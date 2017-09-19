Don't live near a craft brewery but want craft beer when you want it? The Hopii can help.
Don’t let anyone tell you the craft beer revolution is over. It’s just beginning if Kickstarter campaigns are any indication. The Hopii, a countertop microbrewery for beer snobs, er, fans, has raised more than $290,000 in just a few short hours, blowing past its initial goal of $50,000. Because clearly, we believe that we deserve better than macrobreweries.
While it may not be easy for you to make your way to a craft brewery every weekend, you can still enjoy the same small-batch beers from the comfort of your kitchen. In fact, you’re even using the exact same ingredients as your favorite beermakers. The Hopii requires you to insert a bottle of yeast, a packet of ingredients (both sent to you as part of your beer kit), and then press a button. From there, HOPii promises to take the guesswork out of home brewing, instead using a “closed loop, smart sensor system that monitors and controls the fermentation time, pressure, and temperature, combined with brewery-sourced ingredients, to enable the best quality taste, every time.”
The aforementioned beer kits include a three-liter bottle of wort (basically beer juice) as well as an ingredient pack containing dry hops and other flavors, along with a small pack of yeast. Brewing is said to take about a week, and you can drink straight from the Hopii using the mini-bar tap.
“Our product is the easiest-to-use home brewing device ever conceived … easier to use than a TV,” said Jong-Wook Shin, CEO of Hopii, Inc. “It’s like having your own professional brewery equipment shrunk into an amazingly beautiful countertop unit. Since the intelligence of brewing great beer is built into the unit, you don’t have to worry about how to make your favorite craft beer — while you can enjoy its flavor in the freshest way possible.”
Of course, Hopii comes with a companion app that allows you to look for beer recommendations, connect with other craft beer fans, and buy beer kits so that you can keep brewing on your own.
“The craft beer market is exploding, but local craft breweries have a hard time distributing outside of their local region because setting up bottling or canning operations is expensive, time and space consuming and requires massive fixed-cost investments,” Shin said. “With Hopii, they can now get their creations to the customers who want them efficiently and affordably, using a risk-free distribution system that offers brews at their freshest, right-out-of-the-tank taste.”
You can pre-order the Hopii now from Kickstarter for $299, with an expected delivery date of June 2018.