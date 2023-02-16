 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Here’s how to get your free 40% performance boost from AMD

Monica J. White
By

If you own an AMD Radeon RX 6000-series graphics card, you’re in for a treat. The entire RDNA 2 range just got an unexpected performance boost that might actually make quite a difference in gaming.

The latest driver release, now available to everyone, is said to improve the ray tracing performance of RX 6000 GPUs by up to 40%. Here’s everything you need to know.

Tested 22.5.1 vs 23.2.1 pic.twitter.com/a358UJgwK3

&mdash; Florin Musetoiu (@FlorinMusetoiu) February 16, 2023

The most recent AMD Adrenalin drivers were released on February 14, bumping the version up to 23.2.1. In the release notes, AMD talks about “additional performance improvements” for gamers, but it didn’t really specify that the boost will have anything to do with ray tracing. However, a new benchmark shows us that AMD may have stealthily delivered a massive improvement in ray tracing.

As shown above, Florin Musetoiu on Twitter tested his AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT in the 3DMark DirectX Raytracing Feature test. Prior to getting the new driver, the card was able to score 26.20 frames per second (fps). After the release, the fps went all the way up to 36.20 fps, which adds up to a 38% improvement.

The user also ran some tests in gaming scenarios. In Dying Light, running at 1440p and with AMD FSR2 enabled, the RX 6800 XT averaged 59 fps on the old driver. Switching to version 23.2.1 boosted the frame rates past the magic 60 mark and up to 72 fps.  However, Wccftech notes that this particular improvement was already present in the drivers that were launched in December 2022.

This is my FPS with RT ON (reflections and Flashlight off as @CapFrameX suggested in his initial test with the ARC GPU)

59 FPS at 1440p RT ON FSR 2 Balanced on 15 oct 2022

Tested the same location and same settings today with the 23.2.1 driver
72 FPS

22% perf increase? pic.twitter.com/DU4ECMPveZ

&mdash; Florin Musetoiu (@FlorinMusetoiu) February 16, 2023

It’s hard to say whether this is a fluke or AMD indeed boosted ray tracing massively without bragging about it. It’s encouraging that the performance increase can be seen both in benchmarks and in gaming. It is odd, though, that AMD didn’t make it clear in the release notes that this was happening.

Historically, AMD has always been behind Nvidia when it comes to ray tracing. If this boost was intended, it’d make sense for AMD to make it more of a big deal — but perhaps calling it a performance improvement for gamers was enough. More testing is required in order to learn the full extent of it, but so far, we’re looking at an up to 38% increase — that’s huge.

This isn’t the first time AMD randomly dropped a driver release that delivered some really nice performance gains. We’ve already seen boosts as high as 92% and 72% in 2022. If you want to get the latest AMD drivers for your RX 6000-series GPU, you can download them from the official website.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
MacBook Pro M2 Pro/M2 Max buying guide: how to make the right choice
The MacBook Pro open on a wooden table.
New AMD laptop CPU destroys its predecessor, winning by 90%
AMD CEO holding the Ryzen 7040 series processor.
AMD vs. Intel: which wins in 2023?
Pads on the bottom of the Ryzen 9 7950X.
AMD ‘undershipping’ GPUs signals weak PC market
AMD CEO Lisa Su delivering AMD's CES 2023 keynote.
How to use Google Bard, the latest AI chatbot service
A Google blog post discussing its LaMBDA artificial intelligence technology displayed on a smartphone screen.
ChatGPT Bing is becoming an unhinged AI nightmare
ChatGPT Bing giving an insane response.
Best laptop deals: Save on Apple, Dell, HP and Lenovo
Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.
Dell Presidents Day Sale: Laptops from $220, cheap monitors, and more
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.
How to change your Mac’s screen resolution in macOS Ventura
The MacBook Pro open on a wooden table.
Samsung’s crazy rotating 4K gaming monitor is $1,000 off today
Samsung Odyssey Ark in cockpit mode.
HP Weekend Flash Sale: The 6 best laptop deals, from $250
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Best gaming laptop deals: Game on the go from just $570
The HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop on a desk with gameplay action on the screen.
Hackers used 30,000 computers for record-breaking DDoS attack
An illustration of a grid of devices with one in red, infected device highlighted.