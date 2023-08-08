 Skip to main content
Steam is selling refurbished Steam Decks now, but don’t buy one yet

Jacob Roach
By
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

It seems Valve is gearing up to sell “certified refurbished” Steam Decks in the coming days, and if you’re brave, you can actually purchase one right now. On Monday, photos started circulating of the listings for the refurbished models via Wario64.

The links have gone down for brief spurts since the tweet, but at the time of writing, they go to an official Steam page. I was able to add a refurbished 512GB model to cart and enter my shipping and payment information, stopping just short of clicking the Purchase button. All three models appear to be in stock at this time.

I wouldn’t recommend actually buying one just yet, though. It’s all but confirmed that Valve will sell these shortly, but it’s clear from the product pages that these listings are placeholders. They only show up in a bundle, and clicking on the product in the bundle redirects to the main Steam page.

In addition, we don’t know what “certified refurbished” means just yet, or what kind of warranties Valve will offer for preowned products. It seems Valve is offering some hefty discounts over the price of a new Steam Deck, though:

  • 64GB model — $319 (down from $399)
  • 256GB model — $419 (down from $549)
  • 512GB model — $519 (down from $649)

Eagle-eyed viewers will probably spot that these prices match the recent drops the Steam Deck saw during the Steam Summer Sale. Depending on the warranty Valve offers with its refurbished models, it might be better to wait for the Deck to go on sale.

The Steam Deck is now over a year old, and the company has likely built up quite an inventory of returns and repair requests, so it’s not surprising to see refurbished models. The performance is also starting to slip in some cases, especially as challengers like the Asus ROG Ally and Ayaneo 2S promise higher frame rates (though at a much higher price).

Although the performance doesn’t always top charts, the Steam Deck has shaped up surprisingly well over the past year. As you can read in our Asus ROG Ally versus Steam Deck comparison, the Deck still provides solid performance at its native resolution and a much better software suite.

In addition, new games are continuing to join the Deck Verified list. Baldur’s Gate 3 is the most recent example of a major release receiving Steam Deck verification, and FromSoftware has confirmed the upcoming Armored Core VI will be “fully supported” on Steam Deck.

Jacob Roach
