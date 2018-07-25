Digital Trends
Cars

Bosch will roll out cloud-based cloud-detecting technology in 2020

Ronan Glon
By
Bosch road condition service

German engineering and electronics company Bosch has joined forces with Finnish weather expert Foreca to inform self-driving cars about the road conditions they’re operating on. This cloud-based, cloud-detecting technology could play a key role in one day making autonomous cars suitable for places that experience extreme weather.

The technology stems from a simple, widely-accepted premise: humans drive differently depending on whether they’re on dry asphalt, rain, snow, or mud. Even the smartest autonomous and semi-autonomous cars will need to adjust how they drive, too, in order to keep their passengers safe and comfortable. There are also freakishly extreme cases where a car that isn’t fully autonomous will need to tell its driver to take over because it’s no longer capable of driving on its own.

Bosch and Foreca explain they designed the road conditions service to warn a car about changes in the weather ahead of time so it knows what to expect. For example, if the service detects a rain storm on the route, the car’s on-board computer will receive a message that includes the location of the storm and its intensity. The car will then know precisely where it needs to slow down to reduce the risk of hydroplaning and where it’s safe to speed up again. Or, if the conditions are too hazardous, it will inform the driver that autonomous technology will no longer be available in, for example, six miles.

Bosch will roll out its road condition service globally in 2020, though it hasn’t revealed which car(s) will be the first to get it. Early on, the service will rely largely on cloud-based weather data provided by Foreca to paint a digital picture of the meteorological conditions around the car. Bosch plans on gradually integrating vehicle data into the system as the number of vehicles equipped with car-to-car and car-to-infrastructure technology grows. They’ll eventually share information like the inside and outside temperature, whether or not the windshield wipers are on, and how often the ESP kicks in to keep the car pointed in the right direction.

It will take a while before the technology relies solely on shared information. Some cars — including Volvo and Mercedes-Benz models — already share weather information when possible but Bosch predicts providing reliable weather data for Europe’s roughly 50,000-mile freeway network would require about 20 million connected cars all talking to each other. Imagine how many connected cars America would need to cover its 4.1 million miles of paved and unpaved roads.

Don't Miss

2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition plays catch-up to its Subaru sibling
2018 Jaguar XF S Sportbrake Review
Product Review

Why buy a Jaguar SUV when you can have a Sportbrake?

Though SUVs were once responsible for the demise of wagons, their overwhelming popularity may now be the cause of a wagon resurgence. To compliment its growing SUV lineup, Jaguar re-introduces a long-roofed XF to rival Mercedes-Benz’s…
Posted By Miles Branman
2019 Audi Q3
Cars

Technology trickles down from above to make the new 2019 Audi Q3 smarter

Audi's unprecedented product offensive continues with the launch of the brand-new, second-generation Q3. The firm's smallest SUV receives tech features like a virtual cockpit and a single screen variant of MMI Touch Response from bigger…
Posted By Ronan Glon
nomad wireless charging pad for tesla screen shot 2018 07 23 at 12 03 pm
Mobile

Nomad creates a wireless charging pad just for the Tesla Model 3

Nomad, the luxury tech accessory company, has created a wireless charging pad for the Tesla Model 3. The pad features two wireless charging pads and fits perfectly within the Model 3's charging station.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition
Cars

2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition plays catch-up to its Subaru sibling

The 2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition adds performance upgrades and a little exclusivity, similar to what Subaru has already done with the tS version of the 86's BRZ sibling. Is that enough to make the TRD a truly special edition?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2018 BMW M5
Cars

BMW M joins the hybrid gas-electric movement with its future cars

It seems everyone’s catching on to electrifying performance models with hybrid technology. Word on the street is that BMW’s renowned M Division will be hopping on the hybrid electrification bandwagon with its performance cars. That…
Posted By Chris Chin
Porsche Mission E factory teaser
Cars

It’s not just an electric car. The Taycan is an electric Porsche

Porsche's Mission E concept won't change much as it transitions to a production model named Taycan and scheduled to arrive in 2019. That means the sedan will keep the sleek design and its 800-volt charging system.
Posted By Ronan Glon
best convertibles
Cars

Find your place in the sun with the best convertibles

The drop-top segment in the United States is shrinking, but there are still a few great options to choose from. From high performance to off road, to luxury, we've got you covered. Here are the five best convertibles you can buy today.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Tesla Model 3
Cars

As Tesla asks for money back from suppliers, investors go running

Tesla may be ramping up its production schedule for the Model 3, but it's apparently coming with pretty serious costs. Per a Wall Street Journal report, Elon Musk's car company asked suppliers for cash back.
Posted By Lulu Chang