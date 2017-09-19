Why it matters to you Don't live near a craft brewery but want craft beer when you want it? The Hopii can help.

Don’t let anyone tell you the craft beer revolution is over. It’s just beginning if Kickstarter campaigns are any indication. The Hopii, a countertop microbrewery for beer snobs, er, fans, has raised more than $290,000 in just a few short hours, blowing past its initial goal of $50,000. Because clearly, we believe that we deserve better than macrobreweries.

While it may not be easy for you to make your way to a craft brewery every weekend, you can still enjoy the same small-batch beers from the comfort of your kitchen. In fact, you’re even using the exact same ingredients as your favorite beermakers. The Hopii requires you to insert a bottle of yeast, a packet of ingredients (both sent to you as part of your beer kit), and then press a button. From there, HOPii promises to take the guesswork out of home brewing, instead using a “closed loop, smart sensor system that monitors and controls the fermentation time, pressure, and temperature, combined with brewery-sourced ingredients, to enable the best quality taste, every time.”

The aforementioned beer kits include a three-liter bottle of wort (basically beer juice) as well as an ingredient pack containing dry hops and other flavors, along with a small pack of yeast. Brewing is said to take about a week, and you can drink straight from the Hopii using the mini-bar tap.