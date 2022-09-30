 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Want a 72% GPU boost for free? AMD just delivered one — here’s how to get it

Monica J. White
By

AMD has just revealed that its new AMD Software: Pro Edition 22.Q3 driver can increase GPU performance by up to 72%. With this update, AMD addresses a major pain point for its customers: subpar performance in OpenGL applications.

While the driver is aimed at AMD’s GPU range for professionals, consumer graphics cards can benefit, too, and the gains even stretch to gaming. Here’s what we know about the new Radeon driver and how to get it.

Performance figures for the new AMD Radeon driver.
AMD/Tom's Hardware

To make this kind of a performance gain real, AMD had to change the architecture of its Pro Edition driver. Historically, AMD has gotten some bad feedback over the state of its OpenGL drivers, and over the years, this was one of those things that Nvidia definitely did a better job at, and this applies both to professional software and gaming scenarios. After several attempts, though, it seems that AMD may have finally hit the jackpot with its OpenGL driver.

According to a blog post from AMD, the new driver improves GPU performance by as much as 115%. The metrics are all based on AMD’s professional GPUs, and the company compares its Radeon W6800 to the Nvidia RTX A5000, claiming that its own graphics card managed to beat Nvidia in several applications.

AMD itself calls this driver update a “giant leap for OpenGL-based applications.” In the blog post, AMD stated: “The release of AMD Software: PRO Edition 22.Q3 […] brings our most significant performance advancements to date in all OpenGL applications and many of your other favorite creating, designing, modeling, and CAD software applications. The latest improvements are edging us toward and beyond the competition, such as Autodesk Maya, where we see improvements up to 41% greater on the AMD Radeon PRO W6800 GPU versus an Nvidia RTX A5000 GPU.”

As mentioned, it’s not just the professionals who will benefit from this new change, because AMD is adding these updates to its consumer-grade Adrenalin drivers, too. This means that if you use OpenGL-based apps or play such games, you should be able to see the performance uplift for yourself. In addition, if you have one of the best graphics cards from AMD and you use it to run these professional visualization apps, you can also try out the new drivers for yourself.

AMD first introduced this new architecture in July 2022 and it claims to have gotten great feedback, so it seems like it’s worth giving it a try. This isn’t the first time AMD made a huge leap with just one driver update — just recently, we had a 92% performance boost from drivers alone, too.

You can download the new AMD Software: Pro Edition 22.Q3 driver or the latest Adrenalin drivers on AMD’s official website.

Editors' Recommendations

AMD says its next GPU will have more than just blazing speed
AMD Radeon RX 6900 graphics card hovers over an AMD red and black background.
Here’s why people are saying two-factor authentication isn’t perfect
Two-factor authentication on an iPhone.
Malware has a terrible new way to get to your computer
A villager looks at a sunset.
Here’s why you need to update your Google Chrome right now
Google Chrome opened on a laptop.
Grab this cheap printer deal from HP and get 6 months of free ink
The HP Envy 6455e All-in-One Printer on standby, on a white background.
Best wireless mouse deals for September 2022
Logitech MX Master
Cooler Master’s new quantum dot mini-LED gaming monitors look incredible
Cooler Master 27-inch Tempest gaming monitors were announced today and will release later this year.
AMD Ryzen 7000 vs. Intel Raptor Lake
AMD Ryzen processor render.
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is over $600 cheaper today
The Dell Vostro 3510 laptop with a nature scene on the display.
Creative’s Katana V2X PC soundbar promises the same sound in a smaller footprint
A render of the Katana V2X against a dark background.
Best Prime Day Laptop Deals: What to expect from the second sale
Prime Day 2022 laptop deals graphic.
Tesla set to unveil working humanoid robot for the first time on September 30
The Tesla Suit Optimus with a black background.
MNT Pocket Reform is a complete Linux laptop in 7 inches
MNT Pocket Reform is a complete laptop in 7 inches.