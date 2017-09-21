Budweiser and Lyft want you to get home safely for free

Why it matters to you Be responsible about having fun and take a free ride home courtesy of Lyft and Budweiser.

Getting home this weekend is about to get a lot easier, and it’s thanks to a surprising source. While Budweiser isn’t generally in the business of making you a more responsible driver (quite the opposite, in fact), the beer maker is now ensuring that you can have your fun while being safe. For the second year in a row, Budweiser and Lyft are teaming up to stand against drunk driving by giving you a free ride home.

The two companies are offering up to 150,000 total round-trip rides starting today and lasting through the end of the year. So even if you don’t have a designated driver, you can still rest assured that you’re not putting anyone in danger when you make your way home at the end of the night.

Beginning today, September 21, Budweiser will broadcast a unique ride code on its Facebook and Instagram pages, which individuals over the age of 21 can use on rides between the hours of 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday night. Last year, Lyft and Budweiser only offered a one-way ride, but following the huge success of the pilot program, this year’s iteration will now include your trip to the party and back (for $10 each). Moreover, the offer will be made available in a total of 10 states: Washington D.C., New York, Colorado, Illinois, Florida, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Texas, and Georgia.

Last year, 35,000 folks across six states took advantage of the program, and the companies hope that 2017 will be an even more resounding success in keeping drunk drivers off the road.