up the power, so it couldn’t leave the Raptor alone.

The Shelby Raptor Baja is even more aggressive than the stock Raptor in both power and looks. Shelby tuned the 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 to produce 525 horsepower and 610 pound-feet of torque, up 75 hp and 100 lb-ft from the stock version. Changes include a new cold-air intake, high-flow air filter, aluminum intercooler, and an ECU software tune.

The stock Raptor already comes standard with a fairly robust set of Fox Racing shock absorbers, but Shelby ditched them in favor of even more hardcore Fox items. The new 3.0-inch coilover shocks are manually adjustable; Shelby says this doesn’t require any special tools. The shocks improve both on-road ride comfort and off-road ability, the company says. The Shelby Raptor’s tires are the same 35-inch size as the stock Raptor’s but feature a more aggressive tread pattern.

Exterior styling is another area where the Raptor didn’t seem to need any improvements, but that didn’t stop Shelby. The Raptor Baja sports custom front and rear bumpers, a rack in the bed that can hold two spare tires, Shelby-specific wheels, and a functional hood scoop. The truck is also festooned with LED lighting, and features Shelby lettering and racing stripes.

Shelby didn’t go as crazy on the interior. Changes are limited to new leather upholstery for the seats, some carbon fiber trim, and some new floor mats. Plaques mounted on the engine and dashboard announce the truck’s specialness.

The Shelby Raptor Baja starts at $117,460, including the donor Raptor. Note that the cost of said Raptor can vary based on options and dealer pricing. Unlike many tuner specials, the Raptor Baja can be ordered directly from participating Ford dealers in the United States and Canada. Raptor owners can also have their trucks converted for $49,295, on top of whatever they paid for the vehicles. If off-roading isn’t your thing, Shelby also makes an F-150 Super Snake muscle truck.