BMW USA's stance on diesels still up in the air despite discontinuation claims

Despite various outlets quoting a BMW USA representative about focusing on plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, another spokesperson released a statement to correct that the company’s decision on diesels in the U.S. is still undecided. It’s particularly notable in the application of the X5 since it was one of the few models to still offer a compression-ignition engine. It’s still available according to BMW USA’s site for the 2018 model year, as the X5 xDrive35d.

BMW USA’s spokesperson, Oleg Satanovsky, corrects Alexander Schmuck’s original statement that the company is “putting all of its eggs in the PHEV basket.” This quote led various reports to surface, claiming the end of diesel Roundel power in the United States after the 2018 model year as a transition point for a new focus on plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV). The BMW X5 is one of the models still available today with diesel power, along with the 3-Series as the 328d.

“The all new BMW X5 will launch with two gasoline variants (xDrive 40i and xDrive 50i) and a PHEV variant is planned to follow in 2020 as a 2021 model year,” Satanovsky wrote in a recent follow-up email. “The final decision as to whether or not the BMW X5 diesel variant will come to the US market has not been made. BMW of North America continues to monitor customer preferences and is prepared to adjust the product portfolio accordingly.”

Schmuck spoke to journalists during a round-table discussion earlier this week at the international press launch of the all-new 2019 BMW X5. The new fourth-generation car will launch with two gas engines: The X5 xDrive 40i with the company’s signature twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter gasoline inline-six, and the X5 xDrive 50i with the brand’s beastly twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter gas V8. Following the launch of those two initial models will be a new plug-in hybrid variant to succeed the outgoing X5 xDrive40e PHEV. BMW’s official decision on a new X5 diesel is still undecided. The new X5 abroad in Europe and Asia, however, will launch with two new diesel models.

Original reports claimed BMW diesels were dead in the U.S. market after 2018, based on Schmuck’s quote, which didn’t seem too far-fetched considering the automaker’s electric vehicle offensive and expansion of the “i” brand. Not to mention, automakers are still acting with extreme caution with diesels due to the recent stigma amplified by Volkswagen’s “Dieselgate” scandal.

BMW was the only German automaker left offering diesel power for some of its models in North America. Volkswagen, Audi, and Porsche haven’t offered a diesel model ever since their cars were found equipped with “defeat devices” to cheat emissions testing here in the states. Mercedes-Benz also announced earlier this year that diesels will be discontinued here.

